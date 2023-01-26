Federated Hermes, Inc. reports fourth quarter and full-year 2022 earnings

Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
  • Q4 2022 earnings per diluted share of $0.63; full-year 2022 EPS of $2.65, each including a ($0.27) per diluted share non-cash intangible asset impairment charge
  • Total assets under management at record $668.9 billion
  • Board declares $0.27 per share quarterly dividend

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE: FHI), a global leader in active, responsible investing, today reported earnings per diluted share (EPS) for Q4 2022 of $0.63, compared to $0.71 for the same quarter last year, on net income of $56.5 million for Q4 2022, compared to $68.6 million for Q4 2021. Full-year 2022 EPS was $2.65, compared to $2.75 for 2021 on net income of $239.5 million for 2022, compared to $270.3 million for 2021. Federated Hermes' results include a $31.5 million non-cash expense, or ($0.27) per diluted share, related to the impairment of an intangible asset associated with the 2018 acquisition of Hermes Fund Managers Limited.

Federated Hermes' total managed assets were a record $668.9 billion at Dec. 31, 2022, up $28 million from $668.9 billion at Dec. 31, 2021 and up $44.5 billion or 7% from $624.4 billion at Sept. 30, 2022. Average managed assets for Q4 2022 were $633.6 billion, down $6.8 billion or 1% from $640.4 billion reported for Q4 2021 and up $1.8 billion from $631.8 billion reported for Q3 2022.

"Federated Hermes' record assets at year-end 2022 were driven by money market asset increases and investor interest in our flagship Total Return Bond Fund and related separate accounts, as well as continued demand for our popular dividend income equity products," said J. Christopher Donahue, president and chief executive officer. "In addition, investors valued our  investment perspective as they sought haven from market volatility in a diverse range of Federated Hermes products—from money market funds to low-duration fixed-income options to market neutral and bear market alternative strategies."

Federated Hermes' board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share. The dividend is payable on Feb. 15, 2023 to shareholders of record as of Feb. 8, 2023. During Q4 2022, Federated Hermes purchased 327,132 shares of Federated Hermes class B common stock for $8.4 million, bringing the total shares of Class B common stock purchased in 2022 to 6,456,625 shares for $207.4 million.

Federated Hermes' equity assets were $81.5 billion at Dec. 31, 2022, down $15.2 billion or 16% from $96.7 billion at Dec. 31, 2021 and up $6.8 billion or 9% from $74.7 billion at Sept. 30, 2022. Top-selling equity funds on a net basis during Q4 2022 were Federated Hermes Strategic Value Dividend Fund, Federated Hermes Asia Ex-Japan Fund, Federated Hermes International Strategic Value Dividend Fund, Federated Hermes MDT Large Cap Growth Fund and Federated Hermes SDG Engagement Equity Fund.

Federated Hermes' fixed-income assets were $86.7 billion at Dec. 31, 2022, down $10.9 billion or 11% from $97.6 billion at Dec. 31, 2021 and up $1.3 billion from $85.4 billion at Sept. 30, 2022. Top-selling fixed-income funds on a net basis during Q4 2022 were Federated Hermes Total Return Bond Fund, Federated Hermes Conservative Municipal Microshort Fund, Federated Hermes Institutional High Yield Bond Fund, Federated Hermes Conservative Microshort Fund and Federated Hermes Intermediate Corporate Bond Fund.

Federated Hermes' alternative/private markets assets were $20.8 billion at Dec. 31, 2022, down $2.1 billion or 9% from $22.9 billion at Dec. 31, 2021 and up $0.6 billion or 3% from $20.2 billion at Sept. 30, 2022.

