Arch Street Capital Successfully Exits 2 Million SF Value-Add Portfolio

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arch Street Capital Advisors ("Arch"), acting on behalf of a capital partner, in partnership with Brennan Investment Group ("Brennan"), a private real estate investment firm that acquires, develops, and operates industrial facilities throughout the United States, is pleased to announce the culminating sales of an 11-asset portfolio spanning over 2.0 million square feet of net lease industrial and office properties.

"We are pleased to successfully exit this portfolio after diligently extending, leasing, and improving the portfolio asset by asset over the past several years. The success of this portfolio demonstrates the unique benefits of this strategy which provides both residual upside and consistent yield." said Christopher Collins, Vice President of Asset Management, at Arch Street Capital Advisors. "We continue to remain bullish on warehouse, distribution, and manufacturing assets in both the U.S. and Europe"

The portfolio, a joint venture between Arch and Brennan, was acquired via a single transaction in 2017 and included assets that lacked uniformity across the Midwest, Northeast and Southeast regions of the U.S. The business plan included a bespoke leasing strategy for each property before opportunistically selling the assets individually and in small pairings to extract the portfolio's embedding value.

"The success of this investment demonstrates the strength of Brennan's value-add operating platform" said Robert Vanecko, Managing Principal, at Brennan Investment Group. "We will continue to focus on buying single tenant net leased (STNL) assets and/or portfolios, and will even consider non-homogenous portfolios as was the case with the subject transaction."

The portfolio's conclusion represents the 7th successful exit for the Arch-Brennan relationship.

"Arch is actively seeking to acquire yield oriented, single-tenant, net-leased, office and industrial properties as well as Data Center, Multi-Family, MOB / Healthcare, Student Housing and Retail assets and continue to search for new opportunities both on a portfolio and single asset basis." said Gautam Mashettiwar, Executive Vice President of Acquisitions, at Arch Street Capital Advisors.

About Arch:

Arch Street Capital Advisors is a full-service real estate investment advisory firm. Arch specializes in assisting institutional investors with their real estate investment strategies including acquisition and joint venture advisory, financing advisory, and asset management and disposition services. Since 2003, Arch has advised its capital partners on more than $9.7 billion of acquisitions, dispositions, and financings. Arch manages a diverse portfolio of investments across multiple sectors, including: industrial, retail, office, multi-family, single-family, hospitality, health care, student housing and land.

About Brennan Investment Group:

Brennan Investment Group, a Chicago-based private real estate investment firm, acquires, develops, and operates industrial properties in select major metropolitan markets throughout the United States. Since 2010, Brennan Investment Group has acquired over $4 billion in industrial real estate. The company's current portfolio spans 27 states and encompasses 52 million square feet.

Brennan Investment Group co-invests with private and institutional capital to achieve outstanding risk-adjusted returns. The firm's management team is among the most accomplished in its industry, having invested in over 4,000 properties covering more than 60 cities throughout the United States, Canada and Europe.

