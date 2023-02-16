Southern Company reports fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 financial results

ATLANTA, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Company today reported a fourth-quarter loss of $87 million, or 8 cents per share, in 2022 compared with a loss of $215 million, or 20 cents per share, in the fourth quarter of 2021. Southern Company also reported full-year 2022 earnings of $3.5 billion, or $3.28 per share, compared with $2.4 billion, or $2.26 per share, in 2021.

Southern Company (PRNewsFoto/Southern Company) (PRNewsfoto/Southern Company) (PRNewswire)

Excluding the items described under "Net Income – Excluding Items" in the table below, Southern Company earned $285 million, or 26 cents per share, during the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with $380 million, or 36 cents per share, during the fourth quarter of 2021. For full-year 2022, excluding these items, Southern Company earned $3.9 billion, or $3.60 per share, compared with $3.6 billion, or $3.41 per share, for 2021.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Three Months Ended

December

Year-to-Date

December Net Income - Excluding Items (in millions)

2022 2021

2022 2021 Net Income (Loss) - As Reported

$(87) $(215)

$3,524 $2,393 Less:











Estimated Loss on Plants Under Construction

(205) (924)

(199) (1,703) Tax Impact

52 235

51 433 Acquisition and Disposition Impacts

(134) 89

(115) 209 Tax Impact

34 22

32 (90) Wholesale Gas Services

- -

- 18 Tax Impact

- -

- (3) Impairments

(119) -

(119) (91) Tax Impact

- -

- 19 Loss on Extinguishment of Debt

- (23)

- (23) Tax Impact

- 6

- 6 Net Income – Excluding Items

$285 $380

$3,874 $3,618 Average Shares Outstanding – (in millions)

1,090 1,062

1,075 1,061 Basic Earnings Per Share – Excluding Items

$0.26 $0.36

$3.60 $3.41



NOTE: For more information regarding these non-GAAP adjustments, see the footnotes accompanying the Financial Highlights page of the earnings package.

Adjusted earnings drivers for the full year 2022, as compared with 2021, were higher revenues associated with rates and pricing at the company's regulated utilities, warmer weather, customer growth and increased usage, partially offset by higher non-fuel operations and maintenance costs, reflecting a rising cost environment and long-term commitments to reliability and resilience, along with higher interest expense.

Fourth-quarter 2022 operating revenues were $7.0 billion, compared with $5.8 billion for the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of 22.2 percent. Operating revenues for the full year were $29.3 billion, compared with $23.1 billion in 2021, an increase of 26.7 percent. These increases were primarily due to higher fuel costs.

"Southern Company enjoyed another successful year in 2022," declared Chairman, President and CEO, Thomas A. Fanning. "This is due in no small part to the hard work of employees on a daily basis to provide customers with clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy."

"Significantly, our Operations team, generation fleet and power delivery system performed exceedingly well in 2022," added Fanning. "This included meeting an all-time peak load of over 41,000 megawatts in June, and an extremely frigid Christmas weekend that pushed electric demand to a winter peak of nearly 38,000 megawatts – a December record for our service footprint."

Southern Company's fourth-quarter and full-year earnings slides with supplemental financial information, including earnings guidance, are available at http://investor.southerncompany.com.

Southern Company's financial analyst call will begin at 1 p.m. Eastern Time today, during which Fanning and Chief Financial Officer Daniel S. Tucker will discuss earnings and provide a general business update. Investors, media and the public may listen to a live webcast of the call and view associated slides at http://investor.southerncompany.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the site for 12 months.

