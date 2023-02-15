THE RARE IMPACT FUND ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL FUNDING FOR YOUTH MENTAL HEALTH ORGANIZATIONS

Five new partners will join the Rare Impact Fund's existing portfolio of grantees to further Rare Beauty's commitment to addressing youth mental health.

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Rare Impact Fund, launched by Selena Gomez, and part of Rare Beauty's signature social impact programs, today announces an additional $1.5 million in grant support to 12 organizations expanding access to mental health services and education for young people around the world. The Rare Impact Fund was created in 2020, with the goal of raising $100 million to address youth mental health. Rare Beauty donates one percent of sales directly to the Rare Impact Fund and raises additional funds with Foundations, Corporate Partners, and individuals.

Rare Impact Fund logo (PRNewswire)

The Rare Impact Fund announces an additional $1.5 million in grant support to 12 organizations expanding access to mental health services and education for young people around the world.

"I am so proud to continue our commitment to addressing youth mental health with additional support for these incredible organizations," said Selena Gomez, Founder and Creator of Rare Beauty and the Rare Impact Fund. "Having access to tools and resources that helped me understand my own mental health has had an incredible impact on my life and it is my life's mission to reach young people who need support. I am very grateful to these organizations for the work they do."

Five new organizations will join the Rare Impact Fund's existing cohort of grantees, which increases accessibility for mental health resources through a variety of tactics including supporting a 24/7 hotline, increasing teacher knowledge of their own mental health to better understand their students, and distributing mental health resources to schools.

The Rare Impact Fund will work together with these organizations, in addition to their ongoing partners, to co-create and distribute mental health content to an engaged community of over 5 million young people in an effort to destigmatize mental health and foster community through Rare Beauty.

Elyse Cohen, VP of Social Impact & Inclusion at Rare Beauty and President of the Rare Impact Fund shared, "Through the constant support of our community, partners and donors, we are thrilled to welcome a new cohort of grantees who share our mission of providing access to life-saving mental health support, education and services. Together we will further our collective commitment to reach young people in need."

Youth mental health organizations new to this cohort are Black Teacher Project, UCLA Friends of the Semel Institute, Konscious Youth Development & Services, Trans Lifeline, and Mindful Life Project.

Black Teacher Project exists to sustain and develop Black teachers to lead and reimagine schools as communities of liberated learning. They use affinity spaces and a cohort model to support Black teachers, address their isolation and burnout, and provide community.

The Friends of the Semel Institute for Neuroscience and Human Behavior at UCLA is dedicated to improving the lives of people with mental illness by supporting research to advance innovative treatments and sponsoring educational programs to raise awareness and erase stigma.

Konscious Youth Development & Services transforms youths, schools and communities through holistic practices and teaches mindfulness and social and emotional learning to students, teachers, and their families in New Jersey. They work in 100 schools with 15,000 students and teachers.

Mindful Life Project supports the mental and emotional well-being of students, teachers, staff, community leaders, and families and helps transform schools from the inside out. They host mindfulness sessions in schools in the Bay Area and serve 20,000 students weekly with direct services and 30,000 students through in-person assemblies and virtual events.

Trans Lifeline is a grassroots hotline, microgrants, and advocacy non-profit organization offering direct emotional and financial support to trans people in crisis – for the trans community, by the trans community in English y Español.

The Rare Impact Fund is also renewing financial support to seven organizations, including Ever Forward Club, The JED Foundation, Peer Health Exchange, Place2Be, Transformative Educational Leadership, McLean Hospital, and Yale Center for Emotional Intelligence. In 2022, the Rare Impact Fund expanded globally, extending its reach to support a total of 23 mental health organizations. To learn more about the Rare Impact Fund's existing partners, visit rareimpactfund.org.

ABOUT RARE BEAUTY

Founder and creator Selena Gomez believes everyone is unique and rare. But today, too many people feel trapped by unrealistic expectations of beauty that are impossible to achieve. Rare Beauty is about celebrating who you are and what makes you different. We use makeup to shape positive conversations around beauty, self-acceptance, and mental health. Not only do we want everyone to feel good about themselves, we want to help them feel more authentically connected to one another and feel less alone in this world. Rare Beauty is available globally at Sephora, Sephora at Kohl's, SpaceNK and RareBeauty.com.

ABOUT THE RARE IMPACT FUND

The Rare Impact Fund was launched as part of Rare Beauty's focus on addressing mental health. One percent of all Rare Beauty sales are donated to the Rare Impact Fund and Rare Beauty raises additional funds with philanthropic foundations, individuals, corporate partners, and the Rare Beauty community. The Rare Impact Fund supports organizations that expand access to mental health services for young people. The Rare Impact Fund is a fiscally sponsored project of the Hopewell Fund, a 501(c)(3) public charity. To learn more about the Rare Impact Fund, visit rareimpactfund.org.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Rare Beauty