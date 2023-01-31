SIGNATURE KITCHEN SUITE'S 2023 LUXURY INNOVATIONS DRIVE PERFORMANCE, DESIGN AND PRECISION

Industry-First 48-Inch French-Door Refrigerator, Advanced New Cooktops, Wall Oven, PowerSteam Dishwasher Highlight 2023 Product Lineup Featured at KBIS

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Signature Kitchen Suite, the fast-growing luxury appliance brand, is bringing first-of-its-kind innovations to home chefs this week at the 2023 Kitchen and Bath Industry Show (KBIS), including the industry's first 48-inch French Door Refrigerator.

The new pinnacle for the natural progression in the built-in market, this ENERGY STAR® certified refrigerator-freezer allows the design community to offer clients unprecedented capacity and functionality in the popular French Door configuration, making this product ideal for the re-placement of aging 48-inch refrigerators. (PRNewswire)

Leading the product lineup featured at KBIS 2023 is the award-winning 48-inch French door refrigerator, unveiled last year and now available in the market. The new pinnacle for the natural progression in the built-in market, this ENERGY STAR® certified refrigerator-freezer allows the design community to offer clients unprecedented capacity and functionality in the popular French Door configuration, making this product ideal for the replacement of aging 48-inch refrigerators. This refrigerator brings unmatched design and versatility to the kitchen with a functional convertible drawer that offers five preset temperatures ranging from 41⁰ F to -7⁰ F, allowing for precise food preservation across five temperature settings: chilled wine, fridge/deli, meats and seafood, beverage, or drop the temperature all the way down to make it a freezer.

Additional features include a beautiful full metal interior, dual compressors, adjustable hidden LED under-shelf lighting and exclusive Lift and Go™ drawers and bins, plus two freezer drawers that allow for more space to keep frozen foods perfectly chilled. Along with precise preservation, the dual ice maker drawer offers both trapezoidal-shaped ice and slow-melting Craft Ice™ to elevate beverages of all kinds. The refrigerator can match virtually any type of aesthetic, with both stainless steel and panel ready options and Signature Fit™ Integrated Design, allowing for proud or flush installation. Designers and homeowners alike will appreciate thoughtful design elements including drawers that line up with standard countertop height for a clean, streamlined look.

Wi-Fi connectivity allows users to manage and monitor preservation needs from their smartphone and ThinQ® Care proactively contacts owners about potential service issues before they occur.

New to Signature Kitchen Suite's culinary appliance lineup for 2023 is advanced 36- and 30-inch gas cooktops featuring five powerful brass burners totaling 67,500 BTUs, including a 24,000 BTU Ultra-High™ dual burner with a convertible wok grate, making this one of the highest heatpower available in the luxury cooktop category. Along with enhanced cooking performance, this model has a porcelain coated cooking surface making it easy to clean. Additional features include a timer for monitoring cooking times, knob lighting to indicate which burners are in use and a reversible wok grate. Introduced with the new cooktops are new 36- and 30-inch Wi-Fi-enabled chimney hoods that use the ThinQ app to automatically activate the exhaust fan when the cooktop is turned on.

To complement the new gas cooktops, a speed cook oven will be added to the Signature Kitchen Suite built-in wall oven line-up. This 1.7-cubic-foot oven is up to 20 percent faster than a conventional oven by combining advanced halogen lighting, convection heating and infrared technology for no preheating. With a large seven-inch LCD touchscreen, it features full microwave and air fry functionality. The 30-inch oven can be installed flush or proud, built into the wall or under counter.

For easy cleanup, Signature Kitchen Suite is announcing the new PowerSteam® dishwasher with a one-hour wash and dry. This sleek, stainless-steel top-control dishwasher uses a dynamic combination of QuadWash™ Pro and Dynamic Heat Dry™ technologies to deliver a rapid and thorough clean in just one hour. For sparkling dishes, TrueSteam® penetrates caked-on foods and reduces water spots while QuadWash Pro technology uses improved, high-pressure jets to power-clean from multiple angles while soaking dishes with microbubble-infused water to breakdown the heaviest of soiling, delivering maximum cleaning coverage every time. A height-adjustable third rack allows for fewer loads with the perfect place for items of various shapes and sizes. For added convenience, the ThinQ app allows users to download new and improved cycles and conveniently start the dishwasher remotely, so no matter where you are, your dishes will be ready when you need them. This new model also meets the criteria for the ENERGY STAR "Most Efficient 2023" designation.

Other industry-first Signature Kitchen Suite innovations featured at KBIS 2023 include the 36- and 48-inch Dual-Fuel Pro Ranges and Pro Rangetops with built-in sous vide modality on the cooking surface, in addition to induction and gas burners; wine refrigerators with exclusive Wine Cave™ Technology to better preserve at-home collections; and undercounter refrigerators with dual drawers that operate independently, allowing homeowners to select from multiple temperature zones depending on their needs – including an option to drop down to a freezer mode.

Visitors attending KBIS 2023 can tour Signature Kitchen Suite's full line of luxury products at booth #W3045 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. For more information on Signature Kitchen Suite's full portfolio of built-in kitchen appliances including pro-ranges and rangetops, wall ovens, microwave drawers, column and undercounter refrigeration and dishwashers, visit www.signaturekitchensuite.com.

About Signature Kitchen Suite

Signature Kitchen Suite delivers innovation in the luxury built-in kitchen appliance market with leading-edge technology that provides more flexibility to prepare food in the best possible way, demonstrating respect for the food at every level. The new luxury brand from global home appliance leader LG Electronics, Signature Kitchen Suite is embracing a new generation of forward-thinking Technicurean™ cooks, combining their passion for food with their appreciation for innovation. From the first-of-its-kind built-in sous vide range to the industry's only built-in French Door refrigerator with a convertible middle drawer, Signature Kitchen Suite's versatile and high-performance appliances deliver the ultimate precision cooking experience. Visit www.signaturekitchensuite.com or follow the brand on social channels @SKSappliances.

Media Contacts:

LG Electronics USA

John I. Taylor

john.taylor@lge.com

+1 847 941 8181

Devyn Doyle

devyn.doyle@lg-one.com

+1 770 653 7239

This refrigerator brings unmatched design and versatility to the kitchen with a functional converti-ble drawer that offers five preset temperatures ranging from 41⁰ F to -7⁰ F, allowing for precise food preservation across five temperature settings. (PRNewswire)

This sleek, stainless-steel top-control dishwasher uses a dynamic combination of QuadWash™ Pro and Dynamic Heat Dry™ technologies to deliver a rapid and thorough clean in just one hour. (PRNewswire)

Signature Kitchen Suite (PRNewsfoto/Signature Kitchen Suite) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Signature Kitchen Suite