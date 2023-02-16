theMednet Launches Cardiology, Sixth Specialty on Its Q&A Platform for Doctors

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- theMednet, a free Q&A platform for physicians, launches cardiology, its sixth area of practice aimed at improving patient care by bridging the knowledge gap between medical experts and the broader physician community.

Dr. Jennifer Miao, a clinical fellow at Yale School of Medicine, will lead the specialty as deputy editor, moderating the question-and-answers on cardiology and ensuring answers are peer reviewed on the site to meet the highest standards. More than 400 physicians, including over 100 from top academic institutions such as John Hopkins University and Mayo Clinic have already joined theMednet cardiology community.

"Even though cardiology is very guideline driven, we've learned many questions are not addressed by medical guidelines and require an expert opinion," said Samir Housri, CEO of theMednet. "With six specialties today, our vision is to answer every doctor's question by providing a platform for timely responses to complex clinical scenarios."

With more than 20,000 doctors on its site, theMednet offers expert responses in oncology, rheumatology, neurology, dermatology, pulmonology and now cardiology. By providing doctors everywhere with well-researched answers to nuanced clinical questions, theMednet makes information widely available and searchable at the point of care. There are more than 8,000 questions and answers already on the site, with hundreds added each month.

About theMednet:

Founded in 2014, theMednet is a free, doctor-only platform that helps bridge the knowledge gap between experts and the broader physician community through question-and-answer. Built by doctors for doctors, theMednet provides timely, peer-reviewed answers to nuanced clinical questions, and makes this information widely available and searchable at the point of care to improve patient outcomes. TheMednet is a trusted resource to the medical community, with nine out of 10 doctors extremely likely to recommend it to a colleague.

In addition to its web-based community forum, theMednet has an app, a blog, and offers a daily newsletter for physicians. For more information, visit themednet.org and profiles on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

