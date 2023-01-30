FIRST ANNUAL INCLUSION@WORK REPORT LAUNCHES MONDAY, JANUARY 30

Seven New Annual Reports in 2023; the First Debuts Today Focused on Black American Workers

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The first annual INCLUSION@WORK report, a groundbreaking survey for inclusion practitioners, executive leadership, and board directors was announced today by Prisca. The new study features a total of seven annual reports (Gender, Latino, Black, Asian, Indigenous, Silicon Valley, Generations) to be released throughout 2023, with the first report on Black American Workers released on January 30th.

The INCLUSION@WORK soft-launch event took place at the UN Women hub (at the HCLTech House) in Davos earlier this month. It was the first-ever panel on the main or side stages of the World Economic Forum to include the five major ethnic groups of North America. Five executives shared their experiences as women during the pre-release of the INCLUSION@WORK survey.

"Our Davos panel being first-ever shows the magnitude of the opportunity to find action-based metrics to make inclusivity not just a concept but part of operations," said Najoh Tita-Reid, Global Chief Marketing Officer, LOGITECH

The purpose of the study is to give inclusion champions the hard data needed for budgeting processes around diversity and inclusion. The new research offers quantitative data needed to provide the insights to meet new 2021 ISO 30415 requirements. Each annual report has different data sets, regressions and action-based metrics for executive leadership. The reports roll-out will include opportunities for training sessions, fireside chats, panels, and other amplifications from study partners and sponsors. The INCLUSION@WORK study will be released annually to better understand the trending DE&I patterns in business.

"We need real metrics, not heartfelt conversations, to tackle workplace diversity," said Joan Williams, FORBES MAGAZINE

The research for the 2023 INCLUSION@WORK annual reports was conducted by pollsters Prisca, Momentive , and AAPI Data, organized by Dr. Karthick Ramakrishnan and Dr. Pelin Kesebir. Sponsors include lead sponsor APCO Worldwide, and associate sponsors Novartis, Ascend, Multicultural Media & Correspondents Association (MMCA), Urban League, MCCA, and PowerToFly.

INCLUSION@WORK | Black American Workers Report

The perception gap at work is one of the largest for Black workers: in great numbers, they feel their race and identity defines and limits them at work, whereas workers of other backgrounds commonly do not see that Black Worker experience. This may be why one in three Black workers consider a lawsuit because of the way they've been treated at work based on identity or background. Black Women say DEI programs can help change things at work, while Black Men warn of failures. In addition, geographic and age-based data reveals a fabric of segments in the Black Worker community when it comes to inclusion at work.

TOUGH QUESTIONS CEOS WANT TO ASK

Lead pollster, Prisca, benchmarked other major, national surveys on inclusion and spoke to hundreds of Fortune 500 C-Suite executives and chief diversity leaders globally. Prisca's review found few studies asked the tough questions C-Suites want to, but are sometimes afraid to ask. This independent, third-party investigation provides industry first-party questions at an arm's length, reducing risk concerns, and allowing organizational inclusion strategies to evolve individually as they stretch towards transparency.

"Diversity and Inclusion is not a fad. We need teachable, practical data and metrics that link transformative action to business imperatives for executive leadership," said Tracy Gee, Chief People Officer, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF CORPORATE DIRECTORS (NACD)

Commonly such reports were authored from a single expertise – an academic, business, community, or research perspective – not together as with the INCLUSION@WORK reports.

UNIQUE FINDINGS*

Each Annual Report has specific dives on each community of focus. The following are some of the key findings from the newly released Black American Workers Study:

Stronger Business

Racial issues cost 9% of topline revenue, say Black workers

62% of Workers say businesses are more productive when leaders use inclusive language

Workers say improving racial climate at work is worth a 12% salary increase

79% to 67% of Female Black Workers to Male Black Workers believe it is worth something in terms of their salary to improve racial climate at work.

Hiring, Retention, and Career Development

71% of Workers of Color would stay at their company longer if it had good inclusion policies and programs

Workers would stay 40% longer if their company has inclusive policies and programs.

29% of Workers of Color (27% of Black Workers) consider filing a lawsuit because of treatment based on their identity or background

*Monetary values indicated are for contextual and comparisons of value, not representations of a price that is attached to inclusion.

