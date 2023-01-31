CP reports fourth-quarter results; ready to unite a continent in 2023

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) today announced its fourth-quarter results, including revenues of $2.46 billion, operating ratio ("OR") of 59.8 percent, adjusted OR1 of 59.1 percent, diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $1.36 and core adjusted diluted EPS1 of $1.14.

Fourth quarter 2022 highlights

Revenues increased 21 percent to $2.46 billion , from $2.04 billion in Q4 2021

Volumes, as measured in revenue ton-miles, increased 8 percent

Reported OR increased by 60 basis points to 59.8 percent from 59.2 percent

Adjusted OR 1 , increased 160 basis points to 59.1 percent

Reported diluted EPS increased to $1.36 , from $0.74 in Q4 2021

Core adjusted diluted EPS1 increased to $1.14 , from $0.96 in Q4 2021

"We finished the year with the people, capacity and resources in place to meet the needs of our customers today and are well-positioned to make history in 2023," said Keith Creel, CP President and CEO. "In a year of changing conditions and challenges, in order to support the broader economy and prepare for our proposed combination, we executed one of the largest hiring plans and capital investment programs in our company's history."

Full-year 2022 highlights

Federal Railroad Administration ("FRA")-reportable train accident frequency declined 15 percent to 0.93 from 1.10 in 2021

Revenues increased 10 percent to $8.81 billion from $8.0 billion in 2021

Generated $2.7 billion in free cash 1 , an increase of 52 percent

OR increased 230 basis points to 62.2 percent

Adjusted OR 1 increased 380 basis points to 61.4 percent

Reported diluted EPS decreased to $3.77 from $4.18

Core adjusted diluted EPS1 was flat compared to 2021 at $3.77

"We remain focused on our precision scheduled railroading model and fundamentals of efficiency and strong service to our customers as we await a decision by the U.S. Surface Transportation Board on our proposed combination with Kansas City Southern, which we anticipate occurring later this quarter," said Creel.

CP again led the industry in safety, achieving the lowest FRA-reportable train accident frequency among Class 1 railroads for the 17th consecutive year.

1 These measures have no standardized meanings prescribed by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") and, therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. For information regarding non-GAAP measures, including reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures, see the attached supplementary schedule Non-GAAP Measures.



Note on forward-looking information

This news release may contain certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements concerning expectations, beliefs, plans, goals, objectives, assumptions and statements about possible future events, conditions, and results of operations or performance. Forward-looking information may contain statements with words or headings such as "financial expectations", "key assumptions", "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "plan", "will", "outlook", "should" or similar words suggesting future outcomes. This news release contains forward-looking information relating, but not limited to statements concerning, the success of our business, changes to economic and industry conditions, the status of the CP-Kansas City Southern ("KCS") transaction, including related regulatory approvals, and the opportunities arising there from, our operations, priorities and plans, anticipated financial and operational performance, business prospects and demand for our services and growth opportunities.

The forward-looking information that may be in this news release is based on current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions, having regard to CP's experience and its perception of historical trends, and includes, but is not limited to, expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions relating to: changes in business strategies, North American and global economic growth and conditions; commodity demand growth; sustainable industrial and agricultural production; commodity prices and interest rates; performance of our assets and equipment; sufficiency of our budgeted capital expenditures in carrying out our business plan; geopolitical conditions, applicable laws, regulations and government policies; the availability and cost of labour, services and infrastructure; the satisfaction by third parties of their obligations to CP; carbon markets, evolving sustainability strategies, and scientific or technological developments; and the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on CP businesses, operating results, cash flows and/or financial condition. Although CP believes the expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions reflected in the forward-looking information presented herein are reasonable as of the date hereof, there can be no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Current conditions, economic and otherwise, render assumptions, although reasonable when made, subject to greater uncertainty.

Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information as actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking information. By its nature, CP's forward-looking information involves inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward looking information, including, but not limited to, the following factors: changes in business strategies and strategic opportunities; general Canadian, U.S., Mexican and global social, economic, political, credit and business conditions; risks associated with agricultural production such as weather conditions and insect populations; the availability and price of energy commodities; the effects of competition and pricing pressures, including competition from other rail carriers, trucking companies and maritime shippers in Canada, the U.S. and Mexico; North American and global economic growth and conditions; industry capacity; shifts in market demand; changes in commodity prices and commodity demand; uncertainty surrounding timing and volumes of commodities being shipped via CP; inflation; geopolitical instability; changes in laws, regulations and government policies, including regulation of rates; changes in taxes and tax rates; potential increases in maintenance and operating costs; changes in fuel prices; disruption in fuel supplies; uncertainties of investigations, proceedings or other types of claims and litigation; compliance with environmental regulations; labour disputes; changes in labour costs and labour difficulties; risks and liabilities arising from derailments; transportation of dangerous goods; timing of completion of capital and maintenance projects; sufficiency of budgeted capital expenditures in carrying out business plans; services and infrastructure; the satisfaction by third parties of their obligations; currency and interest rate fluctuations; exchange rates; effects of changes in market conditions and discount rates on the financial position of pension plans and investments; trade restrictions or other changes to international trade arrangements; the effects of current and future multinational trade agreements on the level of trade among Canada, the U.S. and Mexico; climate change and the market and regulatory responses to climate change; anticipated in-service dates; success of hedging activities; operational performance and reliability; customer, regulatory and other stakeholder approvals and support; regulatory and legislative decisions and actions; the adverse impact of any termination or revocation by the Mexican government of Kansas City Southern de México, S.A. de C.V.'s Concession; public opinion; various events that could disrupt operations, including severe weather, such as droughts, floods, avalanches and earthquakes, and cybersecurity attacks, as well as security threats and governmental response to them, and technological changes; acts of terrorism, war or other acts of violence or crime or risk of such activities; insurance coverage limitations; material adverse changes in economic and industry conditions, including the availability of short and long-term financing; the pandemic created by the outbreak of COVID-19 and its variants and resulting effects on economic conditions, the demand environment for logistics requirements and energy prices, restrictions imposed by public health authorities or governments, fiscal and monetary policy responses by governments and financial institutions, and disruptions to global supply chains; the realization of anticipated benefits and synergies of the CP-KCS transaction and the timing thereof; the success of integration plans for KCS; the focus of management time and attention on the CP-KCS transaction and other disruptions arising from the transaction; estimated future dividends; financial strength and flexibility; debt and equity market conditions, including the ability to access capital markets on favourable terms or at all; cost of debt and equity capital; improvement in data collection and measuring systems; industry-driven changes to methodologies; and the ability of the management of the Company to execute key priorities, including those in connection with the CP-KCS transaction. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. These and other factors are detailed from time to time in reports filed by CP with securities regulators in Canada and the United States. Reference should be made to "Item 1A - Risk Factors" and "Item 7 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations - Forward-Looking Statements" in CP's annual and interim reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q.