About Southern Company

Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is a leading energy provider serving 9 million residential and commercial customers across the Southeast and beyond through its family of companies. Providing clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy with excellent service is our mission. The company has electric operating companies in three states, natural gas distribution companies in four states, a competitive generation company, a leading distributed energy distribution company with national capabilities, a fiber optics network and telecommunications services. Through an industry-leading commitment to innovation, resilience and sustainability, we are taking action to meet customers' and communities' needs while advancing our goal of net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Our uncompromising values ensure we put the needs of those we serve at the center of everything we do and are the key to our sustained success. We are transforming energy into economic, environmental and social progress for tomorrow. Our corporate culture and hiring practices have earned the company national awards and recognition from numerous organizations, including Forbes, The Military Times, DiversityInc, Black Enterprise, J.D. Power, Fortune, Human Rights Campaign and more. To learn more, visit www.southerncompany.com.

Page 3

Southern Company Financial Highlights (In Millions of Dollars Except Earnings Per Share)

















Three Months Ended

December

Year-To-Date

December Net Income (Loss)–As Reported (See Notes) 2022

2021

2022

2021 Traditional Electric Operating Companies $ 62

$ (371)

$ 3,318

$ 1,981 Southern Power 89

55

354

266 Southern Company Gas 56

150

572

539 Total 207

(166)

4,244

2,786 Parent Company and Other (294)

(49)

(720)

(393) Net Income (Loss)–As Reported $ (87)

$ (215)

$ 3,524

$ 2,393















Basic Earnings (Loss) Per Share1 $ (0.08)

$ (0.20)

$ 3.28

$ 2.26 Average Shares Outstanding (in millions) 1,090

1,062

1,075

1,061 End of Period Shares Outstanding (in millions)







1,089

1,060















Non-GAAP Financial Measures Three Months Ended

December

Year-To-Date

December Net Income–Excluding Items (See Notes) 2022

2021

2022

2021 Net Income (Loss)–As Reported $ (87)

$ (215)

$ 3,524

$ 2,393 Less:













Estimated Loss on Plants Under Construction2 (205)

(924)

(199)

(1,703) Tax Impact 52

235

51

433 Acquisition and Disposition Impacts3 (134)

89

(115)

209 Tax Impact 34

22

32

(90) Wholesale Gas Services4 —

—

—

18 Tax Impact —

—

—

(3) Impairments5 (119)

—

(119)

(91) Tax Impact —

—

—

19 Loss on Extinguishment of Debt6 —

(23)

—

(23) Tax Impact —

6

—

6 Net Income–Excluding Items $ 285

$ 380

$ 3,874

$ 3,618















Basic Earnings Per Share–Excluding Items $ 0.26

$ 0.36

$ 3.60

$ 3.41 - See Notes on the following page.

Page 4

Southern Company Financial Highlights Notes (1) Dilution is not material in any period presented. Diluted earnings (loss) per share was $(0.08) and $3.26 for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022, respectively, and was $(0.20) and $2.24 for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021, respectively. (2) Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 include a charge of $201 million pre tax ($150 million after tax) and net charges of $183 million pre tax ($137 million after tax), respectively, and earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 include charges of $920 million pre tax ($686 million after tax) and $1.692 billion pre tax ($1.261 billion after tax), respectively, for estimated probable losses on Georgia Power Company's construction of Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4. Further charges and credits may occur; however, the amount and timing are uncertain. Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 also include charges (net of salvage proceeds), associated legal expenses (net of insurance recoveries), and tax impacts related to Mississippi Power Company's integrated coal gasification combined cycle facility project in Kemper County, Mississippi. Mississippi Power Company expects to incur additional pre-tax period costs to complete dismantlement of the abandoned gasifier-related assets and site restoration activities, including related costs for compliance and safety, asset retirement obligation accretion, and property taxes, net of salvage, totaling approximately $15 million annually through 2025. (3) Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 include impairment charges totaling $131 million pre-tax ($99 million after-tax) and other disposition impacts associated with the sales of Southern Company Gas' natural gas storage facilities. Earnings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 also include a $14 million pre-tax ($11 million after-tax) gain as a result of the early termination of the transition services agreement related to the 2019 sale of Gulf Power. Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 include a $93 million pre-tax ($99 million after-tax) gain associated with the termination of a leasehold interest in assets associated with two leveraged lease projects and $16 million of income tax benefits recognized as a result of another leveraged lease investment disposition. Earnings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 also include a $121 million pre-tax ($92 million after-tax) gain on the sale of Sequent, as well as $85 million in additional tax expense resulting from the sale. Further impacts may result from future acquisition and disposition activities; however, the amount and timing of any such impacts are uncertain. (4) Earnings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 include results of the Wholesale Gas Services business. Presenting earnings and earnings per share excluding Wholesale Gas Services provided an additional measure of operating performance that excluded the volatility resulting from mark-to-market and lower of weighted average cost or current market price accounting adjustments. Amounts subsequent to the July 1, 2021 sale of Sequent represent final income adjustments. (5) Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 include an impairment charge of $119 million (pre tax and after tax) associated with goodwill at PowerSecure, Inc. Earnings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 include pre-tax impairment charges totaling $84 million ($67 million after tax), respectively, related to Southern Company Gas' investment in the PennEast Pipeline project and a pre-tax impairment charge of $7 million ($6 million after tax) related to a leveraged lease investment. Impairment charges may occur in the future; however, the amount and timing of any such charges are uncertain. (6) Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 include costs associated with the extinguishment of debt at Southern Company. Further costs may occur; however, the amount and timing of any such costs are uncertain.

