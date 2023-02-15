Orion Portfolio Solutions Selects Docupace for Workflow Automation

Fast-growing TAMP consolidating and streamlining operations

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Docupace, the leader in cloud-based fintech digital operations software for the wealth management industry, announced that Orion Portfolio Solutions has selected the Docupace Platform to automate workflows for its wealth management platform.

"Financial advisors and wealth management providers have worked so hard to deliver exceptional client experiences, that any hiccup in back office execution impacts both their brand and their reputation," says David Knoch, chief executive officer at Docupace. "It is an exciting opportunity for us to partner with another industry leader to delight financial advisors and their clients."

Automation and streamlined workflows have become an imperative across the wealth management landscape. A recent study from Accenture¹ showed that 93 percent of the executives surveyed expected to have optimized front-to-back process automation across internal and external partners by 2025 – a 50 percent increase from where their operations stand today.

The Docupace Platform's workflow engine makes it easy to automate compliance and business process rules by providing:

Standardization and Data Synchronization Engine

Intelligent Routing

Alerts and Notifications

Configurable Digital Operations

Pre-built, easy-to-use workflows

Recognized as one of America's Best TAMPs for eight consecutive years, Orion Portfolio Solutions is an open architecture, turnkey asset management program (TAMP), managing $60 billion of wealth management platform assets (as of 12/31/22). 2

"Orion is pleased to partner with Docupace for workflow automation as we relentlessly pursue transformative outcomes," said Ryan Beach, president of Orion Wealth Management. "This is one more way Orion is creating a remarkable user experience as we integrate our robust wealthtech suite to help advisors manage their investments and grow their business."

About Docupace

Docupace is a solutions provider focused on digitizing and automating operations in the financial advice and investment industry. Financial services firms use the Docupace Platform (a cloud-based, integrated software suite) to reduce back-office expenses, improve efficiency, strengthen recruiting, and enhance the experience of advisors and investors. With headquarters in Los Angeles, California, Docupace is proud to serve some of the largest independent broker-dealers and registered investment advisers (RIAs) in the financial services industry.

For more information, please visit www.docupace.com.

About Orion Advisor Solutions

Orion is a premier provider of the tech-enabled fiduciary process that transforms the advisor-client relationship by enabling financial advisors to Prospect, Plan, Invest, and Achieve within a single, connected, technology-driven experience. Combined, our brand entities, Orion Advisor Tech, Orion Portfolio Solutions, Brinker Capital Investments, Redtail Technology, and TownSquare Capital create a complete offering that empowers firms to attract new clients seamlessly, connect goals more meaningfully to investment strategies and outcomes, and ultimately track progress toward each investor's unique definition of financial success. With the addition of Redtail and TownSquare, the combined platform services $3.7 trillion in assets under administration and $60 billion of wealth management platform assets (as of Dec. 31, 2022). Supporting over 5 million technology accounts and thousands of independent advisory firms, Orion is the platform of choice for all growth-focused advisory firms looking to strengthen their client relationships, gain a competitive edge in a crowded marketplace, and build strong, profitable businesses. Learn more at www.orion.com.

