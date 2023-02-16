MARIAH CAREY'S BLACK IRISH EXPANDS DISTRIBUTION INTERNATIONALLY

LOS ANGELES, Calif., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Irish Cream Liqueur by Mariah Carey will officially launch in areas of South America and the Caribbean this Spring. This marks the brand's first international distribution, as it is currently only available in the U.S.

"I am ecstatic to extend the reach of my cream-liqueur Black Irish to South America and the Caribbean," said Mariah Carey. "My fans there have supported and given so much to me, so of course I wanted to create an opportunity for them to enjoy this delicious liqueur!"

Founded by global superstar, singer-songwriter Mariah Carey, the name of the brand is a nod to her heritage. It is crafted in Ireland with aged Irish whiskey and dairy sourced from Irish farms, resulting in its rich and decadent taste. Perfect to enjoy year-round, the beverage lends itself to both summer and winter specialty cocktails, and pairs well with every celebration.

Black Irish will release the full portfolio of flavors – Original, Salted Caramel and White Chocolate – upon its launch across the region and be available in 750 milliliters (SRP $29 USD). Locations in Mexico, Brazil, and the Bahamas will lead the way for Black Irish, with other markets following shortly thereafter.

Black Irish was launched first in the U.S. in August 2021 to great success, after almost two years of development. Distributed in 48 U.S. states, this premium Irish cream liqueur is a fan favorite and the first spirit brand by Mariah Carey.

