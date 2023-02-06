Couchbase Appoints Fidelma Butler as Chief People Officer

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ: BASE), the cloud database platform company, today announced Fidelma Butler has joined the company as chief people officer. Butler will lead the people function, aligned with the company's values and operating objectives.

Butler brings a wealth of experience and leadership to Couchbase, with a focus on scaling SaaS teams and building award-winning company culture. She comes to Couchbase from Zendesk and was most recently vice president of the talent and organizational development team, where she led its global organization development, engagement, acquisition and learning teams. Butler began her career with Accenture's talent management consulting practice, specializing in large-scale technology and business model transformations, and later led the people function for fintech company Realex Payments.

"We are thrilled to welcome Fidelma as Couchbase's chief people officer," said Matt Cain, chairperson and CEO of Couchbase. "She is an exceptional leader and has valuable experience scaling high-growth software companies as well as driving transformation across larger organizations. At Couchbase, the foundation of what we do is our world class team. We foster an environment that enables employees to do the best and most fulfilling work, within a culture we believe in and care about deeply. We are excited to have Fidelma come in and take this to new heights as we enter our next phase of growth."

Butler will lead a global team including business partnering and operations, talent acquisition, employee experience and engagement, total rewards, workplace, and executing the talent strategy for the organization's future. She will play a pivotal role in strengthening Couchbase's culture for its distributed teams made up of exceptional people.

"I am excited to be joining Couchbase as I strongly believe in the company's values and mission," said Butler. "The database market is undergoing a once-in-a-generation shift and Couchbase has a unique opportunity to transform how organizations easily build modern applications. I look forward to supporting Couchbase's employees and working with the executive team to further cultivate Couchbase's fantastic, inclusive culture and impressive talent."

About Couchbase

Modern customer experiences need a flexible database platform that can power applications spanning from cloud to edge and everything in between. Couchbase's mission is to simplify how developers and architects develop, deploy and consume modern applications wherever they are. We have reimagined the database with our fast, flexible and affordable cloud database platform Capella, allowing organizations to quickly build applications that deliver premium experiences to their customers – all with best-in-class price performance. More than 30% of the Fortune 100 trust Couchbase to power their modern applications. For more information, visit www.couchbase.com and follow us on Twitter @couchbase.