Any forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, CP undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking information, or the foregoing assumptions and risks affecting such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Canadian Pacific

Canadian Pacific is a transcontinental railway in Canada and the United States with direct links to major ports on the west and east coasts. CP provides North American customers a competitive rail service with access to key markets in every corner of the globe. CP is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. Visit cpr.ca to see the rail advantages of CP. CP-IR

FINANCIAL INFORMATION

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(unaudited)



For the three months

ended December 31 For the year ended

December 31 (in millions of Canadian dollars, except share and per share data) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues







Freight $ 2,413 $ 1,994 $ 8,627 $ 7,816 Non-freight 49 46 187 179 Total revenues 2,462 2,040 8,814 7,995 Operating expenses







Compensation and benefits 416 405 1,570 1,570 Fuel 399 231 1,400 854 Materials 69 51 260 215 Equipment rents 43 29 140 121 Depreciation and amortization 219 206 853 811 Purchased services and other (Note 4) 327 286 1,262 1,218 Total operating expenses 1,473 1,208 5,485 4,789









Operating income 989 832 3,329 3,206 Less:







Equity (earnings) loss of Kansas City Southern (Note 4) (447) 141 (1,074) 141 Other expense (income) (Note 2) 4 (16) 17 237 Merger termination fee — — — (845) Other components of net periodic benefit recovery (107) (101) (411) (387) Net interest expense 166 125 652 440 Income before income tax expense 1,373 683 4,145 3,620 Income tax expense (Note 3) 102 151 628 768 Net income $ 1,271 $ 532 $ 3,517 $ 2,852









Earnings per share







Basic earnings per share $ 1.37 $ 0.74 $ 3.78 $ 4.20 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.36 $ 0.74 $ 3.77 $ 4.18









Weighted-average number of shares (millions)







Basic 930.3 718.4 930.0 679.7 Diluted 933.2 721.3 932.9 682.8









Dividends declared per share $ 0.190 $ 0.190 $ 0.760 $ 0.760 See Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Information.

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(unaudited)



For the three months

ended December 31 For the year ended

December 31 (in millions of Canadian dollars) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income $ 1,271 $ 532 $ 3,517 $ 2,852 Net (loss) gain in foreign currency translation adjustments, net of

hedging activities (320) (294) 1,628 (291) Change in derivatives designated as cash flow hedges 1 (21) 6 48 Change in pension and post-retirement defined benefit plans 581 1,128 680 1,286 Equity accounted investments (187) 9 (5) 9 Other comprehensive income before income taxes 75 822 2,309 1,052 Income tax expense on above items (117) (282) (115) (341) Other comprehensive (loss) income (42) 540 2,194 711 Comprehensive income $ 1,229 $ 1,072 $ 5,711 $ 3,563 See Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Information

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS AS AT

(unaudited)



December 31 December 31 (in millions of Canadian dollars) 2022 2021 Assets



Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents $ 451 $ 69 Restricted cash and cash equivalents — 13 Accounts receivable, net 1,016 819 Materials and supplies 284 235 Other current assets 138 216

1,889 1,352 Investment in Kansas City Southern (Note 4) 45,091 42,309 Investments 223 209 Properties 22,385 21,200 Goodwill and intangible assets 386 371 Pension asset 3,101 2,317 Other assets 420 419 Total assets $ 73,495 $ 68,177 Liabilities and shareholders' equity



Current liabilities



Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 1,703 $ 1,609 Long-term debt maturing within one year 1,510 1,550

3,213 3,159 Pension and other benefit liabilities 538 718 Other long-term liabilities 520 542 Long-term debt 18,141 18,577 Deferred income taxes (Note 3) 12,197 11,352 Total liabilities 34,609 34,348 Shareholders' equity



Share capital 25,516 25,475 Additional paid-in capital 78 66 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 91 (2,103) Retained earnings 13,201 10,391

38,886 33,829 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 73,495 $ 68,177 See Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Information.

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited)



For the three months

ended December 31 For the year ended

December 31 (in millions of Canadian dollars) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Operating activities







Net income $ 1,271 $ 532 $ 3,517 $ 2,852 Reconciliation of net income to cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization 219 206 853 811 Deferred income tax (recovery) expense (15) 52 136 242 Pension recovery and funding (70) (61) (288) (249) Equity (earnings) loss of Kansas City Southern (Note 4) (447) 141 (1,074) 141 Foreign exchange (gain) loss on debt and lease liabilities (Note 2) — 32 — (7) Dividends from Kansas City Southern (Note 4) 564 — 1,157 — Other operating activities, net 35 14 (67) (36) Change in non-cash working capital balances related to operations 163 (312) (92) (66) Cash provided by operating activities 1,720 604 4,142 3,688 Investing activities







Additions to properties (539) (421) (1,557) (1,532) Investment in Kansas City Southern — (10,526) — (12,299) Proceeds from sale of properties and other assets 21 31 58 96 Other — 6 3 5 Cash used in investing activities (518) (10,910) (1,496) (13,730) Financing activities







Dividends paid (176) (127) (707) (507) Issuance of CP Common Shares 13 5 32 25 Issuance of long-term debt, excluding commercial paper — 10,673 — 10,673 Repayment of long-term debt, excluding commercial paper (12) (10) (571) (359) Proceeds from term loan — — — 633 Repayment of term loan — — (636) — Net repayment of commercial paper (713) (388) (415) (454) Acquisition-related financing fees — (6) — (51) Other — (17) — (24) Cash (used in) provided by financing activities (888) 10,130 (2,297) 9,936 Effect of foreign currency fluctuations on U.S. dollar-denominated

cash and cash equivalents (1) 35 20 41 Cash position







Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 313 (141) 369 (65) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 138 223 82 147 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 451 $ 82 $ 451 $ 82 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:







Income taxes paid $ 89 $ 151 $ 408 $ 552 Interest paid $ 174 $ 61 $ 641 $ 426 See Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Information.

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

(unaudited)



For the three months ended December 31 (in millions of Canadian dollars except per

share data)

Common

shares (in

millions)

Share capital Additional paid-in capital Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) Retained earnings Total shareholders' equity Balance as at October 1, 2022

930.1

$ 25,498 $ 77 $ 133 $ 12,106 $ 37,814 Net income

—

— — — 1,271 1,271 Other comprehensive loss

—

— — (42) — (42) Dividends declared ($0.190 per share)

—

— — — (176) (176) Effect of stock-based compensation

expense

—

— 6 — — 6 Shares issued under stock option plan

0.4

18 (5) — — 13 Balance as at December 31, 2022

930.5

$ 25,516 $ 78 $ 91 $ 13,201 $ 38,886 Balance as at October 1, 2021

666.9

$ 2,008 $ 68 $ (2,643) $ 10,035 $ 9,468 Net income

—

— — — 532 532 Other comprehensive income

—

— — 540 — 540 Dividends declared ($0.190 per share)

—

— — — (176) (176) Effect of stock-based compensation

expense

—

— 5 — — 5 Shares issued for Kansas City Southern

acquisition

262.6

23,461 (5) — — 23,456 Shares issued under stock option plan

0.2

6 (2) — — 4 Balance as at December 31, 2021

929.7

$ 25,475 $ 66 $ (2,103) $ 10,391 $ 33,829



For the year ended December 31 (in millions of Canadian dollars except per

share data)

Common

shares (in

millions)

Share capital Additional paid-in capital

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income Retained earnings Total shareholders' equity Balance at January 1, 2022

929.7

$ 25,475 $ 66 $ (2,103) $ 10,391 $ 33,829 Net income

—

— —

— 3,517 3,517 Other comprehensive income

—

— —

2,194 — 2,194 Dividends declared ($0.760 per share)

—

— —

— (707) (707) Effect of stock-based compensation

expense

—

— 23

— — 23 Shares issued for Kansas City Southern

acquisition

—

— (2)

— — (2) Shares issued under stock option plan

0.8

41 (9)

— — 32 Balance as at December 31, 2022

930.5

$ 25,516 $ 78 $ 91 $ 13,201 $ 38,886 Balance at January 1, 2021

666.3

$ 1,983 $ 55 $ (2,814) $ 8,095 $ 7,319 Net income

—

— —

— 2,852 2,852 Other comprehensive income

—

— —

711 — 711 Dividends declared ($0.760 per share)

—

— —

— (556) (556) Effect of stock-based compensation

expense

—

— 23

— — 23 Shares issued for Kansas City Southern

acquisition

262.6

23,461 (5)

— — 23,456 Shares issued under stock option plan

0.8

31 (7)

— — 24 Balance as at December 31, 2021

929.7

$ 25,475 $ 66 $ (2,103) $ 10,391 $ 33,829 See Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Information.

