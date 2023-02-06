Pomeroy Technologies, LLC Welcomes Jay Shields, Senior Vice President of Retail

Global Technology Firm Announces New Leadership to Accelerate its Growth and Expansion Plans in Retail

HEBRON, Ky., Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomeroy Technologies, LLC is pleased to announce a strategic addition to its retail leadership team, naming Jayleen (Jay) Shields to the newly created role of Senior Vice President of Retail. Pomeroy works with top retail brands in the US and internationally across grocery, big box, specialty, and convenience stores and believes there is significant growth and expansion opportunity in its offering set as well as client base. Jay will be responsible for developing, finalizing, and implementing targeted go-to-market business objectives to broaden the reach of Pomeroy's retail vertical.

Pomeroy continues to deliver best in class, always available, and always secure support to the retail edge.

"Jay is extremely passionate and energetic in both her personal and professional life. We are thrilled to be taking on this next challenge with her. Jay's background, experience, and expertise, combined with Pomeroy's phenomenal track record in retail, enables us to have far reaching plans to expand our footprint in the retail space," said John Blackburn, President of Pomeroy.

After getting her start in retail in the late 90's with The Gap, Jay has spent the past 25 years putting that experience to work in technology, where she has thrived in a variety of roles, from solution strategy to product management and marketing to strategic pre-sales leadership. Her resume includes successful careers at 360 Commerce, Oracle, and Volusion before joining Aptos in 2014, where she led the Pre-Sales team as the VP of Solution Consulting and Sales Operations. In 2020, Jay joined Adyen where she focused on Global Retail Sales and Adyen's continued focus on Omni-Channel and Unified Commerce strategy and key account plans. In February 2023, Jay joins Pomeroy to lead a dedicated team focusing on expanding the depth and breadth of Pomeroy's retail solutions.

"We could not be more enthusiastic to welcome Jay aboard our Retail Team. The knowledge and experience that she brings to the table is truly unique. This comes at an exciting time for Pomeroy, as we continue to enhance our offerings to deliver best in class, always available, and always secure support to the retail edge," said Bob Watts, CEO of Pomeroy.

