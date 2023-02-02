Sibling Rivals Travis and Jason Kelce launch RealTruck Big Game Giveaway

Online truck parts manufacturer and e-tailer hosts Instagram contest

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brothers Travis and Jason Kelce have more than one thing in common, and it's not that they're both professional athletes vying for a championship during the Big Game on February 12. All-Pros Travis Kelce, tight-end for Kansas City, and Jason Kelce, center for Philadelphia, are both investors in RealTruck, Inc. , the premier manufacturer and online retailer of aftermarket truck parts and accessories. RealTruck will reward one lucky fan with $10,000 in truck products via its social giveaway on Instagram .

To enter the Big Game Trucket List Giveaway, brand enthusiasts must:

Follow @RealTruck on Instagram. "Like" a RealTruck $10K Giveaway post. Share a Trucket List dream—like hunting in the Rockies or rock crawling in Moab—in the comment thread.

Giveaway ends at 11:59 p.m. ET on Feb, 12. The winner will be randomly selected and contacted via Direct Message on Instagram.

The contest is an extension of RealTruck's "The Trucket List," a life-changing initiative celebrating unsung hometown heroes like Kansas City's Craig Cummings , a firefighter who spends his free time mentoring at-risk youth in Kansas City. RealTruck made dreams come true for three inspirational individuals, creating a series of episodes now streaming on realtruck.com as well as for subscribers of MotorTrend+ , MotorTrend's on-demand platform.

RealTruck created its athlete advisory team in 2022, in partnership with Patricof Co ., a highly differentiated investment and advisory platform, leveraging the unique relevance of world-class professional athletes to source the most attractive alternative investment opportunities and drive superior returns.

"The Trucket List series showcases our superstar investors finding real heroes in each of their communities—hardworking people with awe-inspiring lives devoted to helping others. It's a heartwarming, emotional look at people who make the world a better place to live and the amazing trucks that help them do it," said Tony Ambroza, chief growth officer at RealTruck. "The Big Game Trucket List Giveaway allows us to continue fulfilling dreams just in time for spring and off-roading season," Ambroza added.

About RealTruck

RealTruck, Inc. is the premier vertically integrated truck, Jeep® and off-road parts and accessories company in North America. Headquartered in Ann Arbor, Mich. with over 5,000 employees and 35 locations across North America, the company is an innovative market leading online retailer and manufacturer. Realtruck.com is the ultimate source and digital destination for those who love and live a real truck lifestyle. Fueled by its customer-first mindset, RealTruck, Inc. continuously designs, develops, manufactures, and sells industry-defining products with more than 570 patents and growing. RealTruck Inc.'s portfolio of 28 powerhouse products are #1 or #2 (in U.S. market share) in each of its primary categories. Its extensive omni-channel approach allows RealTruck to serve customers wherever they're searching, researching, and shopping for products online at RealTruck.com or on the Truck Hero Pro Channel, which includes more than 12,000 dealer locations and automotive (OEM) partnerships. RealTruck, Inc. is engineered to deliver a seamless customer journey from idea to installation. For more information, visit realtruck.com .