Federated Hermes' money market assets were a record $476.8 billion at Dec. 31, 2022, up $28.9 billion or 6% from $447.9 billion at Dec. 31, 2021 and up $35.5 billion or 8% from $441.3 billion at Sept. 30, 2022. Money market mutual fund assets were $335.9 billion at Dec. 31, 2022, up $23.1 billion or 7% from $312.8 billion at Dec. 31, 2021 and up $26.0 billion or 8% from $309.9 billion at Sept. 30, 2022. Federated Hermes' money market separate account assets were $140.9 billion at Dec. 31, 2022, up $5.8 billion or 4% from $135.1 billion at Dec. 31, 2021 and up $9.5 billion or 7% from $131.4 billion at Sept. 30, 2022.

Financial Summary

Q4 2022 non-cash intangible asset impairment charge

Federated Hermes' Q4 2022 results include a $31.5 million non-cash expense, or ($0.27) per diluted share, related to the impairment of an intangible asset associated with the 2018 acquisition of Hermes Fund Managers Limited, which was driven by changes in projected cash flows and a higher discount rate as compared to the prior quarter.

Q4 2022 vs. Q4 2021

Revenue increased $52.3 million or 16% primarily due to a decrease in voluntary fee waivers related to certain money market funds in order for those funds to maintain positive or zero net yields (voluntary yield-related fee waivers). For further information on the waivers, see "Impact of voluntary yield-related fee waivers" below. This increase was partially offset by a decrease in revenue due to lower average long-term assets.

During Q4 2022, Federated Hermes derived 53% of its revenue from long-term assets (33% from equity assets, 13% from fixed-income assets and 7% from alternative/private markets and multi-asset), 46% from money market assets, and 1% from sources other than managed assets.

Operating expenses increased $77.1 million or 33% primarily due to increased distribution expenses resulting mainly from lower voluntary yield-related fee waivers partially offset by a decrease due to lower average managed long-term fund assets and the mix of average money market fund assets. Additionally, other expenses increased due to the intangible asset impairment.

Nonoperating income (expenses), net increased $8.4 million primarily due to a larger increase in the market value of investments in Q4 2022 compared to Q4 2021, partially offset by an increase in debt expense in Q4 2022 compared to Q4 2021.

Q4 2022 vs. Q3 2022

Revenue decreased $7.2 million or 2% primarily due to a decrease in revenue from lower average equity assets and a change in the mix of average fixed-income assets. These decreases were partially offset by an increase in revenue from higher average money market assets.

Operating expenses increased by $25.8 million or 9% primarily due to an increase in other expenses due to the intangible asset impairment.

Nonoperating income (expenses), net increased $19.0 million primarily due to an increase in the market value of investments in Q4 2022 compared to the decrease in the market value of investments in Q3 2022.

2022 vs. 2021

Revenue increased $145.4 million or 11% primarily due to a decrease in voluntary yield-related fee waivers. This increase was partially offset by a decrease in revenue due to lower average equity assets, a decrease in revenue due to a change in the mix of average fixed-income assets, and a decrease in performance fees and carried interest.

During 2022, Federated Hermes derived 59% of its revenue from long-term assets (36% from equity assets, 14% from fixed-income assets and 9% from alternative/private markets and multi-asset), 40% from money market assets, and 1% from sources other than managed assets.

Operating expenses increased by $174.8 million or 19% primarily due to increased distribution expenses resulting primarily from lower voluntary yield-related fee waivers partially offset by a decrease due to lower average managed long-term fund assets and the mix of average money market fund assets. The current year also includes an increase in other expenses due to the intangible asset impairment. These increases were offset by a decrease in compensation and related primarily due to exchange rate fluctuations.

Nonoperating income (expenses), net decreased $40.6 million primarily due to a decrease in the market value of investments in 2022 compared to an increase in the market value of investments in 2021, as well as an increase in debt expense in 2022.

Impact of voluntary yield-related fee waivers

There were no voluntary yield-related fee waivers during the quarter that ended Dec. 31, 2022. For the year that ended Dec. 31, 2022, voluntary yield-related fee waivers totaled $85.3 million. These fee waivers were largely offset by related reductions in distribution expenses of $66.5 million, such that the net negative pre-tax impact to Federated Hermes was $18.8 million for the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2022. During the three and 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2021, voluntary yield-related fee waivers totaled $110.1 million and $420.3 million, respectively. These fee waivers were largely offset by related reductions in distribution expenses of $72.3 million and $277.1 million, respectively, such that the net negative pre-tax impact to Federated Hermes was $37.8 million and $143.2 million for the three and 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2021, respectively.