NOTES TO INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

December 31, 2022

(unaudited)

1 Basis of presentation

This unaudited interim consolidated financial information of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited ("CPRL") and its subsidiaries (collectively, "CP", or "the Company"), expressed in Canadian dollars, reflects management's estimates and assumptions that are necessary for its fair presentation in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"). It does not include all disclosures required under GAAP for annual financial statements and interim financial statements, and should be read in conjunction with the 2021 annual consolidated financial statements and notes included in CP's 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K and 2022 interim consolidated financial statements. The accounting policies used are consistent with the accounting policies used in preparing the 2021 annual consolidated financial statements.

CP's operations can be affected by seasonal fluctuations such as changes in customer demand and weather-related issues. This seasonality could impact quarter-over-quarter comparisons.

In management's opinion, the unaudited interim consolidated financial information includes all adjustments (consisting of normal and recurring adjustments) necessary to present fairly such information. Interim results are not necessarily indicative of the results expected for the fiscal year.

2 Other expense (income)



For the three months

ended December 31 For the year ended

December 31 (in millions of Canadian dollars) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Foreign exchange loss (gain) on debt and lease liabilities $ — $ 32 $ — $ (7) Other foreign exchange (gains) losses (1) 5 — (4) Acquisition-related (recoveries) costs (Note 4) — (48) — 247 Other 5 (5) 17 1 Other expense (income) $ 4 $ (16) $ 17 $ 237

3 Income taxes

During the fourth quarter and for the year ended December 31, 2022, the Company recorded a deferred tax recovery of $24 million to reverse an uncertain tax position as this amount is no longer expected to be realized.

During the fourth quarter and for the year ended December 31, 2022, the Company recorded a deferred tax recovery of $27 million and $19 million, respectively, on the outside basis difference of the change in the equity investment in KCS.

During the fourth quarter and for the year ended December 31, 2021, the Company recorded a deferred tax recovery of $33 million on the outside basis difference of the change in the equity investment in KCS from initial recognition on December 14, 2021.

4 Business acquisition

On December 14, 2021, the Company purchased 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of KCS. From December 14, 2021, the date of purchase, all purchased shares of KCS are held in an independent voting trust (the "Trust") pending the approval from the U.S. Surface Transportation Board ("STB") of the Company's application for control of KCS.

The Company accounts for its investment in KCS using the equity method of accounting while the STB considers the Company's application to control KCS. The STB review of CP's proposed control of KCS while KCS is in the voting trust is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2023. The investment in KCS of $45,091 million as at December 31, 2022, includes $1,074 million of equity earnings of KCS and foreign currency translation of $2,891 million, offset by dividends of $1,157 million received in the year ended December 31, 2022. Included within the $447 million and $1,074 million of equity earnings of KCS recognized for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022 was amortization (net of tax) of basis differences of $42 million and $163 million, respectively. These basis differences relate to depreciable property, plant and equipment, intangible assets with definite lives, and long-term debt, and are amortized over the related assets' remaining useful lives, and the remaining terms to maturity of the debt instruments.

During the fourth quarter and for the year ended December 31, 2022, the Company incurred $17 million and $74 million, in acquisition-related costs, respectively, recorded within "Purchased services and other" in the Company's Interim Consolidated Statements of Income. Acquisition-related costs of $10 million and $49 million incurred by KCS during the fourth quarter and for the year ended December 31, 2022 are included within "Equity (earnings) loss of Kansas City Southern" in the Company's Interim Consolidated Statements of Income. Equity earnings of KCS recognized for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022 also included KCS's gain on unwinding of interest rate hedges of $212 million, which is net of CP's associated purchase accounting basis differences and tax.

During the fourth quarter and for the year ended December 31, 2021, the Company incurred $157 million and $599 million, respectively, in acquisition-related costs associated with the KCS acquisition, of which costs of $36 million and $183 million were recorded within "Purchased services and other", and recoveries of $48 million and costs of $247 million were recorded within "Other expense (income)" in each period, respectively. Acquisition-related costs, net of tax, of $169 million, incurred by KCS during the 18 days from the date the transaction closed into the voting trust, were included within "Equity loss of Kansas City Southern" in the Company's Interim Consolidated Statements of Income.

Summary of Rail Data



Fourth Quarter

Year Financial (millions, except per share data) 2022 2021 Total

Change %

Change

2022 2021 Total

Change %

Change



















Revenues

















Freight $ 2,413 $ 1,994 $ 419 21

$ 8,627 $ 7,816 $ 811 10 Non-freight 49 46 3 7

187 179 8 4 Total revenues 2,462 2,040 422 21

8,814 7,995 819 10



















Operating expenses

















Compensation and benefits 416 405 11 3

1,570 1,570 — — Fuel 399 231 168 73

1,400 854 546 64 Materials 69 51 18 35

260 215 45 21 Equipment rents 43 29 14 48

140 121 19 16 Depreciation and amortization 219 206 13 6

853 811 42 5 Purchased services and other 327 286 41 14

1,262 1,218 44 4 Total operating expenses 1,473 1,208 265 22

5,485 4,789 696 15



















Operating income 989 832 157 19

3,329 3,206 123 4



















Less:

















Equity (earnings) loss of Kansas City Southern (447) 141 (588) (417)

(1,074) 141 (1,215) (862) Other expense (income) 4 (16) 20 (125)

17 237 (220) (93) Merger termination fee — — — —

— (845) 845 (100) Other components of net periodic benefit recovery (107) (101) (6) 6

(411) (387) (24) 6 Net interest expense 166 125 41 33

652 440 212 48



















Income before income tax expense 1,373 683 690 101

4,145 3,620 525 15



















Income tax expense 102 151 (49) (32)

628 768 (140) (18)



















Net income $ 1,271 $ 532 $ 739 139

$ 3,517 $ 2,852 $ 665 23 Operating ratio (%) 59.8 59.2 0.6 60 bps

62.2 59.9 2.3 230 bps



















Basic earnings per share $ 1.37 $ 0.74 $ 0.63 85

$ 3.78 $ 4.20 $ (0.42) (10)



















Diluted earnings per share $ 1.36 $ 0.74 $ 0.62 84

$ 3.77 $ 4.18 $ (0.41) (10)



















