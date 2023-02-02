CycurID Technologies Goes BIG

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - CycurID Technologies Ltd., ("CycurID" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce their working partnership with Blockchain Intelligence Group, the crypto investigation and training company.

CycurID (pronounced "Secure ID") Technologies Ltd. is a Canadian-based digital identity management and cybersecurity firm that has developed a reusable digital identity app, immeTM (pronounced "I'm me"), that uses adaptive Artificial Intelligence, Biometric Authorization and Zero-Knowledge Protocols to provide full privacy of users' data with no individuals credentials or any data being stored or kept by CycurID or their partners.

Gord Jessop, CycurID's COO/Co-Founder, said, "We believe that verification and authentication are the foundations of digital trust. For crypto to truly become mainstream and to overcome all of the negative news which pervaded much of the crypto markets in 2022, it is essential that those functions are performed to the highest standards, and that is why we have decided to work with Blockchain Intelligence Group."

Blockchain Intelligence Group's solution, QLUE™, powers complex investigations into nefarious activity involving crypto. Last year alone, Blockchain Intelligence Group helped win two major court cases for 10s of millions of dollars and set case law in S. Africa for crypto asset seizure. BitRank Verified® has risk-scored more than 13.7B addresses to de-risk digital asset transactions.

"Blockchain Intelligence Group believes in protecting the public from bad actors and fraud," says Lance Morignn, President, Blockchain Intelligence Group. "We are thrilled to support cutting edge innovators like CycurID."

Jessop stated, "Being able to provide assurance to consumers, regulatory authorities and to anyone involved in the crypto-currency sector that CycurID's products such as the imme™ Wallet can be relied upon to stop transactions with bad actors and sanctioned entities is critical to instilling consumer and regulatory trust. We believe that partnering with companies like Blockchain Intelligence Group and OMNIA will ensure that CycurID is at the forefront of identity, security and crypto forensic best practices."

For more information about CycurID's complete suite of cost-effective identity solutions, visit the corporate website https://cycurid.com or contact CycurID here . Learn more about imme™ at imme.io or contact the imme™ team here .

No Offer or Solicitation.

This press release shall not constitute a solicitation of a proxy, consent, or authorization with respect to any securities or in respect of the proposed business combination. This press release shall also not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any provinces, states or jurisdictions in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About CycurID Technologies Ltd. - CycurID is a privately held personal identity management and security software developer based in Vancouver, British Columbia. CycurID™ has developed proprietary patent pending identity management and privacy software which is available via its consumer app imme™ (I'm me). CycurID is registered with the Better Business Bureau, WorkSafe BC and FINTRAC as a Money Service Business (MSB). CycurID™ and imme™ are Registered Trademarks of CycurID Technologies Ltd. CycurID is also incorporated in the United States as CycurID Technologies USA Ltd.

Blockchain Intelligence Group is the crypto investigations and training company. Founded in 2015, the company helped invent the Blockchain Analytics category. Its flagship software, QLUE™, helps win court cases and recover digital assets. AML, independent and law enforcement investigators rely on the company's toolkit to track nefarious activity and de-risk transactions for digital assets. The Certified Cryptocurrency Investigator (CCI) course is endorsed by the US government and used by top law enforcement and Fortune 500 banks. Learn more at https://blockchaingroup.io/ .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements including without limitation, expected growth and success of the Company. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include regulatory actions, market prices, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates, and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates, opinions or other factors should change.