Federated Hermes' level of business activity and financial results are dependent upon many factors, including market conditions, investment performance and investor behavior. These factors and others, including asset levels and mix, product sales and redemptions, market appreciation or depreciation, revenues, fee waivers, expenses and regulatory changes, can significantly impact Federated Hermes' business activity levels and financial results. Risk factors and uncertainties that can influence Federated Hermes' financial results are discussed in the company's annual and quarterly reports as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Federated Hermes will host an earnings conference call at 9 a.m. Eastern on Jan. 27, 2023. Investors are invited to listen to the earnings teleconference by calling 888-506-0062 (domestic) or 973-528-0011 (international) prior to the 9 a.m. start time. To listen online, visit FederatedInvestors.com at least 15 minutes prior to register and join the call. A replay will be available at approximately 12:30 p.m. Eastern on Jan. 27, 2023. To access the telephone replay, dial 877-481-4010 (domestic) or 919-882-2331 (international) and enter access code 47392. The online replay will be available via FederatedInvestors.com for one year.

Federated Hermes, Inc. is a global leader in active, responsible investment management, with $668.9 billion in assets under management1. We deliver investment solutions that help investors target a broad range of outcomes and provide equity, fixed-income, alternative/private markets, multi-asset and liquidity management strategies to more than 11,000 institutions and intermediaries worldwide. Our clients include corporations, government entities, insurance companies, foundations and endowments, banks and broker/dealers. At Federated Hermes, responsibility is central to our client relationships, our long-term perspective and our fiduciary mindset. It's part of our heritage and the foundation of our future.

Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Federated Hermes has nearly 2,000 employees in London, New York, Boston and offices worldwide. Federated Hermes ranks in the top 7% of equity fund managers in the industry, the top 10% of money market fund managers and the top 11% of fixed-income fund managers2. Federated Hermes also ranks as the 4th-largest manager of model-delivered SMAs3. For more information, including an analyst presentation, visit FederatedHermes.com.

1)  As of Dec. 31, 2022
2)  ISS Market Intelligence (SIMFUND), Dec. 31, 2022. Based on assets under management in U.S. open-end funds.
3) Money Management Institute/Cerulli Associates, Q3 2022.
Federated Securities Corp. is distributor of the Federated Hermes funds. 
Separately managed accounts are made available through Federated Global Investment Management Corp., Federated Investment Counseling, Federated MDTA LLC, Hermes Fund Managers Ireland Limited, Hermes Investment Management Limited, and Hermes GPE LLP, each a registered investment advisor in one or more of the U.S., U.K. or Ireland.

Certain statements in this press release, such as those related to performance, investor preferences and demand, asset flows, asset mix, impairment and fee waivers constitute or may constitute forward-looking statements, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of the company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can include statements that do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and are typically identified by words or phrases such as "trend," "forecast," "project," "predict," "potential," "approximate," "opportunity," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "current," "intention," "estimate," "position," "projection," "plan," "assume," "continue," "remain," "maintain," "sustain," "seek," "achieve," and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "can," "may" and similar expressions. Any forward-looking statement is inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory and other risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and beyond Federated Hermes' control. Other risks and uncertainties include the ability of the company to predict the level of fee waivers and expenses in future quarters, predict whether performance fees or carried interest will be earned and retained, and sustain product demand, asset flows and mix, which could vary significantly depending on various factors, such as market conditions, investment performance and investor behavior. Other risks and uncertainties include the risk factors discussed in the company's annual and quarterly reports as filed with the SEC. As a result, no assurance can be given as to future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements, and neither the company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness, or updating, of such statements in the future.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(in thousands, except per share data)