Shares Outstanding

















Weighted average number of basic shares

outstanding (millions) 930.3 718.4 211.9 29

930.0 679.7 250.3 37 Weighted average number of diluted shares

outstanding (millions) 933.2 721.3 211.9 29

932.9 682.8 250.1 37



















Foreign Exchange

















Average foreign exchange rate (U.S.$/Canadian$) 0.74 0.79 (0.05) (6)

0.77 0.80 (0.03) (4) Average foreign exchange rate (Canadian$/U.S.$) 1.36 1.26 0.10 8

1.30 1.25 0.05 4

Summary of Rail Data (Continued)



Fourth Quarter

Year Commodity Data 2022 2021 Total

Change %

Change FX

Adjusted

%

Change(1)

2022 2021 Total

Change %

Change FX

Adjusted

%

Change(1)























Freight Revenues (millions)





















- Grain $ 655 $ 440 $ 215 49 42

$ 1,776 $ 1,684 $ 92 5 3 - Coal 119 134 (15) (11) (13)

577 625 (48) (8) (8) - Potash 136 115 21 18 13

581 463 118 25 23 - Fertilizers and sulphur 88 78 10 13 6

332 305 27 9 6 - Forest products 104 89 15 17 9

403 348 55 16 12 - Energy, chemicals and plastics 384 414 (30) (7) (11)

1,394 1,563 (169) (11) (13) - Metals, minerals and consumer

products 229 193 36 19 12

884 728 156 21 18 - Automotive 116 87 29 33 27

438 376 62 16 14 - Intermodal 582 444 138 31 29

2,242 1,724 518 30 29























Total Freight Revenues $ 2,413 $ 1,994 $ 419 21 16

$ 8,627 $ 7,816 $ 811 10 8























Freight Revenue per Revenue Ton-

Mile (RTM) (cents)





















- Grain 5.46 4.66 0.80 17 12

5.03 4.43 0.60 14 11 - Coal 4.06 3.44 0.62 18 16

3.85 3.41 0.44 13 13 - Potash 3.51 2.90 0.61 21 16

3.20 2.78 0.42 15 13 - Fertilizers and sulphur 7.41 6.66 0.75 11 5

6.96 6.30 0.66 10 7 - Forest products 7.56 6.23 1.33 21 14

7.02 6.09 0.93 15 11 - Energy, chemicals and plastics 6.00 6.74 (0.74) (11) (15)

5.66 6.14 (0.48) (8) (10) - Metals, minerals and consumer

products 8.01 6.79 1.22 18 11

7.55 6.52 1.03 16 13 - Automotive 27.10 22.48 4.62 21 15

25.23 21.30 3.93 18 16 - Intermodal 7.44 6.63 0.81 12 10

7.19 6.22 0.97 16 15























Total Freight Revenue per RTM 6.21 5.54 0.67 12 8

5.82 5.22 0.60 11 9























Freight Revenue per Carload





















- Grain $ 5,170 $ 4,297 $ 873 20 15

$ 4,648 $ 3,951 $ 697 18 15 - Coal 2,102 1,991 111 6 4

2,139 2,144 (5) — (1) - Potash 3,897 3,186 711 22 17

3,631 3,068 563 18 16 - Fertilizers and sulphur 5,867 4,875 992 20 13

5,372 4,736 636 13 10 - Forest products 5,843 4,811 1,032 21 14

5,513 4,728 785 17 13 - Energy, chemicals and plastics 5,039 5,267 (228) (4) (8)

4,687 4,883 (196) (4) (6) - Metals, minerals and consumer

products 3,748 3,244 504 16 9

3,560 3,076 484 16 12 - Automotive 4,394 3,655 739 20 15

4,195 3,443 752 22 19 - Intermodal 1,946 1,752 194 11 9

1,892 1,622 270 17 16























Total Freight Revenue per Carload $ 3,381 $ 3,041 $ 340 11 7

$ 3,101 $ 2,857 $ 244 9 7





(1) This earnings measure has no standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and, therefore, is unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented

by other companies. This measure is defined and reconciled in Non-GAAP Measures of this Earnings Release.

Summary of Rail Data (Continued)



Fourth Quarter

Year Commodity Data (Continued) 2022 2021 Total

Change %

Change

2022 2021 Total

Change %

Change



















Millions of RTM

















- Grain 11,990 9,435 2,555 27

35,325 37,999 (2,674) (7) - Coal 2,933 3,894 (961) (25)

14,970 18,345 (3,375) (18) - Potash 3,879 3,966 (87) (2)

18,176 16,671 1,505 9 - Fertilizers and sulphur 1,187 1,172 15 1

4,772 4,845 (73) (2) - Forest products 1,375 1,428 (53) (4)

5,741 5,718 23 — - Energy, chemicals and plastics 6,404 6,141 263 4

24,625 25,469 (844) (3) - Metals, minerals and consumer products 2,858 2,842 16 1

11,710 11,170 540 5 - Automotive 428 387 41 11

1,736 1,765 (29) (2) - Intermodal 7,819 6,696 1,123 17

31,173 27,704 3,469 13



















Total RTMs 38,873 35,961 2,912 8

148,228 149,686 (1,458) (1)



















Carloads (thousands)

















- Grain 126.7 102.4 24.3 24

382.1 426.2 (44.1) (10) - Coal 56.6 67.3 (10.7) (16)

269.8 291.5 (21.7) (7) - Potash 34.9 36.1 (1.2) (3)

160.0 150.9 9.1 6 - Fertilizers and sulphur 15.0 16.0 (1.0) (6)

61.8 64.4 (2.6) (4) - Forest products 17.8 18.5 (0.7) (4)

73.1 73.6 (0.5) (1) - Energy, chemicals and plastics 76.2 78.6 (2.4) (3)

297.4 320.1 (22.7) (7) - Metals, minerals and consumer products 61.1 59.5 1.6 3

248.3 236.7 11.6 5 - Automotive 26.4 23.8 2.6 11

104.4 109.2 (4.8) (4) - Intermodal 299.0 253.4 45.6 18

1,185.2 1,062.9 122.3 12



















Total Carloads 713.7 655.6 58.1 9

2,782.1 2,735.5 46.6 2



Fourth Quarter

Year

2022 2021 Total

Change %

Change FX

Adjusted %

Change(1)

2022 2021 Total

Change %

Change FX

Adjusted %

Change(1)























Operating Expenses (millions)





















Compensation and benefits $ 416 $ 405 $ 11 3 —

$ 1,570 $ 1,570 $ — — (1) Fuel 399 231 168 73 62

1,400 854 546 64 59 Materials 69 51 18 35 33

260 215 45 21 20 Equipment rents 43 29 14 48 43

140 121 19 16 13 Depreciation and amortization 219 206 13 6 4

853 811 42 5 4 Purchased services and other 327 286 41 14 12

1,262 1,218 44 4 3























Total Operating Expenses $ 1,473 $ 1,208 $ 265 22 18

$ 5,485 $ 4,789 $ 696 15 13





(1) This earnings measure has no standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and, therefore, is unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented

by other companies. This measure is defined and reconciled in Non-GAAP Measures of this Earnings Release.

