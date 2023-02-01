IDEOlogy Health Appoints Neil Gottlieb as Senior Vice President, Business Development & Strategic Partnerships

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEOlogy Health, a leading medical education company, announced that Neil Gottlieb will join the company as Senior Vice President, Business Development & Strategic Partnerships, effective today. Gottlieb has more than 30 years of leadership experience in the healthcare industry, most recently having served as Chief Development & Strategy Officer at the Association of Community Cancer Centers (ACCC). In his new role, Gottlieb will lead IDEOlogy's customer-facing teams including business development and continue to build on our strategic partnerships with large group practices.

Neil Gottlieb has more than 30 years of leadership experience in the healthcare industry.

"I am excited to welcome Neil Gottlieb to IDEOlogy's leadership team as we look forward to expanding our educational offerings and our key partnerships reaching thousands of physicians and other healthcare providers across the oncology space," said Cameron Lush, Chief Commercial Officer of IDEOlogy. "His leadership and extensive experience building successful partnerships with community oncology practices will be essential as we expand IDEOlogy's capabilities and enter into new disease areas."

Gottlieb has a long history in the healthcare industry with diverse business experiences in pharmaceutical sales, training, and leadership development, non-profit biotech leadership, global marketing as well as healthcare marketing agency experience in Business Development and Strategy. In addition, Gottlieb's most recent role leading the revenue and project goals for Education and Advocacy initiatives in the community cancer environment will be critical in ensuring the most relevant, timely, and needed information is conveyed to the multidisciplinary cancer care team in a unique way.

"I am very excited to join such an innovative and growing organization and continue my passion to improve cancer care delivery in the community setting which is a goal of IDEOlogy," said Gottlieb. His prior experience with community cancer programs, oncology state societies as well as deep pharmaceutical and biotech relationships is a perfect complement to IDEOlogy Health's mission to lead the change in how healthcare professionals stay up-to-date on the latest advancements through innovative channels and strategic partnerships with community oncologists and thought leaders.

IDEOlogy Health is leading the change in how healthcare professionals connect and stay up-to-date on the latest advancements in medicine. The company leverages decades of healthcare expertise and emerging technology to provide data, analysis, and educational opportunities from experts across the globe in the diseases of Oncology, Hematology, and Cardiology.

