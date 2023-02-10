M&T Bank Rings the Opening Bell at New York Stock Exchange, Marking Black History Month

CEO Rene Jones led the ceremony

BUFFALO, N.Y., Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE: MTB), a leading financial services provider, today proudly rang the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange in recognition of Black History Month. The bell ringing celebrated the significant contributions and achievements of African Americans in the United States and honored the legacy of Black history and culture.

"As a bank for our communities, we are committed to promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion in all aspects of our business," said Rene Jones, CEO of M&T Bank, one of only a few Black CEOs of a publicly traded company. "This bell-ringing ceremony is a testament to our commitment to creating a more inclusive future for all."

M&T Bank has a long history of serving its communities and empowering people to achieve their financial goals. The bank's commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion extends beyond Black History Month and is reflected in its everyday operations, community investments, and support for initiatives that promote diversity and equity in the financial services industry.

"Celebrating Black History Month starts with understanding that this is more than a month. Black history influences and transforms our world today as we celebrate the power of Black communities, commemorate past contributions, applaud today's achievements, and visualize a future we can create together," said Glenn Jackson, Chief Diversity Officer at M&T Bank. "While we celebrate Black History at today's bell ringing, we also need to continue on our collective journey of building diverse, equitable, and inclusive systems and celebrate Black people always."

As part of M&T's employee and community engagement efforts, the bank operates more than 80 employee resource groups – including the African American Resource Group (AARG) – in communities throughout its footprint. The AARG includes more than 1,400 employees and provides professional development and advancement opportunities for its members and colleagues at M&T Bank.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, provides banking products and services in 12 states across the eastern U.S. from Maine to Virginia and Washington, D.C. Trust-related services are provided in select markets in the U.S. and abroad by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank.

Media Contact:

Maya Dillon, Head of Corporate Communications

(646) 735-1958

mdillon@wilmingtontrust.com

© 2023 M&T Bank. Member FDIC.

M&T Bank CEO, Rene Jones, joined by John Tuttle, NYSE vice chairman and president, along with M&T executives, customers and partners, proudly rang the 2/10/23 opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange in recognition of Black History Month. The bell ringing celebrated the significant contributions and achievements of African Americans in the United States and honored the legacy of Black history and culture. (PRNewswire)

M&T Bank CEO, Rene Jones, joined by John Tuttle, NYSE vice chairman and president, along with M&T executives, customers and partners, proudly rang the 2/10/23 opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange in recognition of Black History Month. The bell ringing celebrated the significant contributions and achievements of African Americans in the United States and honored the legacy of Black history and culture. (PRNewswire)

M&T Bank Corporation (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE M&T Bank Corporation