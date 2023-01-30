Gap Collaborates with The Brooklyn Circus on a Capsule Celebrating the Spirit of Individuality and Culture

Two Iconic Fashion Brands Bring Movement and Perspective to Modern American Style and Pay Tribute to Their Friend, Stephen "tWitch" Boss

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This spring, Gap is proud to partner with Ouigi Theodore, founder and creative director of The Brooklyn Circus – a Haitian-owned, historically inspired prep wear brand that exists as a staple for cultural tastemakers and fashion connoisseurs alike. The limited-edition Gap × The Brooklyn Circus capsule launches on January 31st available to shop on both brand websites, in select Gap stores, as well as The Brooklyn Circus flagship store in Boerum Hill, Brooklyn, NY.

Merging The Brooklyn Circus' take on fashion throughout American history with Gap icons that have defined style standards and dressed generations since 1969, the new collection explores the concepts of individuality, movement and modern prep – blending academia, music and Black culture and street style from the 1960s through today. The release looks to celebrate The Brooklyn Circus' community and the efforts that the brand has put into threading together the Global Village over the last 16 years.

"Style is an opportunity for us to be honest. Classics are the foundation of what we do at The Brooklyn Circus and Gap is so known for that classic Americana style," says The Brooklyn Circus Founder and Creative Director, Ouigi Theodore. "Gap has always been in my history, which is where I find inspiration for our designs. We took our graphic elements and brought that explosion of energy and culture to iconic Gap styles. I'm proud of what we've put together and honored to launch a campaign with Gap that highlights various communities."

Designed to close style, gender, and generational gaps, the Gap × The Brooklyn Circus collection includes product icons from each brand, including the varsity jacket and Gap's classic arch logo hoodie. Street-style separates including chinos, basketball shorts, sweatpants, an Oxford popover, rugby, chore jacket and a crewneck sweatshirt round out the capsule, styled back to Gap's iconic denim. Select styles are also available for kids — minis of the logo hoodie, varsity jacket, tees and sweatpants are prime for twinning. Hats, tote bags, pins, bandanas and socks complete the look.

Concepted by Gap Global Creative Director Len Peltier, the campaign was captured by photographer John Midgley, beautifully highlighting individuality through the lens of culture and American style. The imagery magnificently conveys the diversity of The Brooklyn Circus' Global Village and the different cultural connectors that exist within its powerful web.

Individuals featured in campaign include:

Ouigi Theodore ( @thebkcircus ) – Founder and Creative Director of The Brooklyn Circus

Indya Moore ( @indyamoore ) – Actor, model and advocate inspiring and leading the way for the trans community

Javon Walton ( @onwardwanna ) – Actor, boxer and aspiring future world champion

Bethann Hardison ( @bethannhardison ) – Advocate and brand consultant, this trailblazing former model and agent has been a stalwart champion of diversity for over four decades

Joy Oladokun ( @joyoladokun ) – American singer-songwriter, creating music influenced by her identity as a queer person of color

Yahdon Israel ( @yahdon ) – Book enthusiast, editor, writer, educator, father, founder of Literary Swag Book Club

Emily May Jampel ( @emilymayjampel ) – Filmmaker, curator and actress championing untold stories, new perspectives and representation through storytelling and creative collaboration

Malik Tate ( @yoo_malik ) – Operations Manager at The Brooklyn Circus

Alpha Diallo – Youth organizer of the Liberation Program at The Brotherhood Sister Sol who is advocating mental health support for students across NYC public schools

The Brooklyn Circus and Gap share in the heartbreaking loss of beloved icon Stephen "tWitch" Boss, who was a longtime supporter of the BKc community, Ouigi's work and a core part of this campaign thanks to his personal friendship with Ouigi Theodore.

"When Stephen and I first saw his images from the campaign, it brought tears to our eyes. He was so moved by how they captured his true essence, and he was excited for the world to see them," says his wife, Allison Holker Boss. "We pay tribute to Stephen's life by sharing these images in homage to the joy and light he brought to everyone around him."

In honor of Stephen, Gap is supporting The 988 Lifeline by donating to Vibrant Emotional Health. Vibrant administers the 988 Lifeline, which provides free and confidential emotional support and counseling to people in crisis or emotional distress 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, across the United States.

The Gap × The Brooklyn Circus campaign debuts, January 31st, across digital media, out of home, Gap brand channels, BKc brand channels, and the BKc flagship store in Brooklyn. Follow the movement @gap @thebkcircus.

ABOUT GAP @gap and @gapkids

Gap is an authority on modern American style. Founded in San Francisco in 1969, Gap continues to build on its heritage grounded in denim and khakis made through Washwell, Gap's water-saving program that uses at least 20 percent less water compared to conventional garment-wash methods. Gap is a lifestyle brand that includes adult apparel and accessories, Gap Teen, Gap Kids, babyGap, Gap Maternity, Gap Body, GapFit, Yeezy Gap and Gap Home collections. The brand connects with customers online and in company-operated and franchise retail locations globally, and also serves value-conscious customers with exclusively designed collections for Gap Outlet and Gap Factory Stores. Gap is the namesake brand for leading global specialty retailer, Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS) which includes Old Navy, Gap, Athleta and Banana Republic brands. For more information, please visit www.gapinc.com

ABOUT THE BROOKLYN CIRCUS @thebkcircus

Ouigi Theodore, the Creative Director of The Brooklyn Circus, has cultivated a unique style that has garnered recognition not only among the fashion pundits of New York but also from streetwise fans as far away as Europe, South Africa, Japan, Korea, and the UK. He has become a recognizable figure and has established himself as a trend forecaster for advertising and marketing agencies looking to get an edge in the market. He has consulted on campaigns for Hennessy/LVMH, Sean John Vote or Dies, Toyota, Casio G-Shock, American Express, PF Flyers, Liberty Fairs, ENVSN FEST, New Balance, Reebok, Deutsch Advertising, Sennheiser Audio. As founder of The Brooklyn Circus, one of the most influential retail concepts in the USA, he travels extensively sharing The Brooklyn Circus/BKc perspective and the 100-Year plan of Style + Character. Most recently, The Brooklyn Circus has collaborated with Macy's, Jack Daniels, and Todd Snyder.

