3H Medi Solution Selects THREAD to Expand Delivery of Decentralized Clinical Trials in Japan

3H Medi Solution Expands DCT Expertise and Client Offerings to Enhance Patient Recruitment, Home Health, and Next-Generation Study Solutions in Japan

TOKYO, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 3H Medi Solution Inc., a leading Japanese clinical trial company, today announced its selection of THREAD to expand decentralized research capabilities and improve access to clinical research for patients in Japan. 3H Medi's deep recruitment, home visit support and overall clinical study delivery capabilities combined with THREAD's proven technology platform and consulting services offer clients enhanced offerings. This new offering aims to power modern, patient-centered clinical research in Japan.

"The selection of THREAD as our partner is an important step in bringing more research opportunities to patients in Japan," said Sho Ando, CEO of 3H Medi Solution. "The ability to apply truly modern study designs, including decentralized elements that help create better experiences for patients, will enable new care options for patients while producing better and safer medicines."

Clinical trial delivery models in Japan are evolving, with the country's Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA) establishing guidelines that encourage digitalization and the use of decentralized clinical trial (DCT) approaches. This new offering from 3H Medi Solution provides sponsors in Japan the opportunity to engage consultants for patient-centered design support, operational service delivery and technology platform support for DCT and eCOA solutions. Through its flagship website, Seikatsu-Kojo WEB, 3H Medi Solution has developed relationships with over one (1) million potential clinical trial patients and is currently driving enrollment of more than 10,000 subjects per year. Patients, Study Sites and Sponsors will benefit from THREAD's flexible and innovative study platform supported by local, in-language support from the professionals at 3H Medi Solution.

"Consistent with our mission to bring next-generation research approaches to everyone, everywhere, we are excited to work with 3H Medi Solution to offer patients and clinicians in Japan enhanced access to clinical research opportunities," said John Reites, co-founder and CEO, THREAD. "Expanding the availability of decentralized research solutions in Japan provides an opportunity to support better representation and inclusion of patients in research."

About THREAD

THREAD's® mission is to leverage its industry-leading decentralized research platform to enable studies for everyone, everywhere. The company's uniquely combined clinical research technology and consulting services help biopharma and CROs to design, operate, and scale next-generation research studies and electronic clinical outcome assessments (eCOA) programs for participants, sites, and study teams. Through its comprehensive platform and scientific expertise, THREAD empowers studies to be accessible, efficient, and centered on the patient. Backed by health care investors Water Street Healthcare Partners and JLL Partners, THREAD is recognized as a leader by Everest Group's Decentralized Clinical Trial Product PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2021/2022 and positioned in the Leader's Category of the 2022 IDC MarketScape for R&D Decentralized Clinical Trial Technology Solutions Vendor Assessment 2022. Visit THREADresearch.com to learn more.

About 3H Medi Solution (https://3h-ms.co.jp/)

M3 Inc., a parent company of 3H Medi Solution Inc, which operates under www.m3.com a website dedicated to medical professionals with more than 310,000 registered users, approximately 90% of total number of doctors in Japan, and provides marketing support and clinical trial support services for pharmaceutical companies. 3H Medi Solution being a part of M3 Inc, and as a life science company, it connects human health and happiness, the company provides one-stop solution support services in the pharmaceutical and medical fields, such as patient recruitment, patient surveys, information provision, IT app/system development, and new business development support. We also provide advanced solutions in the area of decentralized clinical trials (DCT) in collaboration with M3 Group companies such as "Medi Science Planning Inc." a contract research organization (CRO), NEUES Inc., a clinical trial site support organization (SMO), and CUC, Inc., which provides home medical care and home nursing services.