Page 5

Southern Company Significant Factors Impacting EPS

























Three Months Ended

December

Year-To-Date

December

2022

2021

Change

2022

2021

Change Earnings (Loss) Per Share–





















As Reported1 (See Notes) $ (0.08)

$ (0.20)

$ 0.12

$ 3.28

$ 2.26

$ 1.02























Significant Factors:





















Traditional Electric Operating Companies







$ 0.41









$ 1.26 Southern Power







0.03









0.08 Southern Company Gas







(0.09)









0.03 Parent Company and Other







(0.23)









(0.31) Increase in Shares







—









(0.04) Total–As Reported







$ 0.12









$ 1.02

























Three Months Ended

December

Year-To-Date

December Non-GAAP Financial Measures 2022

2021

Change

2022

2021

Change Earnings Per Share–





















Excluding Items (See Notes) $ 0.26

$ 0.36

$ (0.10)

$ 3.60

$ 3.41

$ 0.19























Total–As Reported







$ 0.12









$ 1.02 Less:





















Estimated Loss on Plants Under Construction2







0.51









1.05 Acquisition and Disposition Impacts3







(0.20)









(0.19) Wholesale Gas Services4







—









(0.01) Impairments5







(0.11)









(0.04) Loss on Extinguishment of Debt6







0.02









0.02 Total–Excluding Items







$ (0.10)









$ 0.19 - See Notes on the following page.