Quarter Ended

% Change
Q4 2021 to
Q4 2022

Quarter Ended

 % Change
Q3 2022 to
Q4 2022



Dec. 31, 2022

Dec. 31, 2021

Sept. 30, 2022

Revenue







Investment advisory fees, net


$             256,949

$          223,796

15 %

$          263,644

(3) %

Administrative service fees, net


75,847

77,734

(2)

75,021

1

Other service fees, net


41,103

20,115

104

42,478

(3)

Total Revenue


373,899

321,645

16

381,143

(2)








Operating Expenses







Compensation and related


123,994

124,107

0

126,668

(2)

Distribution


90,718

39,894

127

91,032

(0)

Systems and communications


20,549

19,343

6

19,294

7

Professional service fees


16,100

16,279

(1)

14,203

13

Office and occupancy


10,905

11,215

(3)

10,622

3

Advertising and promotional


6,967

9,493

(27)

6,496

7

Travel and related


3,913

2,499

57

3,421

14

Other


37,004

10,232

262

12,627

193

Total Operating Expenses


310,150

233,062

33

284,363

9

Operating Income


63,749

88,583

(28)

96,780

(34)








Nonoperating Income (Expenses)







Investment income (loss), net


14,413

3,257

343

(4,226)

441

Debt expense


(3,200)

(472)

NM

(3,302)

(3)

Other, net


191

258

(26)

(38)

NM

Total Nonoperating Income (Expenses), net


11,404

3,043

275

(7,566)

251

Income before income taxes


75,153

91,626

(18)

89,214

(16)

Income tax provision


13,518

20,629

(34)

21,640

(38)

Net income including the noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries


61,635

70,997

(13)

67,574

(9)

Less income/(expense): Net income attributable to the
noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries


5,138

2,434

111

(1,905)

370

Net Income


$               56,497

$            68,563

(18) %

$            69,479

(19) %








Amounts Attributable to Federated Hermes, Inc.







Earnings Per Share1







Basic and diluted


$                  0.63

$                0.71

(11) %

$               0.78

(19) %

Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding







Basic


84,731

92,141


84,531


Diluted


84,743

92,141


84,536


Dividends Declared Per Share


$                  0.27

$                0.27


$               0.27


1)

Unvested share-based awards that receive non-forfeitable dividend rights are deemed participating securities and are required to be considered in the computation of earnings per share under the "two-class method." As such, total net income of $2.8 million, $2.8 million and $3.6 million available to unvested restricted Federated Hermes shareholders for the quarterly periods ended Dec. 31, 2022, Dec. 31, 2021 and Sept. 30, 2022, respectively, was excluded from the computation of basic earnings per share. In addition to the amounts excluded from the basic earnings per share calculation, the computation of diluted earnings per share for the quarterly period ended Dec. 31, 2021 excludes net income available to unvested shareholders of a nonpublic consolidated subsidiary.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(in thousands, except per share data)









Year Ended



Dec. 31, 2022


Dec. 31, 2021


% Change

Revenue







Investment advisory fees, net


$        1,011,631


$           915,984


10 %

Administrative service fees, net—affiliates


294,557


306,639


(4)

Other service fees, net


139,626


77,824


79

     Total Revenue


1,445,814


1,300,447


11








Operating Expenses







Compensation and related


512,713


532,492


(4)

Distribution


314,554


160,884


96

Systems and communications


77,783


75,429


3

Professional service fees


57,747


60,331


(4)

Office and occupancy


43,361


44,573


(3)

Advertising and promotional


20,931


21,600


(3)

Travel and related


12,456


5,337


133

Other


69,473


33,529


107

     Total Operating Expenses


1,109,018


934,175


19

Operating Income


336,796


366,272


(8)








Nonoperating Income (Expenses)







Investment income (loss), net


(19,723)


12,703


(255)

Debt expense


(11,073)


(1,785)


NM

Other, net


222


(900)


125

     Total Nonoperating Income (Expenses), net


(30,574)


10,018


(405)

Income before income taxes


306,222


376,290


(19)

Income tax provision


71,658


103,982


(31)

Net income including the noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries


234,564


272,308


(14)

Less: Net income attributable to the noncontrolling

interests in subsidiaries


(4,932)


2,015


(345)

Net Income


$           239,496


$           270,293


(11) %








Amounts Attributable to Federated Hermes, Inc.