Summary of Rail Data (Continued)



Fourth Quarter

Year

2022 2021 Total

Change %

Change

2022 2021 Total

Change %

Change



















Operations Performance





































Gross ton-miles ("GTMs") (millions) 69,622 64,574 5,048 8

269,134 271,921 (2,787) (1) Train miles (thousands) 7,509 6,991 518 7

28,899 29,397 (498) (2) Average train weight - excluding local traffic (tons) 9,978 10,011 (33) —

10,064 9,967 97 1 Average train length - excluding local traffic (feet) 8,244 8,229 15 —

8,350 8,200 150 2 Average terminal dwell (hours) 8.0 7.5 0.5 7

8.0 7.2 0.8 11 Average train speed (miles per hour, or "mph")(1) 21.1 22.3 (1.2) (5)

21.4 21.6 (0.2) (1) Locomotive productivity (GTMs / operating horsepower)(2) 196 193 3 2

196 201 (5) (2) Fuel efficiency(3) 0.972 0.941 0.031 3

0.955 0.931 0.024 3 U.S. gallons of locomotive fuel consumed (millions)(4) 67.7 60.8 6.9 11

257.0 253.3 3.7 1 Average fuel price (U.S. dollars per U.S. gallon) 4.34 3.03 1.31 43

4.19 2.70 1.49 55



















Total Employees and Workforce





































Total employees (average)(5) 13,000 12,113 887 7

12,570 12,337 233 2 Total employees (end of period)(5) 12,754 11,834 920 8

12,754 11,834 920 8 Workforce (end of period)(6) 12,824 11,872 952 8

12,824 11,872 952 8



















Safety Indicators (7)





































FRA personal injuries per 200,000 employee-hours 1.12 0.75 0.37 49

1.01 0.92 0.09 10 FRA train accidents per million train-miles 1.19 1.03 0.16 16

0.93 1.10 (0.17) (15)





(1) Average train speed is defined as a measure of the line-haul movement from origin to destination including terminal dwell hours. It is calculated by

dividing the total train miles travelled by the total train hours operated. This calculation does not include delay time related to customers or foreign

railroads and excludes the time and distance travelled by: i) trains used in or around CP's yards; ii) passenger trains; and iii) trains used for repairing

track. (2) Locomotive productivity is defined as daily GTMs divided by daily average operating horsepower. Operating horsepower excludes units offline, tied up

or in storage, or in use on other railways, and includes foreign units online. (3) Fuel efficiency is defined as U.S. gallons of locomotive fuel consumed per 1,000 GTMs. (4) Includes gallons of fuel consumed from freight, yard and commuter service but excludes fuel used in capital projects and other non-freight activities. (5) An employee is defined as an individual currently engaged in full-time, part-time, or seasonal employment with CP. (6) Workforce is defined as total employees plus contractors and consultants. (7) FRA personal injuries per 200,000 employee-hours for the three months ended December 31, 2021 was previously reported as 0.71, restated to 0.75

in this Earnings Release. This restatement reflects new information available within specified periods stipulated by the FRA but that exceed the

Company's financial reporting timeline.

Non-GAAP Measures

The Company presents Non-GAAP measures to provide a basis for evaluating underlying earnings and liquidity trends in the Company's business that can be compared with the results of operations in prior periods. In addition, these Non-GAAP measures facilitate a multi-period assessment of long-term profitability, allowing management and other external users of the Company's consolidated financial information to compare profitability on a long-term basis, including assessing future profitability, with that of the Company's peers.

These Non-GAAP measures have no standardized meaning and are not defined by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") and, therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The presentation of these Non-GAAP measures is not intended to be considered in isolation from, as a substitute for, or as superior to the financial information presented in accordance with GAAP.

Non-GAAP Performance Measures

The Company uses adjusted earnings results including Adjusted income, Adjusted diluted earnings per share, Adjusted operating income and Adjusted operating ratio to evaluate the Company's operating performance and for planning and forecasting future business operations and future profitability. Core adjusted income and Core adjusted diluted earnings per share are presented to provide financial statement users with additional transparency by isolating for the impact of KCS purchase accounting. KCS purchase accounting represents the amortization of basis differences, being the difference in value between the consideration paid to acquire KCS and the underlying carrying value of the net assets of KCS immediately prior to its acquisition by the Company, net of tax, as recognized within Equity (earnings) loss of Kansas City Southern in the Company's Interim Consolidated Statements of Income. All assets subject to KCS purchase accounting contribute to income generation and will continue to amortize over their estimated useful lives. These Non-GAAP measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding operating results because they exclude certain significant items that are not considered indicative of future financial trends either by nature or amount or provide improved comparability to past performance. As a result, these items are excluded for management assessment of operational performance, allocation of resources and preparation of annual budgets. These significant items may include, but are not limited to, restructuring and asset impairment charges, individually significant gains and losses from sales of assets, acquisition-related costs, the merger termination payment received, KCS's gain on unwinding of interest rate hedges (net of CP's associated purchase accounting basis differences and tax), as recognized within Equity (earnings) loss of Kansas City Southern in the Company's Interim Consolidated Statements of Income, the foreign exchange ("FX") impact of translating the Company's debt and lease liabilities (including borrowings under the credit facility), discrete tax items, changes in the outside basis tax difference between the carrying amount of CP's equity investment in KCS and its tax basis of this investment, changes in income tax rates, changes to an uncertain tax item, and certain items outside the control of management. Acquisition-related costs include legal, consulting, financing fees, integration planning costs consisting of third-party services and system migration, fair value gain or loss on FX forward contracts and interest rate hedges, FX gain on U.S. dollar-denominated cash on hand from the issuances of long-term debt to fund the KCS acquisition, and transaction and integration costs incurred by KCS, net of tax, which were recognized within Equity (earnings) loss of Kansas City Southern in the Company's Interim Consolidated Statements of Income. These items may not be non-recurring. However, excluding these significant items from GAAP results allows for a consistent understanding of the Company's consolidated financial performance when performing a multi-period assessment including assessing the likelihood of future results. Accordingly, these Non-GAAP financial measures may provide insight to investors and other external users of the Company's consolidated financial information.

Significant items that impact reported earnings for 2022 and 2021 include:

In 2022, there were five significant items included in Net income as follows:

in the fourth quarter, a gain of $212 million due to KCS's gain on unwinding of interest rate hedges (net of CP's associated purchase accounting basis differences and tax) recognized in Equity earnings of KCS that favourably impacted Diluted EPS by 23 cents ;

in the fourth quarter, a deferred tax recovery of $24 million as a result of a reversal of an uncertain tax item related to a prior period that favourably impacted Diluted EPS by 3 cents ;

in the third quarter, a deferred tax recovery of $12 million due to a decrease in the Iowa state tax rate that favourably impacted Diluted EPS by 1 cent ;

during the course of the year, a net deferred tax recovery of $19 million on changes in the outside basis difference of the equity investment in KCS that favourably impacted Diluted EPS by 2 cents as follows:

during the course of the year, acquisition-related costs of $123 million in connection with the KCS acquisition ( $108 million after current tax recovery of $15 million ), including costs of $74 million recognized in Purchased services and other, and $49 million recognized in Equity earnings of KCS, that unfavourably impacted Diluted EPS by 12 cents as follows:

2021:

in the fourth quarter, a deferred tax recovery of $33 million on changes in the outside basis difference of the equity investment in KCS that favourably impacted Diluted EPS by 5 cents ;

in the second quarter, the merger termination payment received of $845 million ( $748 million after current taxes) in connection with KCS's termination of the Agreement and Plan of Merger (the "Original Merger Agreement") effective May 21, 2021 that favourably impacted Diluted EPS by $1.11 ;

during the course of the year, acquisition-related costs of $599 million in connection with the KCS acquisition ( $500 million after current tax recovery of $107 million net of deferred tax expense of $8 million ), including costs of $183 million recognized in Purchased services and other, $169 million recognized in Equity loss of KCS, and $247 million recognized in Other expense (income), that unfavourably impacted Diluted EPS by 75 cents as follows:

during the course of the year, a net non-cash gain of $7 million ( $6 million after deferred tax) due to FX translation of debt and lease liabilities that favourably impacted Diluted EPS by 1 cent as follows:

Reconciliation of GAAP Performance Measures to Non-GAAP Performance Measures

The following tables reconcile the most directly comparable measures presented in accordance with GAAP to the Non-GAAP measures:

Adjusted income is calculated as Net income reported on a GAAP basis adjusted for significant items. Core adjusted income is calculated as Adjusted income less KCS purchase accounting.



