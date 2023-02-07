Guidehouse Insights Estimates Global Distribution Automation and Substation Automation Markets Will Grow to Nearly $19 Billion by 2031

Market drivers include reliability & resiliency, increasing grid infrastructure spending and cost-effectiveness

BOULDER, Colo., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from Guidehouse Insights explores the development of the distribution automation (DA) and substation automation (SA) markets by region, from 2022 through 2031.

Globally, distribution-level feeders and substations have varying degrees of automation as currently constructed. Many legacy feeders and substations have little to no remote monitoring or control capabilities, while more advanced modern systems contain high levels of visibility, digital communication, SCADA, and controllable protection. According to a new report from Guidehouse Insights, the global DA and SA markets are expected to grow significantly over the next decade, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4% increasing from $7.6 billion in 2022 to $18.5 billion by 2031.

"Highly automated distribution feeders and substations can provide utilities and grid operators a greater level of resiliency, improved reliability, and increased visibility into the distribution system," says Michael McConnell, managing consultant with Guidehouse Insights. "Transmission and distribution systems throughout the world are poised for an influx of capital investment, in some cases to address capacity shortfalls, in others to replace aging infrastructure, with grid modernization being a constant theme applied across the board."

As utilities and grid operators ready their transmission and distribution systems for a future with extensive electrification, renewable generation, and distributed energy resources, visibility and control at every level of the grid become essential. The continual advancement of automation technologies and use cases will help the industry transition from conventional to more advanced automation systems, according to the report.

The report, Market Data: Distribution and Substation Automation Markets, analyses the specific drivers and barriers for the DA and SA markets, applying a regional focus based on historical and expected growth trends, recent policies, and unique distribution system characteristics. Global market analyses for grid infrastructure and revenue, broken out by segment and region, extend through 2031. The report also examines the key technologies related to distribution and SA and identifies key industry players. An executive summary of the report is available for free download on the Guidehouse Insights website.

