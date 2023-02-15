GENESIS AND THE GENESIS INSPIRATION FOUNDATION COMMIT $1 MILLION TO TGR FOUNDATION TO ADVANCE STEAM EDUCATION OVER THE NEXT FIVE YEARS

Genesis Design Studio will engage students from TGR Foundation in opportunities to learn about the design process

PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis Gives, the corporate social responsibility initiative of Genesis Motor North America, and the Genesis Inspiration Foundation announced their commitment of $1 million to TGR Foundation to advance science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM) education for youth over the next five years at the TGR Learning Lab. Part of this partnership will include learning opportunities for students from TGR Foundation at the Genesis Design Studio. Ceremonial checks were presented to the organization during The Genesis Invitational at The Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California.

(left to right) Mike McKee, chairman of the TGR Foundation Board of Governors, José Muñoz, president and ceo, Genesis Motor North America, John Guastaferro, executive director, Genesis Inspiration Foundation in Pacific Palisades, Calif. on February 15, 2023 (Photo/Genesis). (PRNewswire)

"At Genesis, we are committed to delivering the highest standards of safety and performance, with a design identity built around athletic elegance," said José Muñoz, president and chief executive officer of Genesis Motor North America. "We are thrilled to deepen our support of TGR Foundation and STEAM education through youth programs at the Genesis Design Studio. At Genesis, we don't just build world-class vehicles—we strive to create a better future for all."

Genesis takes pride in its design elements, focusing on creating products built with elegance and boldness. At the Genesis Design Studio, TGR Foundation students will have the opportunity to learn about the design process, creative thinking, and the wide variety of career paths at Genesis Design.

"TGR Foundation is committed to empowering students to discover their passions and build skills for their career interests," said Mike McKee, chairman of the TGR Foundation board of governors. "With the generous investment by Genesis and the Genesis Inspiration Foundation, we will continue providing opportunities for students to gain valuable experiences through our joint programs."

Founded in 1996 by Tiger Woods, TGR Foundation empowers students to pursue their passions through education. TGR Foundation programs provide opportunities for students from under-resourced communities to connect their passions with their purpose as they learn, grow and thrive.

The investment from Genesis and the Genesis Inspiration Foundation will help prepare students for STEAM based careers through multimedia classes offered at the TGR Learning Lab. In these classes students learn real-world skills like photography, design, music production, podcasting and more while building tangible portfolio samples to prepare them for personal and professional success.

Genesis Gives

Genesis Gives is a corporate social responsibility initiative from Genesis Motor North America. Expanding on the brand's commitment to the highest standards of performance and its athletic elegance design identity, Genesis Gives supports nonprofit organizations with the goal of improving access to, and performance in, youth sports and STEAM education in under resourced communities. For more information, visit www.GenesisGives.com.

Genesis Inspiration Foundation

Genesis Inspiration Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to connecting youth to the transformative power of the arts. Our mission is to improve educational outcomes by providing access to arts programs that engage and inspire children in under-resourced communities. Since its inception in 2018, the Genesis Inspiration Foundation has donated nearly $5 million to fund youth arts programming at museums, schools, and nonprofit art and cultural organizations nationwide. With the support of Genesis retailers and charitable donations, we are introducing children to a new world of the possible. To learn more about the Genesis Inspiration Foundation, visit genesisinspirationfoundation.org.

Genesis Motor North America

At Genesis, we put the customer at the center of every decision we make. Genesis is a global automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of performance, design, safety, and innovation while looking towards a more sustainable future. Genesis designs customer experiences that go beyond products, embodying audacious, forward-thinking, and distinctly Korean characteristics within its unique Athletic Elegance design identity. With a growing range of award-winning models — including the 2023 MotorTrend Car of the Year G90 along with G70, G80, GV60, GV70, and GV80 — Genesis aims to lead the age of electrification with battery EVs, starting with its Electrified G80, GV60, and Electrified GV70 models. Genesis has stated its commitment to becoming an all-electric vehicle brand by 2030 and to pursuing carbon neutrality by 2035.

Please visit our media site for the latest news at www.genesisnewsusa.com (United States) and www.genesisnews.ca (Canada).

