Eurofins Viracor Launches Ground-Breaking Test for Assessing Expansion and Persistence of CAR-T Therapy in Cancer Patients

Eurofins Viracor ExPeCT™ CAR-T multiplexed quantitative real-time PCR (qPCR) assay provides a powerful diagnostic tool to monitor and optimize CAR-T therapy involving patients with pre-B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and B cell lymphomas

LENEXA, Kan., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eurofins Viracor LLC, a leader in testing for infectious disease, immunology, and allergy, today announced the launch of a ground-breaking test that can assess the expansion and persistence of Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-Cell (CAR-T) therapy in patients with pre-B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and B cell lymphomas.

The test, based on a method developed by Eurofins Viracor, is designed to help clinicians better understand how CAR-T therapy is performing for their patients. CAR-T therapy is a revolutionary form of immunotherapy that uses genetically engineered T-cells to attack cancer cells and has shown promising results in treating a variety of cancers.

Research has demonstrated that the persistence and expansion of CAR-T therapy are important indicators of how long the therapy is likely to remain effective in the patient. The test is designed to provide clinicians with an accurate and comprehensive assessment of the CAR-T cell population in the patient's body and may offer insights to therapy effectiveness.

The launch of this test marks an important step forward in the evaluation and management of CAR-T therapy in cancer patients. It is expected to be a valuable tool in helping clinicians to make more informed decisions about the best course of treatment for their patients.

