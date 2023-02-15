Fiberplane Open Sources WebAssembly-based Plugin System and Tooling for Observability

New open formats from Fiberplane connect Prometheus, ElasticSearch and other data sources and are compiled with WebAssembly for portability across both browser and backend

AMSTERDAM, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fiberplane , the first real-time collaboration notebook specifically designed for developers and DevOps teams to debug their infrastructure, today announced it is making its WebAssembly-based plugin system (called "Providers" at Fiberplane) open source and available to anyone to connect to observability tools such as Prometheus, ElasticSearch and other data sources.

It is also open sourcing its Provider Development Kit (PDK), written in Rust, that allows developers to build their own plugins or providers, and the Fiberplane Daemon that executes the plugins or providers for those who are using their own servers - such as installation as a container inside a Kubernetes cluster.

"With the explosion of observability data, it's past time that we have an open format for integrating and better understanding different observability and DevOps data," said Micha "mies" Hernandez van Leuffen, founder and CEO of Fiberplane. "By open sourcing our WebAssembly-based plugin system, Fiberplane can help developers adapt to new data sources and customize any observability stack, increasing actionable intelligence and paving the way for industry-wide adoption."

While the amount and complexity of observability data has exploded, developer tools (such as static dashboards) have not expanded to address this massive influx until now. Fiberplane notebooks are an explorative and collaborative way of fetching and getting actionable intelligence. Because Data comes in various sizes and shapes, from logs and metrics to traces and a variety of formats that create complexity in retrieval, an open format that supports any arbitrary type of data and can connect to any system is extremely powerful.

Fiberplane plugins/providers address these concerns and enable developers to fetch different types of data. By compiling to WebAssembly, the Fiberplane plugins/providers can run both in the browser and backend and are open for developers to create custom integrations with observability and monitoring software, as well as other types of developer tools such as CI/CD, issue tracking and version control.

The full open source Fiberplane WebAssembly-based Plugin System includes:

Fp-bindgen, the bindings generator for building plugins

the Provider Development Kit (PDK), a toolchain for building plugins, powered by fp-bindgen.

A first set of providers that consists of Prometheus, ElasticSearch, Sentry, Grafana Loki, Cloudwatch and a generic HTTP provider

The Fiberplane Daemon (fpd), that enables teams to execute providers on their own infrastructure in a secure manner.

The Fiberplane command line interface (fp), which interacts with the Fiberplane API and its templating stack for Fiberplane notebooks

"Fiberplane's provider system is an exciting new and open format for building custom integrations aimed at observability, site reliability engineering and DevOps," said Scott Sage, Co-founder and Partner at Crane Venture Partners. "This move marks a moment in our industry, one in which observability data becomes much more actionable and enables easy aggregation of metrics, logs and traces for developers and their companies".

Fiberplane welcomes feedback and suggestions and encourages developers to get creative with uses cases and applications. Developers can check out the open source WebAssembly-based plugin system from Fiberplane now: https://fiberplane.com/opensource/.

About Fiberplane

Fiberplane puts a programmable SRE environment at the fingertips of engineers everywhere, redefining collaboration for infrastructure teams. Fiberplane offers collaborative investigation and documentation tools with real data, all hosted within a technical open source notebook format. For more information, visit fiberplane.com.