Earnings Per Share1







Basic


$                  2.65


$                  2.77


(4) %

Diluted


$                  2.65


$                  2.75


(4) %

Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding







    Basic


85,762


93,754



    Diluted


85,766


93,771



Dividends Declared Per Share


$                  1.08


$                  1.08



1)

Unvested share-based awards that receive non-forfeitable dividend rights are deemed participating securities and are required to be considered in the computation of earnings per share under the "two-class method." As such, total net income of $11.8 million and $10.9 million available to unvested restricted Federated Hermes shareholders for the years ended Dec. 31, 2022 and Dec. 31, 2021, respectively, was excluded from the computation of basic earnings per share. In addition to the amounts excluded from the basic earnings per share calculation, the computation of diluted earnings per share for the year ended Dec. 31, 2021 excludes net income available to unvested shareholders of a nonpublic consolidated subsidiary.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets



(in thousands)

Dec. 31, 2022

Dec. 31, 2021

Assets



  Cash and other investments

$           521,754

$           426,674

  Other current assets

129,277

132,773

  Intangible assets, net, including goodwill

1,209,574

1,270,080

  Other long-term assets

159,874

188,660

    Total Assets

$        2,020,479

$       2,018,187




Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Equity



  Current liabilities

$           257,413

$           270,707

  Long-term debt

347,581

223,350

  Other long-term liabilities

307,972

346,911

  Redeemable noncontrolling interests

61,821

63,202

Equity excluding treasury stock1

1,411,055

1,652,481

Treasury stock1

(365,363)

(538,464)

    Total Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Equity

$        2,020,479

$       2,018,187

1)

During the third quarter 2022, the board of directors authorized the retirement of 10 million treasury shares, which restored them to authorized but unissued status. There was no impact to total equity as a result of this transaction.

Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Asset Class

(in millions)

Quarter Ended


Year Ended


Dec. 31, 2022

Sept. 30, 2022

Dec. 31, 2021


Dec. 31, 2022

Dec. 31, 2021

Equity







Beginning assets

$            74,684

$            80,988

$            97,425


$            96,716

$            91,788

Sales1

5,265

5,133

4,371


23,985

21,829

Redemptions1

(6,015)

(4,951)

(7,106)


(25,600)

(26,761)

Net sales (redemptions)1

(750)

182

(2,735)


(1,615)

(4,932)

Net exchanges

86

9

(2)


(59)

41

Acquisitions/(dispositions)

0

0

0


0

408

Impact of foreign exchange2

1,219

(1,187)

(162)


(1,621)

(1,096)

Market gains and (losses)3

6,284

(5,308)

2,190


(11,898)

10,507

Ending assets

$            81,523

$            74,684

$            96,716


$            81,523

$            96,716








Fixed Income







Beginning assets

$            85,365

$            86,253

$            97,226


$            97,550

$            84,277

Sales1

5,920

7,681

7,920


28,016

42,626

Redemptions1

(9,755)

(6,584)

(7,438)


(34,726)

(29,744)

Net sales (redemptions)1

(3,835)

1,097

482


(6,710)

12,882

Net exchanges

(142)

(17)

(23)


(64)

(81)

Acquisitions/(dispositions)

3,524

0

0


3,524

17

Impact of foreign exchange2

239

(231)

(9)


(321)

(133)

Market gains and (losses)3

1,592

(1,737)

(126)


(7,236)

588

Ending assets

$            86,743

$            85,365

$            97,550


$            86,743

$            97,550








Alternative / Private Markets







Beginning assets

$            20,182

$            21,785

$            22,064


$            22,920

$            19,084

Sales1

1,127

946

1,696


3,833

4,823

Redemptions1

(1,190)

