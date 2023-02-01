Sandata Announces Raj Bhavsar as Chief Technology Officer

HICKSVILLE, N.Y., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandata is pleased to announce that Raj Bhavsar has joined the organization as Chief Technology Officer. In this role, Bhavsar will be responsible for leading both the Product and Engineering teams with a focus toward accelerating delivery of new and enhanced solutions to our customers, including leveraging world-class technology to support our industry leading products.

"What attracted to me to Sandata was 'who do we help each day? And what role can I play?' We help those that struggle with health care the most, whether that's accessibility to health care, navigating the system, or paying for health care," said Bhavsar. "I've been a part of the health care journey in many ways over 20 years—I ran the provider side, and I've also run the payer side, so I've been on all sides of the spectrum and understand the struggles in each."

Bhavsar joins Sandata from Relatient, where, as the CTO, he was responsible for all aspects of technology for their patient engagement platform. Prior to that, he held the CTO position at Optum Financial, where he developed and led strategic roadmaps for next-generation technology of the nation's leading consumer directed healthcare platform.

"Raj has a distinguished career built on bringing product and engineering organizations together to create rapid growth," said Emmet O'Gara, Sandata Chief Executive Officer. "His deep experience not only in the CTO position, but in leading product innovation and expansion will keep Sandata on the path of delivering world-class solutions to our customers."

Sandata Technologies, LLC, is a leading U.S. provider of technology to improve ease of collaboration between Medicaid payers and providers to deliver care. Sandata's transformative technologies and extensive industry experience creates benefit for clients through embedded expertise to support and problem-solve. As a national EVV leader, Sandata's suite of solutions offers its 15,000-plus agencies, 21 state Medicaid departments, and 50-plus managed care organizations the tools and capabilities to advance quality of care and improve

