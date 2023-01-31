Oikos® Is Back at the Big Game with New Spot That Brings Together Legendary Football Star Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders and His Family for An Epic Battle That Tests Strength Across Generations

New Oikos® 'Family Reunion' commercial reminds us to celebrate all the strengths that make us unstoppable with its delicious protein-packed snacks

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. and BROOMFIELD, Colo., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oikos is returning to the Big Game for its fourth year to bring protein-packed snack favorites to fuel your game day festivities. For the second year in a row, Oikos has partnered with Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders to host a battle of its own – one that champions all forms of strength, across generations.

Product Lineup, Photo Credit: Nick Walker (PRNewswire)

In the new Oikos 'Family Reunion' commercial, the Sanders' crew comes together for what starts as a family picnic and turns into an epic toe-to-toe competition across generations. College Football coach and dad Deion Sanders is joined by his family, including daughter and rising college basketball star Shelomi, son and college football safety Shilo, and sister Tracie; alongside Deion's son and celebrated college football quarterback Shedeur and last year's breakout star and Deion's mother, Connie. Each family member shows off a different feat of strength. Just like the Sanders are each unstoppable in their own way, Oikos has three options, all delicious and all with an excellent source of protein: Oikos Pro® with 20 grams of high-quality protein; Oikos® Triple Zero packed with 15g of high-quality, complete protein and Oikos Blended with 13g of protein.

"I'm blessed to team up with Oikos for the second year in a row to show America that being STRONGER MAKES EVERYTHING BETTER. Strength and nutrition has been a priority of mine since my earliest playing days, and is something I continue to pass that down to my kids as they pursue their goals and aspirations," said Coach Prime. "You have to remember, we're SANDERS, and competing is WHAT WE DO. Believe me when I tell you, the competition gets even hotter this year as we each get fueled up with delicious protein-packed options from Oikos Pro to Oikos Blended and Oikos Triple Zero."

As a part of its Oikos mission to power the strength that helps make people unstoppable every day, Oikos will be kicking off an initiative in 2023 that tackles the inequities that stand in the way of building strength by increasing access to nutrition and fitness resources where the needs are greatest.

"As a leader in the Greek yogurt category, Oikos continues to show up on Game Day with entertaining creative to challenge the perception that healthy eating is boring. We hope our campaign inspires consumers to make strong snack choices that power their strength," said Surbhi Martin, Vice President, Greek Yogurt & Functional Nutrition at Danone North America. "This year, we also have ambitions to strengthen access to nutrition and fitness resources that will help fuel the next generation of strong, healthy young adults. We're excited to share our coming plans, which include increasing awareness and co-creating sustainable solutions with key partners to address inequities in the space."

To catch the spot, viewers can tune into the Fox Sports app and the Fox NOW app on February 12, 2023, as it will run both pre-game and in-game, or watch on Oikos' YouTube channel. Fans can also view the ad across Oikos social media, on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

About Oikos ® Blended, Oikos Triple Zero ® & Oikos Pro®

Oikos Triple Zero® is packed with 15g of high-quality protein to help support strong muscles as part of a healthy diet and has 0g of added sugar*, 0 artificial sweeteners and 0g of fat per 5.3oz. cup

* not a low calorie food

Oikos Pro® is a high-protein, crave-worthy post-workout snack for those looking to add in protein after a training session, whether you're squatting racks or pumping iron, and helps fans work towards their workout goals with 20 grams of high-quality protein per 5.3oz. cup which provides all 9 essential amino acids, as well as Vitamin D** and calcium to help support strong bones.

** Plain flavor does not include Vitamin D.

Oikos® Blended is a great tasting, nutritious snack that's made with real fruit pieces and real fresh milk for smooth, creamy texture. Oikos Blended® is packed with 13g of protein per 5.3oz cup and provides a good source of calcium while helping to satisfy your taste buds.

Oikos® Blended, Oikos Triple Zero® and Oikos Pro® are certified gluten-free by the Gluten-Free Certification Organization (GFCO). Oikos® products are available in the dairy/yogurt aisle of grocery stores and on e-commerce sites nationwide.

For more information visit OikosYogurt.com

About Oikos ®

Oikos® is a part of Danone North America and includes an epic mix of products including Greek Yogurt options for anyone looking to fuel up and fill up with a delicious morning or afternoon snack. From Oikos® Blended, packed with big fruit flavor and a nutritious punch, to Oikos Triple Zero®, a high protein snack with zero grams of added sugar*, zero artificial sweeteners and 0% fat to help maintain strength, to Oikos Pro®, a protein-packed, crave-worthy post-workout option, Oikos® provides consumers with a selection of creamy, delicious, and nutritious products to help them achieve their goals no matter how big or small. Oikos® is obsessed with yogurt and dairy, and as part of Danone North America, one of the world's largest B Corps™, is equally passionate about sourcing ingredients, and sustainable food systems.

*not a low calorie food



About Danone North America

Danone North America is a purpose-driven company and an industry leader in the food and beverage category. As a Certified B Corporation®, Danone North America is committed to the creation of both economic and social value, while nurturing natural ecosystems through sustainable agriculture. Our strong portfolio of brands includes: Activia®, DanActive®, Danimals®, Dannon®, evian®, Happy Family® Organics, Honest to Goodness®, Horizon® Organic, International Delight®, Light + Fit®, Oikos®, Silk®, So Delicious® Dairy Free, STōK®, Two Good®, Wallaby® Organic and YoCrunch®. With more than 6,000 employees and 14 production locations across the U.S. and Canada, Danone North America's mission is to bring health through food to as many people as possible. For more information, visit www.danonenorthamerica.com . For more information on Danone North America's B Corp™ status, visit: https://bcorporation.net/directory/danone-north-america.

*Per 5.3oz

**Not a low-calorie food

*** Plain flavor does not include Vitamin D



Sanders Family, Photo Credit: Nick Walker (PRNewswire)

(PRNewswire)