For the three months

ended December 31 For the year ended

December 31 (in millions of Canadian dollars) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income as reported $ 1,271 $ 532 $ 3,517 $ 2,852 Less significant items (pre-tax):







KCS net gain on unwind of interest rate hedges 212 — 212 — Acquisition-related costs (27) (157) (123) (599) Merger termination fee — — — 845 Impact of FX translation gain (loss) on debt and lease liabilities — (32) — 7 Add:







Tax effect of adjustments(1) (11) (4) (15) (1) Deferred tax recovery on the outside basis difference of the investment in

KCS (27) (33) (19) (33) Income tax rate changes — — (12) — Reversal of provision for uncertain tax item (24) — (24) — Adjusted income $ 1,024 $ 684 $ 3,358 $ 2,565 Less: KCS purchase accounting (42) (8) (163) (8) Core adjusted income $ 1,066 $ 692 $ 3,521 $ 2,573

(1) The tax effect of adjustments was calculated as the pre-tax effect of the adjustments multiplied by the applicable tax rate for the

above items of 5.84% and 16.97% for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022, respectively, and 2.27% and 0.51%

for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021, respectively. The applicable tax rates reflect the taxable jurisdictions

and nature, being on account of capital or income, of the significant items.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share is calculated using Adjusted income, as defined above, divided by the weighted-average diluted number of Common Shares outstanding during the period as determined in accordance with GAAP. Core adjusted diluted earnings per share is calculated as Adjusted diluted earnings per share less KCS purchase accounting.



For the three months

ended December 31 For the year ended

December 31

2022 2021 2022 2021 Diluted earnings per share as reported $ 1.36 $ 0.74 $ 3.77 $ 4.18 Less significant items (pre-tax):







KCS net gain on unwind of interest rate hedges 0.23 — 0.23 — Acquisition-related costs (0.04) (0.22) (0.14) (0.88) Merger termination fee — — — 1.24 Impact of FX translation gain (loss) on debt and lease liabilities — (0.05) — 0.01 Add:







Tax effect of adjustments(1) (0.01) (0.01) (0.02) — Deferred tax recovery on the outside basis difference of the investment in

KCS (0.03) (0.05) (0.02) (0.05) Income tax rate changes — — (0.01) — Reversal of provision for uncertain tax item (0.03) — (0.03) — Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 1.10 $ 0.95 $ 3.60 $ 3.76 Less: KCS purchase accounting (0.04) (0.01) (0.17) (0.01) Core adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 1.14 $ 0.96 $ 3.77 $ 3.77

(1) The tax effect of adjustments was calculated as the pre-tax effect of the adjustments multiplied by the applicable tax rate for

the above items of 5.84% and 16.97% for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022, and 2.27% and 0.51% for the

three months and year ended December 31, 2021, respectively. The applicable tax rates reflect the taxable jurisdictions and

nature, being on account of capital or income, of the significant items.

Adjusted operating income is calculated as Operating income reported on a GAAP basis less significant items.



For the three months

ended December 31 For the year ended

December 31 (in millions of Canadian dollars) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Operating income as reported $ 989 $ 832 $ 3,329 $ 3,206 Less significant item:







Acquisition-related costs (17) (36) (74) (183) Adjusted operating income $ 1,006 $ 868 $ 3,403 $ 3,389

Adjusted operating ratio excludes those significant items that are reported within Operating income.



For the three months

ended December 31 For the year ended

December 31

2022 2021 2022 2021 Operating ratio as reported 59.8 % 59.2 % 62.2 % 59.9 % Less significant item:







Acquisition-related costs 0.7 % 1.7 % 0.8 % 2.3 % Adjusted operating ratio 59.1 % 57.5 % 61.4 % 57.6 %

Adjusted Return on Invested Capital ("Adjusted ROIC")

Return on average shareholders' equity is calculated as Net income divided by average shareholders' equity, averaged between the beginning and ending balance over a trailing twelve month period. Adjusted ROIC is calculated as Adjusted return divided by Adjusted average invested capital. Adjusted return is defined as Net income adjusted for interest expense, tax effected at the Company's adjusted annualized effective tax rate, and significant items in the Company's Consolidated Financial Statements, tax effected at the applicable tax rate. Adjusted average invested capital is defined as the sum of total Shareholders' equity, Long-term debt, and Long-term debt maturing within one year, as presented in the Company's Consolidated Financial Statements, each averaged between the beginning and ending balance over a trailing twelve month period, adjusted for the impact of significant items, tax effected at the applicable tax rate, on closing balances as part of this average. Adjusted ROIC excludes significant items reported in the Company's Consolidated Financial Statements, as these significant items are not considered indicative of future financial trends either by nature or amount, and excludes interest expense, net of tax, to incorporate returns on the Company's overall capitalization. Adjusted ROIC is a performance measure that measures how productively the Company uses its long-term capital investments, representing critical indicators of good operating and investment decisions made by management, and is an important performance criteria in determining certain elements of the Company's long-term incentive plan. Adjusted ROIC is reconciled below from Return on average shareholders' equity, the most comparable measure calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Calculation of Return on average shareholders' equity



For the year ended December 31 (in millions of Canadian dollars, except for percentages) 2022 2021 Net income as reported $ 3,517 $ 2,852 Average shareholders' equity 36,358 20,574 Return on average shareholders' equity 9.7 % 13.9 %

Reconciliation of Net income to Adjusted return



For the year ended December 31 (in millions of Canadian dollars) 2022 2021 Net income as reported $ 3,517 $ 2,852 Add:



Net interest expense 652 440 Tax on interest(1) (145) (106) Significant items (pre-tax):



KCS net gain on unwind of interest rate hedges (212) — Acquisition-related costs 123 599 Merger termination fee — (845) Impact of FX translation gain on debt and lease liabilities — (7) Tax on significant items(2) (15) (1) Deferred tax recovery on the outside basis difference of the investment in KCS (19) (33) Income tax rate changes (12) — Reversal of provision for uncertain tax item (24) — Adjusted return $ 3,865 $ 2,899

(1) Tax was calculated at the adjusted annualized effective tax rate of 22.24% and 23.85% for the years ended December

31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. (2) Tax was calculated as the pre-tax effect of the adjustments multiplied by the applicable tax rate for the above items of

16.97% and 0.51% for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. The applicable tax rates reflect the

taxable jurisdictions and nature, being on account of capital or income, of the significant items.