Page 6

Southern Company Significant Factors Impacting EPS Notes (1) Dilution is not material in any period presented. Diluted earnings (loss) per share was $(0.08) and $3.26 for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022, respectively, and was $(0.20) and $2.24 for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021, respectively. (2) Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 include a charge of $201 million pre tax ($150 million after tax) and net charges of $183 million pre tax ($137 million after tax), respectively, and earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 include charges of $920 million pre tax ($686 million after tax) and $1.692 billion pre tax ($1.261 billion after tax), respectively, for estimated probable losses on Georgia Power Company's construction of Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4. Further charges and credits may occur; however, the amount and timing are uncertain. Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 also include charges (net of salvage proceeds), associated legal expenses (net of insurance recoveries), and tax impacts related to Mississippi Power Company's integrated coal gasification combined cycle facility project in Kemper County, Mississippi. Mississippi Power Company expects to incur additional pre-tax period costs to complete dismantlement of the abandoned gasifier-related assets and site restoration activities, including related costs for compliance and safety, asset retirement obligation accretion, and property taxes, net of salvage, totaling approximately $15 million annually through 2025. (3) Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 include impairment charges totaling $131 million pre-tax ($99 million after-tax) and other disposition impacts associated with the sales of Southern Company Gas' natural gas storage facilities. Earnings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 also include a $14 million pre-tax ($11 million after-tax) gain as a result of the early termination of the transition services agreement related to the 2019 sale of Gulf Power. Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 include a $93 million pre-tax ($99 million after-tax) gain associated with the termination of a leasehold interest in assets associated with two leveraged lease projects and $16 million of income tax benefits recognized as a result of another leveraged lease investment disposition. Earnings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 also include a $121 million pre-tax ($92 million after-tax) gain on the sale of Sequent, as well as $85 million in additional tax expense resulting from the sale. Further impacts may result from future acquisition and disposition activities; however, the amount and timing of any such impacts are uncertain. (4) Earnings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 include results of the Wholesale Gas Services business. Presenting earnings and earnings per share excluding Wholesale Gas Services provided an additional measure of operating performance that excluded the volatility resulting from mark-to-market and lower of weighted average cost or current market price accounting adjustments. Amounts subsequent to the July 1, 2021 sale of Sequent represent final income adjustments. (5) Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 include an impairment charge of $119 million (pre tax and after tax) associated with goodwill at PowerSecure, Inc. Earnings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 include pre-tax impairment charges totaling $84 million ($67 million after tax), respectively, related to Southern Company Gas' investment in the PennEast Pipeline project and a pre-tax impairment charge of $7 million ($6 million after tax) related to a leveraged lease investment. Impairment charges may occur in the future; however, the amount and timing of any such charges are uncertain. (6) Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 include costs associated with the extinguishment of debt at Southern Company. Further costs may occur; however, the amount and timing of any such costs are uncertain.

Page 7

Southern Company EPS Earnings Analysis













Description Three Months

Ended December

2022 vs. 2021

Year-To-Date

December

2022 vs. 2021







Retail Sales $—

$0.13







Retail Revenue Impacts —

0.32







Weather 0.04

0.17







Wholesale & Other Operating Revenues 0.02

0.04







Non-Fuel O&M(*) (0.09)

(0.26)







Depreciation and Amortization, Interest Expense, Other (0.02)

(0.09)







Income Taxes (0.05)

(0.11)







Total Traditional Electric Operating Companies $(0.10)

$0.20







Southern Power 0.03

0.08







Southern Company Gas —

0.08







Parent and Other (0.02)

(0.12)







Increase in Shares (0.01)

(0.05)







Total Change in EPS (Excluding Items) $(0.10)

$0.19







Estimated Loss on Plants Under Construction1 0.51

1.05







Acquisition and Disposition Impacts2 (0.20)

(0.19)







Wholesale Gas Services3 —

(0.01)







Impairments4 (0.11)

(0.04)







Loss on Extinguishment of Debt5 0.02

0.02







Total Change in EPS (As Reported) $0.12

$1.02 (*) Includes non-service cost-related benefits income.





- See additional Notes on the following page.







