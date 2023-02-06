College Scholarships and Resources for African American Students

WESTON, Mass., Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fastweb (www.fastweb.com), the leading website for scholarship and financial aid information and a member of the Monster network, highlights educational institutions and foundations that offer scholarships and internships for African American students during Black History Month.

Fastweb has compiled a comprehensive list of scholarships in their new resource, College Scholarships for African American Students. The opportunities showcased represent several majors including, health care, law, agriculture, journalism and various STEM fields. Award amounts available range from $1,000 to $20,000 as well as full tuition opportunities. Also included are related internships.

"At Fastweb our priority is bringing students relevant scholarship resources to help them achieve their academic goals," said Mark Nelson, Senior Vice President, Fastweb. "This new resource highlights for African American high school and college students, institutions, foundations and organizations that have scholarship opportunities now open for application."

Understanding the options to pay for school is important for all students. Fastweb encourages students who have not yet filled out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) form to do so now to start the federal student aid process. Find more information on the FAFSA application on Fastweb.com.

