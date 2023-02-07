WebMD Health Services Expands Global Reach of WebMD ONE Well-Being Program

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WebMD Health Services today announced an expansion of its WebMD ONE well-being program to include more than 190 countries across Europe, the Far East, and Latin America. This most recent expansion includes human-translated versions in Arabic, Hindi, Thai, Vietnamese, Korean, Slovakian, and more.

A well-being program and digital benefits hub for employees, WebMD ONE supports multiple dimensions of well-being with multi-channel solutions, including digital, live support, and a rewards and incentives platform. With these additional global capabilities, WebMD ONE empowers global HR teams to deliver a fully translated, country-specific, and culturally relevant well-being program for all employees.

"Well-being is a challenge for people around the globe, and companies are seeking solutions that can help all employees meet their well-being goals," said John Harrison, WebMD Health Services CEO. "While we have supported global populations for years, our most recent global expansions ensure that global companies have the solutions they need to support their employees no matter where they work."

Culturally Relevant, Innovative Programming

Launched in 2019, WebMD ONE was developed to deliver people-first well-being programs that are easy to navigate, personalized, and comprehensive for all individuals regardless of location, language, or culture. This commitment ensures that employees can engage with holistic well-being solutions that resonate with their individual needs, priorities, and engagement preferences.

Through a single point of access, WebMD ONE offers products and services created from the perspective of the people using them, including plans to create daily habits, participation in personal and team-based wellness challenges, and providing rewards and incentives for successes. It gives people the power to connect and interact through a variety of channels – text, email, mobile, or desktop – and can incorporate data from popular apps and wearables that they may already be using to improve and personalize their experience. WebMD ONE has been built to enable compliance with GDPR, which is widely considered to be the "gold standard" with regard to data privacy laws.

In addition, the platform is highly configurable, providing powerful segmentation capabilities to address nuances and differences within each country and benefits program, while global WebMD offices offer a local presence.

"Inspiring well-being in everyone includes educating, motivating, and engaging all employees worldwide," said Christine Muldoon, senior vice president for strategy at WebMD Health Services. "Our expansion gives us the opportunity to build on our mission to empower well-being in everyone throughout the world through culturally relevant solutions that can support employees in improving their well-being in meaningful ways that matter to them."

WebMD Health Services, a part of WebMD Health Corp., has over 25 years of experience driving positive behavior changes. Consumers trust WebMD for reliable, accurate, and clear answers to their most pressing health-related questions. At WebMD Health Services, we tap into these valuable consumer insights to design and implement successful, engaging solutions to help individuals meet their well-being needs. We understand that there are numerous paths

to reach well-being goals. Our expertise, combined with a variety of third-party partner integrations, enables us to deliver unique and personalized experiences across a wide range of industries. See how we support these diverse populations at webmdhealthservices.com.

WebMD, an Internet Brands company, is at the heart of the digital health revolution that is transforming the health care experience for consumers, patients, health care professionals, employers, health plans, and health systems. Through public and private online portals, mobile platforms, and health-focused publications, WebMD delivers leading-edge content and digital services that enable and improve decision-making, support and motivate health actions, streamline and simplify the health care journey, and improve patient care.

The WebMD Health Network includes WebMD Health, Medscape, Jobson Healthcare Information, MediQuality, Frontline, Vitals Consumer Services, Aptus Health, Jimfr, Krames, PulsePoint, The Wellness Network, SanovaWorks, MedicineNet, eMedicineHealth, RxList, OnHealth, Medscape Education, and other owned WebMD sites. WebMD®, Medscape®, CME Circle®, Medpulse®, eMedicine®, MedicineNet®, theheart.org® and RxList® are among the trademarks of WebMD Health Corp. or its subsidiaries.

