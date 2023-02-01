Record short videos to assess Parkinson's disease, NERVTEX's First-in-Class AI-based Movement Dysfunction Assessment Software medical device approved

WUHAN, China, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NERVTEX's MoDAS (Movement Dysfunction Assessment Software) system, which is a First-in-Class Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML)- based Software as a Medical Device(SaMD) for the analysis of motor symptoms of Parkinson's disease and other movement disorders, has been approved by the China National Medical Products Administration, making it the first video-based AI-powered medical device for the assessment of movement disorders.

MoDAS uses consumer-level smart mobile devices to conveniently capture video of the patient's movement status. By adapting AI technologies such as computer vision and deep learning, MoDAS automatically provides doctors with objective and quantitative information for clinical decision support, relieving doctors from time-consuming observation and evaluation, and greatly improving the evaluation and treatment efficiency of movement disorders such as Parkinson's disease. Compared to wearable motion sensors, MoDAS effectively avoids the interference of physical devices with human movement, eliminates the time consumed by wearing and disinfecting sensors, and reduces the difficulty and complexity of deployment in medical institutes and primary healthcare services based entirely on video analysis.

In a multi-centre clinical study of Parkinson's disease patients led by Shanghai Changhai Hospital, the output result of MoDAS was highly consistent with clinicians' diagnosis based on existing criteria. No adverse events were observed in patients in this study, demonstrating excellent safety and efficacy. According to the experts involved in the study, MoDAS fits well into the current clinical workflow and its mobile design allows access to graphical data in real time, improving the efficiency and quality of clinical evaluation.

In 2021, the AI technology behind MoDAS was selected from hundreds of projects around the world by the Centre for Innovation in Healthcare of the National University Healthcare System and the Asian Innovation Research Alliance to be part of the ICP programme for further exploration of clinical application. Recently, MoDAS was also selected for the list of "Top 100 Most Innovative Medical Technology Products of the Year 2022" and "Digital Therapeutics Innovation of the Year" by the VB-Find Award & VB 100.

The diagnosis and classification of movement disorders, such as Parkinson's disease, is still primarily based on clinical observation by the physician in the field and analysis based on the results of a number of standard scales. With the accelerated aging of the population in many major countries around the world, the problems of the traditional approach, including the allocation of limited physician resources and the low efficiency of diagnosis and treatment, have become increasingly apparent. The use of artificial intelligence technology to aid assessment and treatment is the current hotspot of many companies and research institutions around the world, and its theoretical basis and practical use have been fully demonstrated in areas such as pathological analysis and surgical planning. In the field of movement disorders, artificial intelligence technology based on computer vision has obvious advantages and is a hot topic of neurological medicine innovation in neuroscience around the world.

Dr Zhou Dong, NERVTEX's Chief Medical Officer, said: "Movement disorders are probably one of the earliest neurological diseases to be discovered and studied in humans, yet their symptom assessment methods and tools have made little progress for so many years, which to some extent limits progress in disease assessment and treatment, as well as drug development. My team and I have long aspired to provide neurologists with a convenient tool for objective quantification of motor symptoms, just as X-rays are for surgeons, to help them make more accurate and efficient treatment decisions.

"Information technology, after more than 50 years of development, has proven its power and value to all of humanity. Introducing these technologies into the development of the assessment and treatment of movement disorders with MoDAS is a solid and big step for NERVTEX, and also a small step in the big wave of 'Digital | New Medicine'". Dong Boya, founder and CEO of NERVTEX, said: "We are ready to work with physicians around the world on this path to the future and dedicate ourselves to a healthier and better tomorrow."

About NERVTEX

NERVTEX is an innovative technology company focused on the research and development of digital therapies for brain disorders. Founded in 2018, the core technology team consists of algorithmic scientists, digital product experts and clinical researchers.

The company has extensive experience in the integration of technology and medicine, such as artificial intelligence, virtual reality and gamified neurorehabitation, and is committed to providing innovative digital medical solutions for clinical experts in neurology and psychiatry.

Headquartered in China, NERVTEX has two Class II medical device approvals, eight national invention patents pending, and more than 20 products in research and registration for various indications.

