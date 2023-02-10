Aktion Associates, Inc., Named 2022 Deltek North American Reseller Partner of the Year

MAUMEE, Ohio, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aktion Associates, Inc., national software reseller and IT infrastructure provider focused on the Architectural Engineering & Construction, Distribution and Manufacturing industries, has been named 2022 Deltek North American Reseller Partner of the Year. The award represents Aktion's excellence in selling Deltek software and supporting its customers with application, business and industry consulting expertise.

"I'm proud of our team for earning this award," said Aktion CEO Scott Irwin. "We have an incredibly talented group of account managers and consultants who know Deltek. This award is a recognition of their commitment to being the best at communicating the value of Deltek to our target industries, as well as providing outstanding support and service to existing Deltek customers. We're looking forward to building on this success and our continued partnership with Deltek," Irwin added.

Deltek's partner programs provide flexibility for companies to resell, co-sell, refer, implement and consult – all supported by Deltek's commitment to making each partnership a success. Partners amplify enterprise software offerings for project-based businesses and expand the Deltek customer base around the world.

"Congratulations to all our award-winning partners on a successful year! It is an honor to recognize the outstanding achievements and innovation of these partners," said Mike Hines, Vice President of the Global Partner Alliance at Deltek. "It's an exciting time to be part of the Deltek ecosystem – we have a lot in store for partners in 2023, including new programs and new routes to market. Thanks to the Deltek Project Nation community and the ever-growing expansion of our partner community, 2023 promises to be a successful year for all," Hines added.

About Aktion

Aktion Associates delivers industry-specific and market-leader application solutions to the Architecture & Engineering, Construction, Wholesale Distribution and Manufacturing industries. We couple these application solutions with proven business process transformation skills that deliver the best Net Promoter Scores in the ERP industry for small and medium-sized businesses. Our investment in our company-owned cloud and managed service platform is what further allows us to deliver the total solution with award-winning speed and cost-effectiveness. With a customer base of 6500 strong and a workforce of 230 employees, we have the scope and scale to manage an ERP cloud migration. Visit www.aktion.com.

About Deltek

Better software means better projects. Deltek is the leading global provider of enterprise software and information solutions for project-based businesses. More than 30,000 organizations and millions of users in over 80 countries around the world rely on Deltek for superior levels of project intelligence, management, and collaboration. Our industry-focused expertise powers project success by helping firms achieve performance that maximizes productivity and revenue. Visit www.deltek.com.

