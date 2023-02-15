Metagenics Names Pat Smallcombe as New President and CEO

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global nutritional supplement company Metagenics today announced it has named Pat Smallcombe, a current Board member and experienced industry executive, as President and CEO, effective February 13. Former Metagenics President and CEO Brent Eck has accepted a new role as Advisor to the Board after a successful seven-year tenure leading the company. Metagenics is a portfolio company of Gryphon Investors, a leading middle-market private equity firm.

Ryan Fagan, Managing Director in Gryphon's Consumer Group, said, "We are excited to welcome someone of Pat's caliber to succeed Brent in the CEO role. Pat has extensive experience successfully growing consumer health businesses around the world, and his leadership will be invaluable as the company seeks to expand its already strong global footprint."

Prior to his work with Metagenics, Mr. Smallcombe had a long and successful career in the consumer healthcare industry across many different business models and geographic markets, including Asia, Australasia, Europe, and North America. His most recent corporate role was serving as Company Group Chairman of EMEA for Johnson & Johnson, where he led a $3.5 billion portfolio of consumer health brands. He has also recently served as the Chairman of Sibelius Natural Products, an Oxford University spin-off that researches and develops clinically efficacious plant extracts.

"The health and wellness sector is at an inflection point, with consumers worldwide seeking greater access to innovative and proven nutritional solutions to their health concerns," said Steve LaMonte, Metagenics Executive Chairman of the Board. "Pat is the perfect choice to help the business capitalize on the many growth opportunities it has before it."

Mr. Smallcombe said, "As a Board member working with many of the senior executives across markets and functions, I have been able to gain a deep understanding of the strengths and opportunities ahead for Metagenics. Having begun my career as a research scientist, I have tremendous respect for the company's science-backed heritage and believe in the organization's commitment to improving health outcomes in partnership with healthcare practitioners."

About Metagenics

Founded in 1983 and based in Aliso Viejo, CA with facilities in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia, Metagenics is a leading global nutritional supplement company. With a heritage of breakthrough science, innovative products, unsurpassed quality, practitioner education, and dedicated partnerships, it is clear why Metagenics has become one of the most trusted health and wellness brands worldwide. For nearly 40 years, Metagenics has delivered high-quality, science-based nutritional supplements, medical foods, and lifestyle programs to support healthcare practitioners in their efforts to help patients achieve their health and wellness goals. For more information, visit www.metagenics.com.

About Gryphon Investors

Gryphon Investors ( www.gryphoninvestors.com ) is a leading private equity firm focused on profitably growing and competitively enhancing middle-market companies in partnership with experienced management. As of December 31, 2021, the firm has over $9 billion of assets under management. Gryphon prioritizes investment opportunities where it can form strong partnerships with owners and executives to build leading companies, utilizing Gryphon's capital, specialized professional resources, and operational expertise.

