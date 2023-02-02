Harris Receives Top Workplaces USA 2023 Award

ST. PAUL, Minn., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Harris, a national leading mechanical contractor, is pleased to announce it has earned the Top Workplaces USA 2023 award. The honor is based solely on employee feedback and celebrates companies that prioritize creating a people-centered culture and giving employees a voice.

Our success is possible only because of our exceptional people and the remarkable results they deliver to our customers.

Over 42,000 organizations were invited to participate in the Top Workplaces USA survey, issued by Energage, a third-party research firm and the nation's most credible employer recognition program. Winners are selected based on results from the anonymous employment engagement survey which uniquely measures 15 drivers related to an engaged work environment, company culture, leadership and overall job satisfaction.

"We sincerely thank our entire team for making us a Top Workplace in 2023," says Michel Michno, CEO. "Our success is possible only because of our exceptional people. They know that it takes every one of us, every day, to become an employer of choice – a movement that involves the entire company, not just leadership. It's humbling to know that their feedback earned us this honor."

Harris created a Talent + Culture focus group back in 2017 and that's when a real culture shift was felt. The rotating team of 10 individuals from across the country and in varying roles developed a culture statement based on Energage's employee survey results at the time. That statement continues to drive Harris, as does annual employee survey feedback used to bring culture-related recommendations to Harris' Executive Leadership Team. Additional company initiatives include creating an Inclusion + Diversity statement, committing to the Culture of Care and adding an Inclusive Leadership Behaviors module to Harris' leadership training program. Michno says incorporating input from workers is an important part of the purposeful journey Harris is on to become a Destination Workplace.

"We're proud that our employees feel empowered to speak up and share honest feedback as we work together to deliver remarkable results for our customers," adds Michno. "Building a collaborative, inclusive and creative environment positions us as an employer of choice in all our regions across North America."

Showcasing its remarkable people, Harris created a culture video last year that captured the behind-the-scenes work of team members at offices and job sites across the country. The video was part of "The REEL Harris" series which highlighted its expertise areas and included Design + Engineering, BIM/VDC, Prefabrication/Manufacturing, Construction, Building Automation, Service and a Harris Overview.

Harris is consistently listed in the top 10 of mechanical firms nationally. In 2022, ENR's Top 600 Specialty Contractors list ranked Harris #10 among mechanical firms and #59 overall. With 15 regional offices, an in-house Design Studio and more than 2,000 employees, Harris delivers design-build, design-assist and traditional construction methods on projects of all sizes, scope and complexity. Markets include healthcare, education, mission-critical facilities, amusement and entertainment venues (stadiums, hotels, casinos), power delivery, EV and battery plants, industrial, commercial and manufacturing.

Top Workplaces USA is built on Energage's 16-year history of surveying more than 20 million employees across 60 markets for regional Top Workplaces awards.

About Harris

Headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota, Harris is a leading national mechanical contractor specializing in design and engineering, construction, building automation, service, manufacturing, conveyors and end-to-end building systems with 15 regional offices nationwide. Customers who partner with Harris benefit from its national reach, regional offices, local expertise and more than 70 years of experience. From power plants to stand-alone hospitals, stadiums to concert halls, Harris brings a spirit of creative problem solving and a commitment to excellence to every project, no matter the size, complexity or location.

