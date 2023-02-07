PHILADELPHIA UNION ANNOUNCE NEXT GEN INNOVATION PARTNERSHIP WITH CHEQ

CHESTER, Pa., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Philadelphia Union today announced a multi-year innovation partnership with CHEQ, the leader in mobile and social payments for restaurants, stadiums, hotels, and more, as their exclusive In-Stadium Mobile Ordering and Social Gifting Partner at Subaru Park.

Photo Credit: Philadelphia Union (PRNewswire)

Philadelphia Union Announces Next-Generation Innovation Partnership With CHEQ

As part of the agreement, CHEQ will provide a brand-new mobile ordering and social gifting platform to Union fans this season, which will be highlighted by mobile pick up points ("CHEQ Points") and innovative express kiosks ("CHEQ Zones") to increase ordering efficiencies and decrease line wait times. CHEQ will also introduce their unique social gifting marketplace functionality, allowing Philadelphia Union fans to send food and beverages to their friends in real time, from anywhere in the world.

"We're an organization that prides itself on giving fans the best possible experience on gameday," said Charlie Slonaker, Chief Revenue Officer at the Philadelphia Union. "Working with CHEQ provides our fans with new options to order food and beverages, share that experience with their friends, and spend more time enjoying the game."

CHEQ Chief Revenue Officer & Co-Founder, Jake Stone added, "We're honored to partner with the Union and the Philadelphia community to introduce a new way to experience live events. Being our first partnership in Philly, we're excited to bring our dynamic marketplace to this vibrant city, and can't wait to create new memories for fans through technology."

Under the agreement, CHEQ will become the Official In-Stadium Mobile Ordering & Social Gifting Partner of Philadelphia Union and Subaru Park.

ABOUT CHEQ

CHEQ is the world's first social payments platform, connecting consumers and businesses to create frictionless, amazing in-person experiences. CHEQ's universal ordering and payment app can be used by restaurants, stadiums, hotels, and more to make transactions fun, easy, and worry- free. Users can even send food and drinks directly to their friends from anywhere in the world. CHEQ lets venues retain their unique branding within the app and keep their direct relationships with their guests. www.cheqplease.com

ABOUT PHILADELPHIA UNION

The Philadelphia Union is an innovative, forward-thinking professional soccer club competing in Major League Soccer (MLS) and one of Philadelphia's five major league sports teams. Driven by unprecedented fan support, MLS awarded the Philadelphia expansion franchise rights to Jay Sugarman in 2008 and the Union kicked off its inaugural season in 2010. The club has reached the finals of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup in 2014, 2015 and 2018, and has appeared in the MLS Cup Playoffs in 2011, 2016, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022. In 2020, the Union were awarded the club's first Supporters' Shield after finishing with the best regular season record in MLS. In 2022, the Union reached the MLS Cup Final for the first time in club history.

The Philadelphia Union is part of parent company Union Sports and Entertainment LLC, which also operates Philadelphia Union II, the Philadelphia Union Academy, Philadelphia Union Foundation and Philadelphia Union Youth Programs. With a commitment to developing youth, the Union has signed 19 academy prospects to homegrown player contracts.

The Union play at Subaru Park in Chester, PA on the banks of the Delaware River. The custom-built stadium is part of the Union's unique waterfront campus, featuring a historic power plant rebuilt into a 400,000 sq. ft. creative office building, a state-of-the-art Training Complex, over 7 acres of professional-grade practice pitches and multiple onsite parking fields. For more information about the Philadelphia Union, visit www.philadelphiaunion.com and follow @PhilaUnion on Twitter or Instagram.

CHEQ Media Contact

Carma Connected; cheq@carmaconnected.com

Philadelphia Union Media Contact

Amanda Young Curtis, (484) 686-5718 (cell); ayoungcurtis@philadelphiaunion.com

Erica Scheer, (617) 817-4014 (cell); escheer@philadelphiaunion.com

Niko Dinoulis, (484) 904-2574 (cell); mailto:ndinoulis@philadelphiaunion.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CHEQ, Inc.