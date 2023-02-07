PARTNERS PERSONNEL WINS CLEARLYRATED'S 2023 BEST OF STAFFING CLIENT AND TALENT AWARDS FOR SERVICE EXCELLENCE

Fewer than two percent of all staffing agencies in the U.S. and Canada earn the Best of Staffing designation.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Partners Personnel , a leading staffing agency, announced today that they have won the Best of Staffing Client and Talent Awards for providing superior service to their clients and candidates. Fewer than 2% of all staffing companies in the US and Canada achieve the Best of Staffing Client Award, and fewer than 1% achieve the Talent and Employee Satisfaction Awards. In partnership with presenting sponsor Indeed and gold sponsor Talent.com, ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients and candidates.

Partners Personnel Logo (PRNewswire)

"Customer satisfaction is earned one person at a time," Partners Personnel CEO Paul Sorensen said. "These results are a testament to Partners' passion to serve our associate employees and clients. It truly is our privilege to help each of our candidates get an excellent job, and to help each of our clients attract the best talent."

On average, clients of winning agencies are 70% more likely to be completely satisfied and candidates who have been placed by winning agencies are 80% more likely to be completely satisfied with the services provided compared to those working with non-winning agencies. Partners Personnel received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 75% of their clients, significantly higher than the industry's average of 46%, and from 76% of their placed job candidates, significantly higher than the industry's average of 45%.

"I am pleased to introduce the 2023 Best of Staffing winners alongside their validated service ratings on ClearlyRated.com," said ClearlyRated's CEO, Eric Gregg. "These firms have demonstrated a remarkable commitment to delivering amazing experiences, despite another year of upheaval and macroeconomic uncertainty. Hats off to these service leaders - it's truly an honor to recognize and celebrate their achievements."

About Partners Personnel

Founded in 2017, Partners Personnel is a full-service staffing company with over 100 locations nationwide dedicated to finding the best talent for its clients and building great careers for its associates. Its transformative business model of providing a more personalized customer experience has fueled its momentum to become the 14th largest industrial staffing firm in the nation and an SIA Best Staffing Firm to Work For.

About ClearlyRated

Rooted in satisfaction research for professional service firms, ClearlyRated utilizes a Net Promoter® Score survey program to help professional service firms measure their service experience, build online reputation, and differentiate on service quality. Learn more at https://www.clearlyrated.com/solutions/ .

About Best of Staffing

ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients, placed talent, and internal employees. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com—an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms with the help of validated client ratings and testimonials.

Contact:

Brad Pearce, VP of Marketing

801-362-3108

brad.pearce@partnerspersonnel.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Partners Personnel