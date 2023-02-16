Introducing BlueMail GEM AI - Advanced AI-Powered Email Solution

Experience The Future of Email with BlueMail GEM AI, built on OpenAI's GPT-3 model and additional advanced AI technologies

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blix Inc., a leading provider of messaging solutions for consumers and businesses globally, today announced the launch of BlueMail GEM AI. The advanced Generative Email solution incorporates cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence technologies to provide users with an unparalleled email communication experience.

BlueMail GEM AI is designed to streamline the process of summarizing and writing emails in a faster and more efficient way, powered by advanced AI technologies. It offers automated suggestions of context and relevant information when summarizing emails as well as automated responses based on context of emails and calendar events, making email communication more efficient.

"By streamlining the email communication process and offering, BlueMail GEM AI can help businesses achieve greater efficiency and ultimately, greater success," said Dan Volach, co-founder of Blix. "We are thrilled to see how this innovative solution will help businesses grow and thrive in the digital age."

Email has become a crucial means of communication in the modern world. It has made communication faster, easier and more convenient. Nevertheless, crafting emails has become a time-consuming process with the growing influx of messages. Utilizing AI-powered technologies, BlueMail GEM AI can help users get more done with minimal effort.

"We are excited to introduce BlueMail GEM AI, our innovative AI-assisted Generative Email solution," said Ben Volach, co-founder of Blix. "With BlueMail GEM AI, users can leverage the power of AI to save valuable time while enjoying a highly personalized experience. It's a powerful tool that can transform the way we interact."

BlueMail invites everyone to experience the future of email communication and take the first step towards a more efficient and productive email experience. BlueMail is available to download on any platform including Windows, Android, iOS, Mac & Linux.

About BlueMail

Brothers Dan and Ben Volach founded BlueMail with the vision to provide an innovative, universally compatible, uncompromisingly private and secure messaging experience for consumers and businesses. This startup is not the first they have led together; they also built Followap, an early pioneer of mobile messaging that had over 200 million subscribers and laid the foundations for today's mobile messaging giants, including WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Telegram, Apple iMessage, Signal and many others before it was acquired by Neustar.

