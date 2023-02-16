Reaume Brothers Racing picks up a pit-stop companion in JAG Metals LLC

WEATHERFORD, Texas, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 2023 is off to the races for Weatherford-based metal supplier, JAG Metals LLC. They started off the new year by opening JAG's newest location in Gainesville, TX, and expanding their serving area to Cooke, Grayson, Denton, and Montague counties, as well as southern Oklahoma. And now, they're reaching even farther. In late January, devastating news out of Mooresville, North Carolina confirmed that Reaume Brothers Racing lost their shop in an unexpected fire. Thankfully their team, though a few sustained minor injuries, made it out alive but the season ahead was looking grim. Having some already established connections within the racing community, Justin Bradley- owner of JAG Metals LLC- felt compelled to reach out and help. Justin & JAG Metals are well known in the DFW Metroplex for their generosity to their community. "We are honored to be able to help Josh & Reaume Brothers Racing to rebuild after such a tragic incident. While unfortunate, we are glad everyone is alive & safe and JAG Metals LLC is proud to donate the materials for a new building." Bradley shared. In a new partnership with Reaume Brothers Racing, they've committed to donating materials for a new 10,000sqft shop to help the team rebuild.

While the timeframe is still in the works, JAG's committed assistance has been instrumental in helping this phoenix to rise from the ashes and not a moment too soon. "I am super thrilled to be back in the truck at Daytona International Speedway! JAG Metals LLC has come on board in a time of need to help us build towards the future. The future of Reaume Brothers Racing looks incredibly bright and I'm looking forward to watching this new partnership blossom into something special," Josh Reaume commented. JAG will continue to be a sponsor in 7 more instrumental races for Reaume Brothers racing this season.

With the new partnership and donations, along with assistance provided from other sponsors and racing teams, the season ahead has its mojo back for Reaume Brothers Racing. As the team heads to Daytona to begin their season, Josh was sure to share his hopefulness & enthusiasm to push forward, "To be able to drive the #22 AM Racing Ford F-150 is a huge opportunity for my career in racing, and I'm extremely grateful [to JAG Metals LLC] for all the assistance they've provided my race team as we manage life post-fire."

Let's get racing! Support JAG's newest partner this weekend as Josh & Reaume Brothers Racing buckle up at Daytona this weekend. The race will be broadcasted live on FS1, MRN, & SiriusXM Saturday, February 18th at 7:30pm EST.

JAG was co-founded by Justin Bradley and Blake Bailey in 2015 and is a mid-market metal manufacturer that supplies metal building components and packages to contractors, construction companies and homeowners in Texas. JAG has proven tremendously successful and has grown to become an industry leader after several years of healthy growth; from a startup to a middle market company in less than 5 years. Mr. Bradley can largely attribute JAG's rise to investing in dynamic marketing strategies.

