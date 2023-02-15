BUILT BRINGS MACROS TO THE MASSES WITH WALMART RETAIL EXPANSION

With a Successful Direct-to-Consumer Run, BUILT's New Partnership with Retail Giant Widens Accessibility of Best-Tasting Protein Bars

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BUILT, makers of BUILT Bars and BUILT Puffs, one of the fastest growing innovators in the protein and nutritional bar market, today announces its nationwide availability in Walmart locations. Three flavors – Double Chocolate, Cookies 'n' Cream and Coconut PUFF – can now be found on shelves in 3,700 stores across the U.S., offering Walmart shoppers a tasty, low-sugar alternative to traditional protein and nutritional bars. Having quietly built a loyal following through a successful direct-to-consumer model, BUILT has more than tripled its retail footprint over the past three years, and is on track to more than double its retail footprint year over year in 2023.

Since launched by co-founder and CEO Nick Greer in 2018, BUILT has quickly risen to prominence as a disruptor in the industry with a mission of becoming not only a brand that offers the world's best-tasting, healthy snacks, but an integral part of health-aware consumers' daily lives. BUILT Bars and Puffs are made with 100% real chocolate and protein, offering the perfect balance of macronutrients. As the brand extends its availability, it has set out on a mission to help consumers understand and appreciate the importance of proper nutrition – most notably how valuable it is to integrate high-quality protein into your diet. Working closely with a team of food scientists, BUILT understands that protein is one of the principal building blocks of life, acting as the main component of what makes us who we are, from our hair to our skin, our hearts, brains and more – to whom we may become, our dreams and aspirations. Protein is good for your bones and muscles, and helps to boost your metabolism, burn fat, and repair your body from injury – the list goes on and on. The fact is, we all need protein, and BUILT is committed to helping consumers get this necessary nutrient in a satisfying and delicious way.

As the company continues its mission to de-bunk consumer myths and assumptions about protein by offering delicious, good-for-you alternatives, BUILT has leaned into a consumer-forward strategy, reacting to product preferences in real-time. That, paired with their unique manufacturing capabilities, has resulted in a nimbleness not seen elsewhere in the industry. In four short years, the brand has released over 110 flavor varieties, and it has ambitions to tap consumers in new, creative ways to continue to develop innovation that excites and entices. That quick innovation, paired with strategic marketing tactics, and a dedication to educating consumers on the health benefits of BUILT Protein™, has garnered tremendous success for the brand – selling at a higher conversation rate than competitors on Amazon and rising to the top position of online engagement against competitors.

"The massive loyal customer base we've been able to garner in just over four years is remarkable – and we're so grateful to our loyal and growing group of brand fans for helping us to meet and exceed our goals to this point. Now, to translate that to market share, we want to optimize the strong engagement we've earned by showing up where customers expect and want to see us," says CEO and co-founder of BUILT, Nick Greer. "In the last few years, we've seen an increased consumer focus on overall wellness and self-care – people want their food to both taste great and be a health-conscious choice that makes them feel good. BUILT is the bar that does both, and Walmart is a great partner to help us offer that to the masses."

BUILT's entrance into Walmart is just the start of a year of massive growth and increase in availability for the brand, with plans to reach shelves in additional grocery and convenience store chains both nationally and regionally throughout 2023. In entering Walmart, along with additional retailers throughout the year, BUILT is bringing to market an exceptional food product to a wider set of consumers – a protein bar that provides both the nutritional value you need and the sweet treat you're craving. With widespread brick and mortar availability, paired with the existing direct-to-consumer offerings, it's easier than ever to feel healthy and rewarded when having a BUILT moment.

About BUILT

Founded in 2018, BUILT has always been centered around one mission: Build the best tasting, high quality protein bar on the planet. From their early start in a small garage in Utah to their nationwide distribution today, BUILT has made this mission into a reality through their delicious-tasting, protein-packed bars that come in a wide variety of flavor options.

From fitness enthusiasts to everyday snack lovers, BUILT has become a favorite on-the-go snack option due to its exceptional nutritional profile, thanks to specially optimized BUILT Protein™, and a vast array of mouthwatering flavors. Taste one today and experience the BUILT difference for yourself!