Reconciliation of Average shareholders' equity to Adjusted average invested capital



For the year ended December 31 (in millions of Canadian dollars) 2022 2021 Average shareholders' equity $ 36,358 $ 20,574 Average long-term debt, including long-term debt maturing within one year 19,889 14,949

$ 56,247 $ 35,523 Less:



Significant items (pre-tax):



KCS net gain on unwind of interest rate hedges 106 — Acquisition-related costs (62) (300) Merger termination fee — 423 Tax on significant items(1) 8 1 Deferred tax recovery on the outside basis difference of the investment in KCS 10 16 Income tax rate changes 6 — Reversal of provision for uncertain tax item 12 — Adjusted average invested capital $ 56,167 $ 35,383

(1) Tax was calculated at the pre-tax effect of the adjustments multiplied by the applicable tax rate of 16.97% and 0.90%

for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. The applicable tax rate reflects the taxable jurisdictions

and nature, being on account of capital or income, of the significant items.

Calculation of Adjusted ROIC



For the year ended December 31 (in millions of Canadian dollars, except for percentages) 2022 2021 Adjusted return $ 3,865 $ 2,899 Adjusted average invested capital 56,167 35,383 Adjusted ROIC 6.9 % 8.2 %

Free Cash

Free cash is calculated as Cash provided by operating activities, less Cash used in investing activities, adjusted for changes in Cash and cash equivalents balances resulting from FX fluctuations, the operating cash flow impacts of acquisition-related costs associated with the KCS transaction including settlement of cash flow hedges upon debt issuance and FX gain on U.S. dollar-denominated cash held to fund the KCS acquisition, the merger termination payment received related to KCS's termination of the Original Merger Agreement, and the acquisition of KCS. Free cash is a measure that management considers to be a valuable indicator of liquidity. Free cash is useful to investors and other external users of the Company's Consolidated Financial Statements as it assists with the evaluation of the Company's ability to generate cash to satisfy debt obligations and discretionary activities such as dividends, share repurchase programs, and other strategic opportunities, and is an important performance criteria in determining certain elements of the Company's long-term incentive plan. The acquisition-related costs and the merger termination fee related to the KCS acquisition are not indicative of operating trends and have been excluded from Free cash. The acquisition of KCS is not indicative of investment trends and has also been excluded from Free cash. Free cash should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, Cash provided by operating activities.

Reconciliation of Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash



For the three months

ended December 31 For the year ended

December 31 (in millions of Canadian dollars) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cash provided by operating activities $ 1,720 $ 604 $ 4,142 $ 3,688 Cash used in investing activities (518) (10,910) (1,496) (13,730) Effect of foreign currency fluctuations on U.S. dollar-denominated cash and

cash equivalents (1) 35 20 41 Less:







Acquisition-related costs (18) (293) (67) (340) Merger termination fee — — — 845 Investment in Kansas City Southern — (10,526) — (12,299) Free cash $ 1,219 $ 548 $ 2,733 $ 1,793

Foreign Exchange Adjusted % Change

FX adjusted % change allows certain financial results to be viewed without the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, thereby facilitating period-to-period comparisons in the analysis of trends in business performance. Financial result variances at constant currency are obtained by translating the comparable period of the prior year results denominated in U.S. dollars at the foreign exchange rates of the current period.

FX adjusted % changes in revenues are further used in calculating FX adjusted % change in freight revenue per carload and RTM. FX adjusted % changes in revenues are as follows:



For the three months ended December 31 (in millions of Canadian dollars) Reported

2022 Reported

2021 Variance due to FX FX Adjusted

2021 FX Adjusted

% Change Freight revenues by line of business









Grain $ 655 $ 440 $ 20 $ 460 42 Coal 119 134 2 136 (13) Potash 136 115 5 120 13 Fertilizers and sulphur 88 78 5 83 6 Forest products 104 89 6 95 9 Energy, chemicals and plastics 384 414 17 431 (11) Metals, minerals and consumer products 229 193 12 205 12 Automotive 116 87 4 91 27 Intermodal 582 444 7 451 29 Freight revenues 2,413 1,994 78 2,072 16 Non-freight revenues 49 46 — 46 7 Total revenues $ 2,462 $ 2,040 $ 78 $ 2,118 16



For the year ended December 31 (in millions of Canadian dollars) Reported

2022 Reported

2021 Variance due to FX FX Adjusted

2021 FX Adjusted

% Change Freight revenues by line of business









Grain $ 1,776 $ 1,684 $ 34 $ 1,718 3 Coal 577 625 3 628 (8) Potash 581 463 9 472 23 Fertilizers and sulphur 332 305 9 314 6 Forest products 403 348 12 360 12 Energy, chemicals and plastics 1,394 1,563 31 1,594 (13) Metals, minerals and consumer products 884 728 22 750 18 Automotive 438 376 9 385 14 Intermodal 2,242 1,724 13 1,737 29 Freight revenues 8,627 7,816 142 7,958 8 Non-freight revenues 187 179 1 180 4 Total revenues $ 8,814 $ 7,995 $ 143 $ 8,138 8

FX adjusted % changes in operating expenses are as follows:



For the three months ended December 31 (in millions of Canadian dollars) Reported

2022 Reported

2021 Variance due to FX FX Adjusted

2021 FX Adjusted

% Change Compensation and benefits $ 416 $ 405 $ 10 $ 415 — Fuel 399 231 15 246 62 Materials 69 51 1 52 33 Equipment rents 43 29 1 30 43 Depreciation and amortization 219 206 4 210 4 Purchased services and other 327 286 6 292 12 Total operating expenses $ 1,473 $ 1,208 $ 37 $ 1,245 18



For the year ended December 31 (in millions of Canadian dollars) Reported

2022 Reported

2021 Variance due to FX FX Adjusted

2021 FX Adjusted

% Change Compensation and benefits $ 1,570 $ 1,570 $ 18 $ 1,588 (1) Fuel 1,400 854 27 881 59 Materials 260 215 2 217 20 Equipment rents 140 121 3 124 13 Depreciation and amortization 853 811 8 819 4 Purchased services and other 1,262 1,218 13 1,231 3 Total operating expenses $ 5,485 $ 4,789 $ 71 $ 4,860 13

FX adjusted % change in operating income is as follows:



For the three months ended December 31 (in millions of Canadian dollars) Reported

2022 Reported

2021 Variance due to FX FX Adjusted

2021 FX Adjusted

% Change Operating income $ 989 $ 832 $ 41 $ 873 13



For the year ended December 31 (in millions of Canadian dollars) Reported

2022 Reported

2021 Variance due to FX FX Adjusted

2021 FX Adjusted

% Change Operating income $ 3,329 $ 3,206 $ 72 $ 3,278 2

Dividend Payout Ratio and Core Adjusted Dividend Payout Ratio

Dividend payout ratio is calculated as dividends declared per share divided by Diluted EPS. Core adjusted dividend payout ratio is calculated as dividends declared per share divided by Core adjusted diluted EPS, as defined above. This ratio is a measure of shareholder return and provides information on the Company's ability to declare dividends on an ongoing basis, excluding significant items and the impact of KCS purchase accounting.

Starting with this Earnings Release, Core adjusted dividend payout ratio is presented to provide users with additional transparency by isolating for the impact of KCS purchase accounting.

