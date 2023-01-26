WEMIX Officially Launches Fan Token

WEMIX set to launch Fan Token on WEMIX PLAY

Significant move towards building an independent digital economy

Airdrop events planned ahead to celebrate the official launch

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The leading blockchain-based ecosystem developer WEMIX has announced the official launch of Fan Token, a service that will transform the traditional creator and fan relationships, on Thursday Jan. 27th at 17:00 (UTC+8) on WEMIX PLAY.

Wemade officially launches Fan Token globally (PRNewswire)

Fan Token is a new form of donation service in which both creators and fans can engage together and share benefits by building an independent digital economy.

It has unique tokenomics, called high-water mark tokenomics, under which more tokens will only be minted when the average 24-hour token price surpasses the latest peak. In this way, the Fan Tokens' value is determined through active interaction between the creator and the fans.

Myrtle Sarrosa - a popular actress, cosplayer, and blockchain game streamer with almost 6 million social media followers ( https://twitter.com/myrtlegail ) - will be the first creator to issue its own WEMIX Fan Token, MYRTLE.

WEMIX has an array of WEMIX Airdrop Events planned to celebrate the launch of the Fan Token service, and is geared for massive participation globally. Starting with Myrtle Sarrosa, the company plans to actively support various creators as they expand their fan communities. To commemorate this occasion, WEMIX and Myrtle will be giving away 200,000 WEMIX to participants in the WEMIX PLAY Fan Token launching event. More details available here: https://gleam.io/Z20QS/wemix-airdrop-myrtle-token-launching-event .

About WEMIX

WEMIX is a blockchain gaming platform developed by WEMIX Pte. Ltd, providing services that include a cryptocurrency wallet, decentralised exchange, NFT marketplace, WEMIX token staking programme and the game gateway. WEMIX Pte. Ltd. is a subsidiary of Wemade, the developer and owner of "The Legend of Mir" IP, a highly successful game with over 500 million users. For more information, visit www.wemixnetwork.com