Page 8

Southern Company EPS Earnings Analysis

Notes (1) Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 include a charge of $201 million pre tax ($150 million after tax) and net charges of $183 million pre tax ($137 million after tax), respectively, and earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 include charges of $920 million pre tax ($686 million after tax) and $1.692 billion pre tax ($1.261 billion after tax), respectively, for estimated probable losses on Georgia Power Company's construction of Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4. Further charges and credits may occur; however, the amount and timing are uncertain. Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 also include charges (net of salvage proceeds), associated legal expenses (net of insurance recoveries), and tax impacts related to Mississippi Power Company's integrated coal gasification combined cycle facility project in Kemper County, Mississippi. Mississippi Power Company expects to incur additional pre-tax period costs to complete dismantlement of the abandoned gasifier-related assets and site restoration activities, including related costs for compliance and safety, asset retirement obligation accretion, and property taxes, net of salvage, totaling approximately $15 million annually through 2025. (2) Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 include impairment charges totaling $131 million pre-tax ($99 million after-tax) and other disposition impacts associated with the sales of Southern Company Gas' natural gas storage facilities. Earnings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 also include a $14 million pre-tax ($11 million after-tax) gain as a result of the early termination of the transition services agreement related to the 2019 sale of Gulf Power. Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 include a $93 million pre-tax ($99 million after-tax) gain associated with the termination of a leasehold interest in assets associated with two leveraged lease projects and $16 million of income tax benefits recognized as a result of another leveraged lease investment disposition. Earnings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 also include a $121 million pre-tax ($92 million after-tax) gain on the sale of Sequent, as well as $85 million in additional tax expense resulting from the sale. Further impacts may result from future acquisition and disposition activities; however, the amount and timing of any such impacts are uncertain. (3) Earnings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 include results of the Wholesale Gas Services business. Presenting earnings and earnings per share excluding Wholesale Gas Services provided an additional measure of operating performance that excluded the volatility resulting from mark-to-market and lower of weighted average cost or current market price accounting adjustments. Amounts subsequent to the July 1, 2021 sale of Sequent represent final income adjustments. (4) Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 include an impairment charge of $119 million (pre tax and after tax) associated with goodwill at PowerSecure, Inc. Earnings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 include pre-tax impairment charges totaling $84 million ($67 million after tax), respectively, related to Southern Company Gas' investment in the PennEast Pipeline project and a pre-tax impairment charge of $7 million ($6 million after tax) related to a leveraged lease investment. Impairment charges may occur in the future; however, the amount and timing of any such charges are uncertain. (5) Earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 include costs associated with the extinguishment of debt at Southern Company. Further costs may occur; however, the amount and timing of any such costs are uncertain.

Page 9

Southern Company Consolidated Earnings As Reported (In Millions of Dollars)

























Three Months Ended

December

Year-To-Date

December

2022

2021

Change

2022

2021

Change Retail Electric Revenues-





















Fuel $ 1,460

$ 1,041

$ 419

$ 6,402

$ 3,940

$ 2,462 Non-Fuel 2,374

2,319

55

11,795

10,912

883 Wholesale Electric Revenues 843

633

210

3,641

2,455

1,186 Other Electric Revenues 193

193

—

747

718

29 Natural Gas Revenues 1,964

1,386

578

5,962

4,380

1,582 Other Revenues 213

195

18

732

708

24 Total Operating Revenues 7,047

5,767

1,280

29,279

23,113

6,166 Fuel and Purchased Power 1,894

1,346

548

8,428

4,988

3,440 Cost of Natural Gas 1,164

676

488

3,004

1,619

1,385 Cost of Other Sales 121

102

19

396

357

39 Non-Fuel O&M 2,009

1,833

176

6,630

6,088

542 Depreciation and Amortization 935

907

28

3,663

3,565

98 Taxes Other Than Income Taxes 338

321

17

1,411

1,290

121 Estimated Loss on Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4 201

920

(719)

183

1,692

(1,509) Impairment Charges 251

—

251

251

2

249 Gain on Dispositions, net (4)

(7)

3

(57)

(186)

129 Total Operating Expenses 6,909

6,098

811

23,909

19,415

4,494 Operating Income (Loss) 138

(331)

469

5,370

3,698

1,672 Allowance for Equity Funds Used During Construction 61

50

11

224

190

34 Earnings from Equity Method Investments 42

41

1

151

76

75 Interest Expense, Net of Amounts Capitalized 561

485

76

2,022

1,837

185 Other Income (Expense), net 86

159

(73)

500

449

51 Income Taxes (Benefit) (96)

(283)

187

795

267

528 Net Income (Loss) (138)

(283)

145

3,428

2,309

1,119 Dividends on Preferred Stock of Subsidiaries 1

4

(3)

11

15

(4) Net Loss Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests (52)

(72)

20

(107)

(99)

(8) NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO SOUTHERN COMPANY $ (87)

$ (215)

$ 128

$ 3,524

$ 2,393

$ 1,131 Notes - Certain prior year data may have been reclassified to conform with current year presentation.

