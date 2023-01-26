SCENTHOUND EXPERIENCES HIGHEST GROWTH TO-DATE AS PET INDUSTRY DEMAND RISES

After a record-breaking 2022, the wellness-focused dog care concept is set to open 27 new locations in the first half of 2023 and targeting an additional 60+ by year-end

JUPITER, Fla., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scenthound, the nation's first and only wellness-focused dog care concept with 42 open locations in the U.S., announced today its 2023 growth projections with 27 new locations set to open by the end of June and targeting 100 open locations by year's end. Scenthound is leveraging the momentum of a recession-resistant, multi-billion-dollar market for pet spending to fuel its rapid national expansion to meet the increasing demand for its unique services.

(PRNewsfoto/Scenthound) (PRNewswire)

This announcement comes on the heels of a record-breaking 2022 when Scenthound more than doubled in size, opening 16 additional locations and signing 33 new franchise partners. Additionally, the company sold a total of 96 locations across 22 states, including planned entrance into New York, Illinois and Arizona, representing a 300% year-over-year increase from 2021.

Scenthound was also recently named to the 2023 Top 200 Franchise list by Franchise Business Review, awarded based on an annual survey designed to measure the satisfaction and performance of franchisees across a variety of industries and franchise systems. The recognition joins Scenthound's previous 2022 accolades, including Inc. Magazine's 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies and Entreprenuer's 150 Top New and Emerging Franchises.

"Our continued growth and success are rooted in the support and hard work of our franchise partners. It is an honor to be recognized by Franchise Business Review as a top brand, especially as this comes directly from our franchisees' feedback," said Tim Vogel, CEO and co-founder of Scenthound.

In 2022, Scenthound welcomed over 20,000 new memberships and serviced nearly 50,000 dogs across the country, resulting in 200,000 visits and many more dogs on the path to wellness. To support Scenthound's mission, each dog receives a S.C.E.N.T. Check® after each visit —the brand's proprietary wellness assessment that addresses the five core areas of routine care: Skin, Coat, Ears, Nails, and Teeth.

These figures reflect a booming market of pet spending that in 2021 was valued by the American Pet Products Association at $123.6 billion. Global investment management firm Morgan Stanley projects this figure will continue to steadily rise, estimating a U.S. pet industry worth of $277 billion by 2030.

"Our primary goal is to make basic maintenance and routine care accessible and affordable for all dogs, and year after year, we've made great strides in our mission to improve dog health and hygiene," said Vogel. "We look forward to expanding further this year and helping more dog parents in new markets keep their dogs clean and healthy."

Scenthound continues to look for new franchise partners across the U.S. For more information about development opportunities, visit Franchise.Scenthound.com.

About Scenthound

Founded in 2015, Scenthound, the nation's first dog wellness franchise concept, offers membership-based services for affordable and accessible routine dog care. With a unique focus on pet health and hygiene, the brand's services are elevated through the integration of innovative technology, including its proprietary S.C.E.N.T. Check® (Skin, Coat, Ears, Nails and Teeth) detailing an assessment of each dog's external well-being following its monthly visit to a 'Scenter.' Today, Scenthound has finalized plans for over 210 franchised and corporate-owned locations across 22 states and is positioned for explosive growth across the U.S. For more information about Scenthound's unique membership offerings, visit Scenthound.com or follow the brand on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn. To find out more about franchise opportunities, visit Franchise.Scenthound.com.

Media Contact

Maggie Ward

rbb Communications

Scenthound@rbbcommunications.com

724-814-2530

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Scenthound