A1 Garage Door Service Announces the Acquisition of Hamilton Garage Doors Inc.

Acquisition expands garage door company's national presence with its first location in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A1 Garage Door Service, an established national leader in the garage door service and sales industry, announced today the acquisition of Hamilton Garage Doors in the greater Indianapolis area. Effective immediately, Hamilton Garage Door will begin operating as Don's Garage Doors and will continue to successfully help new and existing customers with their garage door needs throughout the entire state of Indiana.

"Being able to expand into a new state with additional markets to showcase the difference in exceptional customer service is a dream come true," said Tommy Mello, founder and CEO of A1 Garage Door Service. "Working together with the Hamilton team, we are looking forward to the additional national presence of A1 Garage Door Service."

Founded in 1982, Hamilton Garage Doors has been offering the same level of personalized attention and high levels of customer loyalty throughout the entire state of Indiana as A1 Garage Door Service.

"We are so grateful for the 40 years of loyal support our customers have given us and the referrals and reviews did not go unnoticed. When we decided it was time to sell, we did an extensive amount of research into all potential buyers and A1's subject matter knowledge, communication, customer service, business model and employee benefits outranked the others by a long shot," said Mike Keller with Hamilton Garage Doors. "There is no doubt in our minds that A1 will treat all of our past and future customers with the same loyalty, integrity and service."

Hamilton Garage Doors offers garage door installation, maintenance and repair and has been recognized by Home Advisor, BBB, Angie's List, Unified Neighbors, product distributors for its quality service and products.

"One of our main concerns with the sale of the business was how our employees would be treated and so far A1 has blown it out of the park. Our employees are excited for their future with A1," said Keller. "Working with Tommy and his team during the integration of the two businesses has been such an easy process. We feel we have made the best decision for the future of our employees and our customers."

For more information or to inquire about garage door services in Indiana call 844-688-8816 or visit https://www.donsgaragedoors.com/service-areas/indiana/ .

About A1 Garage Door Service

A1 is a leading provider of residential repair and replacement garage door services across the United States. Founded in 2007, A1 has established a reputation for providing the highest quality customer service available in its 32 markets. More information can be found at www.a1garage.com .