Page 10



































Southern Company Kilowatt-Hour Sales and Customers (In Millions of KWHs)

































Three Months Ended December

Year-To-Date December

2022

2021

Change

Weather

Adjusted

Change

2022

2021

Change

Weather

Adjusted

Change Kilowatt-Hour Sales-



























Total Sales 47,398

46,804

1.3 %





204,273

193,380

5.6 %



































Total Retail Sales- 34,264

33,623

1.9 %

(0.1) %

147,981

143,370

3.2 %

1.2 % Residential 11,000

10,441

5.4 %

(0.5) %

49,633

47,382

4.8 %

0.2 % Commercial 11,219

10,938

2.6 %

2.0 %

48,279

46,639

3.5 %

2.0 % Industrial 11,899

12,092

(1.6) %

(1.6) %

49,474

48,724

1.5 %

1.5 % Other 146

152

(4.2) %

(4.0) %

595

625

(4.8) %

(4.8) %































Total Wholesale Sales 13,134

13,181

(0.4) %

N/A

56,292

50,010

12.6 %

N/A































































(In Thousands of Customers)









































Period Ended December





















2022

2021

Change



Regulated Utility Customers-























Total Utility Customers-













8,795

8,722

0.8 %



Total Traditional Electric









4,437

4,385

1.2 %



Southern Company Gas













4,358

4,337

0.5 %





Page 11













Southern Company Financial Overview As Reported (In Millions of Dollars)

























Three Months Ended

December

Year-To-Date

December

2022

2021

% Change

2022

2021

% Change Southern Company –





















Operating Revenues $ 7,047

$ 5,767

22.2 %

$ 29,279

$ 23,113

26.7 % Earnings (Loss) Before Income Taxes (234)

(566)

(58.7) %

4,223

2,576

63.9 % Net Income (Loss) Available to Common (87)

(215)

(59.5) %

3,524

2,393

47.3 %























Alabama Power –





















Operating Revenues $ 1,794

$ 1,394

28.7 %

$ 7,817

$ 6,413

21.9 % Earnings Before Income Taxes 114

59

93.2 %

1,774

1,625

9.2 % Net Income Available to Common 84

49

71.4 %

1,340

1,238

8.2 %























Georgia Power –





















Operating Revenues $ 2,366

$ 2,210

7.1 %

$ 11,584

$ 9,260

25.1 % Earnings (Loss) Before Income Taxes (89)

(695)

(87.2) %

2,183

416

N/M Net Income (Loss) Available to Common (38)

(446)

(91.5) %

1,813

584

N/M























Mississippi Power –





















Operating Revenues $ 415

$ 334

24.3 %

$ 1,694

$ 1,322

28.1 % Earnings Before Income Taxes 13

25

(48.0) %

201

180

11.7 % Net Income Available to Common 14

26

(46.2) %

164

159

3.1 %























Southern Power –





















Operating Revenues $ 751

$ 606

23.9 %

$ 3,369

$ 2,216

52.0 % Earnings (Loss) Before Income Taxes 8

(27)

N/M

267

154

73.4 % Net Income Available to Common 89

55

61.8 %

354

266

33.1 %























Southern Company Gas –





















Operating Revenues $ 1,964

$ 1,386

41.7 %

$ 5,962

$ 4,380

36.1 % Earnings Before Income Taxes 75

201

(62.7) %

752

814

(7.6) % Net Income Available to Common 56

150

(62.7) %

572

539

6.1 %

N/M - Not Meaningful

Notes - See Financial Highlights pages for discussion of certain significant items occurring during the periods.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Southern Company