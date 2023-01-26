At Orlando's PGA Show, Lazio Golf Districtshowcases Rome and Lazio's 22 clubs

ORLANDO, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The big Ryder Cup 2023 event, scheduled for September 29-October 1 in Rome, Italy, is now just around the corner and day after day attracts more and more attention from fans and insiders around the world.

This is why Lazio Golf District - a DMO created with the support of the Lazio region and the Castel Gandolfo and Fiuggi clubs - has chosen to attend the prestigious PGA Show 2023, a theme show on the world of golf scheduled from January 24 to 27, 2023 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando (FL). This is a way to raise awareness of the golf courses in Rome and Lazio, but above all of the interesting sightseeing places that the region offers.

For golfers from all over the world, experiencing the Ryder Cup means not only witnessing a golf tournament of the highest level - where the greatest American players challenge the European ones in a clash that promises to be spectacular - but also being able to immerse themselves in a welcoming territory rich in tourist destinations, which perfectly matches the needs of golf tourism.

Precisely for this reason, the Lazio Golf District has been working for months now to offer an increasingly unique experience that flanks the purely sporting side and better intercepts the needs of that qualified segment of tourists, who not only want to live the Ryder Cup experience in full but also admire the beauty that Rome and the Lazio region offer.

Thanks to the agreement with various partners, the Lazio Golf District already offers structured packages uniquely designed for golfers, with stays in the best hotels and resorts, as well as artistic, cultural and food&wine experiences among the best in the area, which can be purchased here: www.laziogolfdistrict.com

Within a radius of 130 km, the Lazio Golf District promotes 22 facilities including the prestigious Marco Simone Golf & Country Club that will host the 2023 Ryder Cup.

In detail, Lazio includes 11 courses with at least 18 holes, plus another 11 clubs, where it is possible to find driving ranges or 9-hole courses. Spread throughout Lazio, these facilities offer visitors the chance to play golf in sought-after atmospheres rich in tradition, such as spas, natural parks or archaeological sites.

Italy's capital city, with its 8 competition courses of at least 18 holes plus another 5 including driving ranges and 9-hole courses, is undoubtedly the most popular destination with the Colosseum, the Imperial Forums and all the beauties of a rich artistic and cultural heritage. The provinces of Lazio are also rich in sights that seamlessly draw the attention of golfers. Sutri, the Castelli Romani, Lake Bracciano, Caprarola, Civita di Bagnoregio, Ostia Antica, mount Soratte, Tivoli, Fiuggi, and Viterbo are just some of the places not to be missed that also bring with them a great food&wine tradition, a peculiarity of the region.

