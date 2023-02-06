Bicycle Industry's Largest B2B Trade Show Returns to Chicago

CHICAGO, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2023 CABDA Midwest Bicycle Expo will be held February 8 & 9, at the Schaumburg Convention Center, located near Chicago's O'Hare Airport.

Sales Trainer Joe Marcoux giving a skills clinic at the CABDA Expo. Photo by Alex Carroll, ARC Photography (PRNewswire)

CABDA is the largest gathering of bicycle retailers in North America .

CABDA Expo, known colloquially as "The Show for Bike Shops", is North America's largest B2B trade show for bicycle manufacturers, distributors, retailers, component companies, apparel brands, and accessory producers. The event features two days of technical training, educational seminars, sales clinics, and exhibits from over 200 leading brands.

CABDA Midwest will also feature business profitability workshops and panel discussions moderated by the National Bicycle Dealers Association (NBDA).

"Coming on the heels of our successful show last month in California, we're absolutely ecstatic to welcome the bike industry back to our hometown," said CABDA Show Director Jim Kersten. "Shop owners and manufacturers have been through a wild ride of corona-related supply chain issues these past few years, and it feels good to be getting back to normal again."

CABDA's 2021 iteration was held as a smaller, hybrid event: with attendees and exhibitors participating both in-person and online. CABDA's planned in-person 2022 Midwest event was cancelled due to the spike in Covid cases due to the Omicron variant.

New for 2023, CABDA unveiled their E-Mobility Showcase, a "Show-Within-A-Show" focused on e-bikes and e-scooters. The E-Mobility Showcase features an indoor demo space and a special track of educational sessions focused on battery technology and safety issues pertaining to the growing popularity of electric bicycles.

"The rapid proliferation of e-bikes and other e-powered products is a sea-change moment for bike shops." Kersten said, "How dealers sell, service, and market these bikes to their customers is changing quickly. Providing the technical training and best practices for safe operation and battery storage will be incredibly important moving forward."

CABDA (which originally stood for Chicago Area Bicycle Dealers Association) was relaunched in 2015 and has grown from a small, local event into North America's preeminent B2B gathering of bicycle industry professionals, and now includes three annual trade shows:

CABDA West took place January 10 & 11 outside of Los Angeles;

CABDA Midwest takes place February 8 & 9 in the Chicagoland Area;

CABDA East takes place March 8 & 9 in the New York City Metro Area.

CABDA is a trade-only event and not open to the public.

Exhibitor information and attendee registration can be found at www.cabdashow.com.

CABDA Logo (PRNewswire)