Calculation of Dividend Payout Ratio



For the year ended December 31 (in Canadian dollars, except for percentages) 2022 2021 Dividends declared per share $ 0.760 $ 0.760 Diluted EPS 3.77 4.18 Dividend payout ratio 20.2 % 18.2 %

Calculation of Core Adjusted Dividend Payout Ratio



For the year ended December 31 (in Canadian dollars, except for percentages) 2022 2021 Dividends declared per share $ 0.760 $ 0.760 Core adjusted diluted EPS 3.77 3.77 Core adjusted dividend payout ratio 20.2 % 20.2 %

Adjusted Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA Ratio and Pro-forma adjusted Net Debt to Pro-forma adjusted EBITDA Ratio

Adjusted net debt to Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") ratio is calculated as Adjusted net debt divided by Adjusted EBITDA. The Adjusted net debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio is a key credit measure used to assess the Company's financial capacity. The ratio provides information on the Company's ability to service its debt and other long-term obligations from operations, excluding significant items, and is an important performance criteria in determining certain elements of the Company's long-term incentive plan. The Adjusted net debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio is reconciled below from the Long-term debt to Net income ratio, the most comparable measure calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Beginning in the first quarter of 2022, CP added disclosure of Pro-forma adjusted net debt to Pro-forma adjusted EBITDA ratio to better align with CP's debt covenant calculation, which incorporates the trailing twelve month adjusted EBITDA of KCS as well as KCS's outstanding debt. CP is incorporating the trailing twelve month adjusted EBITDA of KCS on a pro-forma basis, as CP is not entitled to earnings prior to the acquisition date of December 14, 2021. CP does not control KCS while it is in the voting trust during review of our merger application by the STB, though CP is the beneficial owner of KCS's outstanding shares and receives cash dividends from KCS. The adjustment to include the trailing twelve month EBITDA and KCS's outstanding debt provides users of the financial statements with better insight into CP's progress in achieving deleveraging commitments. KCS's disclosed U.S. dollar financial values for the years ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 were adjusted to Canadian dollars reflecting the FX rate for the appropriate period presented, respectively.

Calculation of Long-term Debt to Net Income Ratio

Long-term debt to Net income ratio is calculated as long-term debt, including long-term debt maturing within one year, divided by Net income.

(in millions of Canadian dollars, except for ratios) 2022 2021 Long-term debt including long-term debt maturing within one year as at December 31 $ 19,651 $ 20,127 Net income for the year ended December 31 3,517 2,852 Long-term debt to Net income ratio 5.6 7.1

Reconciliation of Long-term Debt to Adjusted Net Debt and Pro-forma Adjusted Net Debt

Adjusted net debt is defined as Long-term debt, Long-term debt maturing within one year and Short-term borrowing as reported on the Company's Consolidated Balance Sheets adjusted for pension plans deficit, operating lease liabilities recognized on the Company's Consolidated Balance Sheets, and Cash and cash equivalents. Adjusted net debt is used as a measure of debt and long-term obligations as part of the calculation of Adjusted Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA.

(in millions of Canadian dollars)(1) 2022 2021 CP Long-term debt including long-term debt maturing within one year as at

December 31 $ 19,651 $ 20,127 Add:



Pension plans deficit(2) 175 263 Operating lease liabilities 270 283 Less:



Cash and cash equivalents 451 69 CP Adjusted net debt as at December 31 $ 19,645 $ 20,604 KCS's long-term debt including long-term debt maturing within one year as at

December 31 $ 5,119 $ 4,789 Add:



KCS operating lease liabilities 136 87 Less:



KCS cash and cash equivalents 281 430 KCS Adjusted net debt as at December 31 4,974 4,446 CP Adjusted net debt as at December 31 19,645 20,604 Pro-forma Adjusted net debt as at December 31 $ 24,619 $ 25,050

(1) KCS's amounts were translated at the period end FX rate of $1.35 and $1.27 for the years ended December 31, 2022

and 2021, respectively. (2) Pension plans deficit is the total funded status of the Pension plans in deficit only.

Reconciliation of Net Income to EBIT, Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EBITDA and Pro-forma Adjusted EBITDA

Earnings before interest and tax ("EBIT") is calculated as Net income before Net interest expense and Income tax expense. Adjusted EBIT excludes significant items reported in both Operating income and Other expense (income). Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as Adjusted EBIT plus operating lease expense and Depreciation and amortization, less Other components of net periodic benefit recovery. Adjusted EBITDA is used as a measure of liquidity derived from operations, excluding significant items, as part of the calculation of Adjusted Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA.



For the year ended December 31 (in millions of Canadian dollars)(1) 2022 2021 CP Net income as reported $ 3,517 $ 2,852 Add:



Net interest expense 652 440 Income tax expense 628 768 EBIT 4,797 4,060 Less significant items (pre-tax):



KCS net gain on unwind of interest rate hedges 212 — Acquisition-related costs (123) (599) Merger termination fee — 845 Impact of FX translation gain on debt and lease liabilities — 7 Adjusted EBIT 4,708 3,807 Add:



Operating lease expense 75 72 Depreciation and amortization 853 811 Less:



Other components of net periodic benefit recovery 411 387 CP Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,225 $ 4,303 Net income attributable to KCS and subsidiaries $ 1,290 $ 675 Add:



KCS interest expense 204 196 KCS income tax expense 426 269 KCS EBIT 1,920 1,140 Less significant items (pre-tax):



KCS merger costs (60) (310) KCS gain on settlement of treasury lock agreements 352 — KCS Adjusted EBIT 1,628 1,450 Add:



KCS total lease cost 43 40 KCS depreciation and amortization 509 459 KCS Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,180 $ 1,949 CP Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,225 $ 4,303 Less:



Equity earnings (loss) of KCS(2) 1,074 (141) Acquisition-related costs of KCS(3) 49 169 KCS net gain on unwind of interest rate hedges(4) (212) — Pro-forma Adjusted EBITDA $ 6,494 $ 6,224

(1) KCS's amounts were translated at the quarterly average FX rate of $1.36, $1.30, $1.28, and $1.27 for Q4 2022,

Q3 2022, Q2 2022 and Q1 2022 and $1.26, $1.26, $1.23, and $1.27 for Q4 2021, Q3 2021, Q2 2021, and Q1

2021, respectively. (2) Equity earnings of KCS were part of CP's reported net income and, therefore, have been deducted in arriving to

the Pro-forma Adjusted EBITDA. (3) Acquisition-related costs of KCS have been adjusted in CP's Adjusted EBITDA calculation above, therefore have

been deducted in arriving to the Pro-

forma Adjusted EBITDA. (4) KCS net gain on unwind of interest rate hedges has been adjusted in CP's Adjusted EBITDA calculation above,

therefore has been added back in arriving to the Pro-forma Adjusted EBITDA.

Calculation of Adjusted Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA Ratio and Pro-forma Adjusted Net Debt to Pro-forma Adjusted EBITDA Ratio

(in millions of Canadian dollars, except for ratios) 2022 2021 Adjusted net debt as at December 31 $ 19,645 $ 20,604 Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31 5,225 4,303 Adjusted net debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio 3.8 4.8

(in millions of Canadian dollars, except for ratios) 2022 2021 Pro-forma adjusted net debt as at December 31 $ 24,619 $ 25,050 Pro-forma adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31 6,494 6,224 Pro-forma adjusted net debt to Pro-forma adjusted EBITDA ratio 3.8 4.0

