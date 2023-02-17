GrapeCity Developer Solutions Releases ActiveReports. NET v17

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GrapeCity, a global provider of award-winning enterprise software development tools, is pleased to announce the release of ActiveReports. NET v17. This major release includes exciting new features and improvements to the ActiveReports ecosystem. ActiveReports. NET v17 upgrades developers' design toolkit for intuitive and dynamic reports.

One of the most exciting features of ActiveReports. NET v17 is the new RDL dashboard report type. RDL dashboards display data visualization controls such as charts, tables, sparklines, maps, and more in a scrollable, interactive container. RDL dashboard reports can be multi-page like RDL multi-section reports. With multiple pages or sections, you can make the dashboard report more informative with details spread across the pages. The pages can then be navigated using tabs in the preview. Read the release announcement to learn more about the new RDL dashboard report type from ActiveReports. NET v17.

With v17, ActiveReports. NET brings the Web Designer to the Blazor framework. Much like the standard Web Designer, both server-side and client-side functionality is required for the Blazor Web Designer. Additionally, the team has included more customizations to the Web Designer UI. Developers can enable or disable entire UI tabs in addition to individual properties, perform everyday editor actions from code and check the statuses with the editor function, and much more. Visit the website to learn more about enhancements to ActiveReports. NET's web designers.

The ActiveReports. NET team has also introduced two new chart templates with the v17 release: range charts and gauge charts. Range charts display a pair of values (low and high) for each data point to visualize a range of values rather than a single value. With ActiveReports. NET's new range chart template, developers can choose from a range bar chart, range column chart, or range area chart. A gauge chart is a bar chart with a radial axis and overlapping bars to show ranges. It uses the needle and the dial to represent the data. The direction of the needle and the colors in the dial shows the performance at a glance. Explore the release article to learn more about the new chart templates in ActiveReports. NET v17.

"This year's major release for ActiveReports has arrived, bringing some exciting new features for developers and end-users," said Product Manager Alec Gall. "RDL dashboards will let you easily create dashboard-like reports in our familiar RDL drag-and-drop designer. We've also significantly expanded the Web Designer API to allow developers to tailor better the features and panels they want their users to access."

About GrapeCity: GrapeCity is an award-winning Microsoft Gold Certified Partner and one of the world's largest providers of developer components. The company retains 400 employees and hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide. For over 40 years, GrapeCity has provided enterprises around the world with state-of-the-art developer tools and components, software services, and solutions. For more company information, visit the GrapeCity website.

