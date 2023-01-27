Instacart alum joins in-store media outfit Looma

Andrey Vinogradsky will serve as Senior Vice President of Retail Operations

DURHAM, N.C., Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Point-of-decision media startup Looma has added Instacart alum Andrey Vinogradsky to its executive team as part of a late 2022 hiring spree to support forthcoming growth. Vinogradsky's initial focus will be preparing Looma's retail operations engine for the considerable expansion of the company's at-shelf network of screens, Loop™, as well as the company's retail media integration strategy overall. He'll report directly to the company's Founder and CEO, Cole Johnson.

Looma's in-store media platform Loop™, pictured at an H-E-B in Texas, is uncompromisingly focused on enhancing the shopper experience through storytelling and education. (PRNewswire)

Vinogradsky is one of several key hires Looma made in late 2022 to prepare for a year of retail expansion.

Vinogradsky joins with deep experience in the startup, retail, and food and beverage spaces, most recently overseeing business development for Instacart's SMB retail accounts in the United States and Canada. He has a proven record of fostering sustainable, long-term growth at a range of businesses ranging from startups to Fortune 500 & 1000 corporations. He's a graduate of the University of California at Berkeley and holds an MBA from the Wharton School with a focus on operations in the retail industry.

"Having spent many years in a retail environment as both consumer and professional, it has always baffled me that no one has cracked offline media in a thoughtful way. What Looma brings to the table is revolutionary, from its approach to content and shopper experience to the way it enables stores, category teams, and marketers to connect with consumers in meaningful ways," said Vinogradsky. "I joined Looma, not just for its amazing people and leadership team but to enable a product for the retail industry that benefits filmmakers, brands, retailers, and customers alike."

Vinogradsky is one of several key hires Looma made in late 2022 to prepare for a year of retail expansion. The company currently operates adult beverage programs in N.C.-based Harris Teeter and Lowes Foods Stores, Midwest-based Schnuck Markets, and Texas-based H-E-B, and has pilots — either active or in review — with several leading regional and national grocers in both adult beverage and center store.

About Looma

Looma exists to bring transparency, humanity, and responsibility to advertising and commerce. We do so by connecting shoppers to the people and stories behind their favorite brands and informing their purchasing decisions. Two complementary products enable this pursuit:

Loop™, an in-store media platform that generates ad revenue without sacrificing the shopper experience by playing stories, not ads

Relay™, a marketplace of filmmakers who specialize in point-of-decision video in food & bev.

Instacart alum Andrey Vinogradsky is Looma's new Senior Vice President of Retail Operations. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Looma