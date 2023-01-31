iWave Expands Fundraising Intelligence Data Suite with The Warren Group

CHARLOTTETOWN, PE, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - iWave , the industry's top-rated fundraising intelligence platform, today announced that it is expanding its fundraising intelligence data suite with The Warren Group, a premium source of national real estate and transaction intelligence in the U.S.

iWave Information Systems Inc. Logo (CNW Group/iWave) (PRNewswire)

Fueling more predictive power for AI-driven models found within iWave and further enhancing wealth screening results

Real estate data is foundational to fundraising intelligence because it provides important insight into a prospective donor's wealth. Fundraising professionals use this data to prospect new donors by geographic location or asset range, determine a prospect's capacity to give, and formulate data-informed gift asks.

The addition of data from The Warren Group expands on the real estate data already provided within iWave by CoreLogic. This adds more predictive power to multiple AI-driven models, further enhancing wealth screening results.

"At iWave, we pride ourselves on transforming the way nonprofits use data to fundraise more efficiently and make a greater impact," said Kristin Daye, Director of Product Management at iWave. "By expanding the real estate data available within iWave, we're fueling better predictive power while further cementing our position as the leading provider of the most comprehensive and accurate suite of fundraising intelligence data."

iWave's fundraising intelligence provides a 360° view of donors and prospects with the industry's most comprehensive database, which includes billions of wealth, philanthropic, and biographic data points. Other wealth indicators include investments, aircraft ownership, and compensation. iWave users also have access to VeriGift, the world's largest and most up-to-date charitable giving database with over 205 million records.

Additional information about iWave's data sources is available at

https://www.iwave.com/features/iwave-data .

About The Warren Group

Customers use The Warren Group to identify new business opportunities through access to comprehensive real estate and mortgage data, analytics, and industry news coverage. Established in 1872, The Warren Group recently celebrated its 150th anniversary. It is now in its fourth generation of family ownership and management. It is the publisher of Banker & Tradesman, The Commercial Record, and The Registry Review. For more information visit www.thewarrengroup.com .

About iWave

iWave, the industry's top-rated fundraising intelligence solution, enables nonprofit organizations to fundraise with confidence. In a new era of nonprofit fundraising, iWave solves critical challenges facing fundraising professionals today: how to identify, qualify, and retain donors to raise more gifts. iWave's intuitive and easy-to-use solutions give access to the industry's highest quality wealth and philanthropic information so you can determine who to ask, how much to ask for, and when to ask. Many of the largest education, healthcare, and nonprofit organizations in the World, rely on iWave to power their fundraising efforts.

iWave Information Systems Inc. Logo (CNW Group/iWave) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE iWave