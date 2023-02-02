Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Introduces Sprinkler Testing to Montana Through the Acquisition of IT&M Division

ATLANTA, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pye-Barker Fire & Safety – the premier fully integrated fire protection, life safety and security services provider – has acquired IT&M Division Inc., a complete fire sprinkler services company in Montana. The acquisition enables Pye-Barker, which has long served Montana through its fire alarm and security division, to now offer sprinkler testing, maintenance and installation to the area's commercial clients. Pye-Barker has become the nation's leader in fire and life safety thanks to its aggressive acquisition strategy.

IT&M Division, headquartered in Helena, Montana, provides fire suppression and sprinkler system testing, maintenance and installation for commercial and multi-family residential properties. IT&M services all types of fire sprinkler systems, backflow preventers, standpipes and hydrants, with an emphasis on code compliance and preventative maintenance to keep businesses, employees and customers protected.

"IT&M has always stood for quality work and a strong commitment to excellent customer service, and I know Pye-Barker holds these same values," said Kevin Briceno, President of IT&M Division. "As a family-operated business, we're proud to take this next step to be part of Pye-Barker."

"We are excited to partner with IT&M. This acquisition was a strategic opportunity for Pye-Barker to enhance our service delivery to now provide fully integrated life safety services to Montana and surrounding markets," said Bart Proctor, CEO of Pye-Barker. "We're honored to continue the legacy of IT&M and the Briceno family."

IT&M will continue to be operated by its highly skilled and trained team of technicians.

Pye-Barker Fire & Safety, founded in 1946, is a leader in fire protection and life safety, with over 145 locations and 4,200 team members. It is a full-service company offering all the necessary specialties including portable extinguishers, restaurant fire suppression, special hazard systems, fire sprinklers, fire alarms, and security. Pye-Barker invests heavily in providing the best-in-class training for its team while offering industry competitive benefits and is rapidly expanding its national footprint.

