Hurley x NASCAR Collaborate to Launch Line of Beach and Surf Apparel

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NASCAR, the No. 1 form of motorsports in the United States and Hurley, the iconic action-sports brand, announced today a collaboration that will deliver a brand-new collection of men's and women's beach and surf apparel. Two racing themed product lines will drop during NASCAR's 75th anniversary season in 2023, with the first available now on Hurley.com, and another dropping prior to the NASCAR Darlington Throwback Weekend in April.

Chase the Dream (PRNewswire)

"Hurley is one of the most influential brands in the world when it comes to action-sports and beach apparel," said Megan Malayter, NASCAR managing director of licensing and consumer products. "As two companies who were born on the beach, we're thrilled to be collaborating with Hurley to bring this exclusive Hurley x NASCAR collection to fans in 2023."

Hurley was founded in Huntington Beach in 1999 on the principle of empowering and fueling the voice of the next generation. Through the lens of inclusion, Hurley has partnered with the world's best surfers, skateboarders, snowboarders, musicians and artists, and is an iconic global youth culture brand with roots sunk deep in beach lifestyle.

"We're excited to bring the Hurley energy that has solidified its stake in surf, snow and skate to a new audience through the Hurley x NASCAR collection. Racing and surfing take dedication, commitment and drive and have many of the same key attributes. We have fused the two as one in the latest Hurley x NASCAR collection while taking our brand trackside," said Ralph Gindi, COO and co-founder of Bluestar Alliance, parent company of Hurley.

Hurley has developed cutting-edge, fashionable beachwear for both collections including items such as board shorts, swimwear, athleisure, tees, hats and woven tops. The first line of product, which dropped today, will feature designs that reflect an authentic 1990s feel. The second line will appropriately carry a look that represents vintage NASCAR, drawing on the rich history of the sport's quintessential branding.

One of Hurley's feature athletes is NASCAR's own Noah Gragson, who will pilot the No. 42 Chevrolet for LEGACY MOTOR CLUB in 2023. Hurley, as well as several of its athletes, will be on site at Daytona International Speedway for the DAYTONA 500, giving fans the opportunity to purchase items from the collection in person. Follow all of the excitement here https://www.instagram.com/hurley/.

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season begins with the 65th running of the DAYTONA 500®, the Great American Race, on Sunday, February 19 at 2:30 p.m. ET on FOX, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. UNOH Fanzone passes are still available at www.daytona500.com or by calling 1-800-PIT-SHOP.

About NASCAR

Celebrating its 75th Anniversary in 2023, the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing, LLC (NASCAR) is the sanctioning body for the No. 1 form of motorsports in the United States and owner of 16 of the nation's major motorsports entertainment facilities. NASCAR consists of three national series (NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR Xfinity Series™, and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series™), four regional series (ARCA Menards Series™, ARCA Menards Series East & West and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour™), one local grassroots series (NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series™) and three international series (NASCAR Pinty's Series™, NASCAR Mexico Series™, NASCAR Whelen Euro Series™). The International Motor Sports Association™ (IMSA®) governs the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship™, the premier U.S. sports car series. NASCAR also owns Motor Racing Network, Racing Electronics, and ONE DAYTONA. Based in Daytona Beach, Florida, with offices in eight cities across North America, NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races in more than 30 U.S. states, Canada, Mexico and Europe. For more information visit www.NASCAR.com and www.IMSA.com, and follow NASCAR on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat ('NASCAR').

About Hurley

Born from water, Hurley was founded in Huntington Beach in 1999 on the principle of empowering and fueling the voice of the next generation. Through the lens of inclusion, Hurley has partnered with the world's best surfers, snowboarders, skateboarders, musicians and artists, and is an iconic global youth culture brand with roots sunk deep in beach lifestyle. Disruptive innovation is our unique blend of style and performance, and has Hurley sitting as the global benchmark for performance both in and out of the water. The world of Hurley can be found on www.Hurley.com, and our Facebook, Twitter, TikTok and Instagram are where our journeys are logged.

Contacts:

Christian Bochicchio

NASCAR Communications

(704) 720-3190

cbochicchio@nascar.com

Christine Peddy

Hurley VP Marketing

(212) 290-1370 x270

cpeddy@bluestarall.com

Kai Lenny (PRNewswire)

Noah Gragson (PRNewswire)

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hurley