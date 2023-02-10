Pinnacle celebrates a decade of WeatherTech Big Game commercials

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinnacle Advertising & Marketing client WeatherTech, the leading manufacturer of premium American-made automotive accessories, home, and pet care products, will air a new 30-second commercial, "We All Win," during the FOX broadcast of the big game on February 12, 2023. This commercial marks the 10th anniversary of Pinnacle-produced commercials for WeatherTech during the big game.

“Helping build the WeatherTech brand over the past thirteen years, including producing commercials in ten consecutive big games, has turned WeatherTech into a household name. This opportunity is beyond amazing for the entire agency,” Magnusson said. (PRNewswire)

To mark the anniversary, Pinnacle utilized footage from WeatherTech's first ever big game spot, "Can't Do," to highlight the company's growth. WeatherTech, which started out selling floormats, now offers a wide range of over 100 premium protection products, some of which will be featured in the commercial.

Even with their success, WeatherTech remains committed to keeping product manufacturing on U.S. soil, which is echoed in their motto: "We Never Left". Through these past ten years of the big game commercials, Pinnacle Founder and CEO Michael Magnusson explains how Pinnacle has had the opportunity to highlight the importance of this commitment through WeatherTech's advertising.

"When we were considering what creative we would run in the big game, it was clear our message would be centered around WeatherTech's unwavering commitment to manufacturing in America," Magnusson said. "After witnessing what happened to businesses that experienced crippling supply chain issues, the 'Made in America' message is more relevant than ever."

By always seeking to find the core truth about their clients and creating engaging stories, Pinnacle continues to succeed with campaigns that touch the heart and resonate with audiences.

This year's big game spot for WeatherTech shows people that the American Dream is alive and well today, as it was ten years ago in their first big game commercial.

ABOUT PINNACLE ADVERTISING

Pinnacle Advertising & Marketing Group is an independent agency headquartered in Schaumburg, IL, with additional locations in Scottsdale, AZ, and San Francisco, CA. As a full-service agency, Pinnacle offers world-class capabilities in creative strategy and development, media planning and buying, digital marketing, and data analytics.

Pinnacle's proven strategies create unmatched value leading clients to measurable success. The agency has a diverse portfolio of clients including WeatherTech, Garrett Popcorn Shops, Honda, Acura, Camping World, AES Energy, Angel Care, and MetroVac. For information on the agency, visit pinnacleadvertising.com.