(929)

(1,460)


(3,715)

(3,170)

Net sales (redemptions)1

(63)

17

236


118

1,653

Net exchanges

(6)

3

0


1

(2)

Acquisitions/(dispositions)

0

0

0


0

81

Impact of foreign exchange2

1,513

(1,638)

107


(2,317)

(254)

Market gains and (losses)3

(824)

15

513


80

2,358

Ending assets

$            20,802

$            20,182

$            22,920


$            20,802

$            22,920








Multi-asset







Beginning assets

$              2,902

$              3,135

$              3,692


$              3,780

$              3,948

Sales1

72

54

75


243

301

Redemptions1

(165)

(132)

(119)


(572)

(936)

Net sales (redemptions)1

(93)

(78)

(44)


(329)

(635)

Net exchanges

2

0

14


8

42

Acquisitions/(dispositions)

0

0

0


0

54

Impact of foreign exchange2

0

0

0


0

(1)

Market gains and (losses)3

178

(155)

118


(470)

372

Ending assets

$              2,989

$              2,902

$              3,780


$              2,989

$              3,780








Total Long-term Assets







Beginning assets

$          183,133

$          192,161

$          220,407


$          220,966

$          199,097

Sales1

12,384

13,814

14,062


56,077

69,579

Redemptions1

(17,125)

(12,596)

(16,123)


(64,613)

(60,611)

Net sales (redemptions)1

(4,741)

1,218

(2,061)


(8,536)

8,968

Net exchanges

(60)

(5)

(11)


(114)

0

Acquisitions/(dispositions)

3,524

0

0


3,524

560

Impact of foreign exchange2

2,971

(3,056)

(64)


(4,259)

(1,484)

Market gains and (losses)3

7,230

(7,185)

2,695


(19,524)

13,825

Ending assets

$          192,057

$          183,133

$          220,966


$          192,057

$          220,966

1)

For certain accounts, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return.

2)

Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated AUM into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes.

3)

Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by the portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions and net investment income.

Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Asset Class and Product Type

(in millions)



Quarter Ended


Dec. 31, 2022


Equity

Fixed Income

Alternative / Private Markets

Multi-asset

Total


Funds

Separate Accounts1

Funds

Separate Accounts1

Funds

Separate Accounts1

Funds

Separate Accounts1

Funds

Separate Accounts1

Beginning assets

$     40,633

$    34,051

$   44,896

$   40,469

$   12,680

$      7,502

$     2,784

$        118

$ 100,993

$    82,140

Sales

2,586

2,679

4,692

1,228

925

202

71

1

8,274

4,110

Redemptions

(4,012)

(2,003)

(7,255)

(2,500)

(1,130)

(60)

(162)

(3)

(12,559)

(4,566)

Net sales (redemptions)

(1,426)

676

(2,563)

(1,272)

(205)

142

(91)

(2)

(4,285)

(456)

Net exchanges

114

(28)

(142)

0

(6)

0

2

0

(32)

(28)

Acquisitions/(dispositions)

0

0

0

3,524

0

0

0

0

0

3,524

Impact of foreign exchange2

727

492

156

83

927

586

0

0

1,810

1,161

Market gains and (losses)3

3,294

2,990

833

759

(346)

(478)

156

22

3,937

3,293

Ending assets

$     43,342

$    38,181

$   43,180

$   43,563

$   13,050

$      7,752

$     2,851

$        138

$ 102,423

$    89,634













Year Ended


Dec. 31, 2022


Equity

Fixed Income

Alternative / Private Markets

Multi-asset

Total


Funds

Separate Accounts1

Funds

Separate Accounts1

Funds

Separate Accounts1

Funds

Separate Accounts1

Funds

Separate Accounts1

Beginning assets

$     57,036

$    39,680

$   59,862

$   37,688

$   14,788

$      8,132

$     3,608

$        172

$ 135,294

$    85,672

Sales

12,796

11,189

18,403

9,613

2,562

1,271

241

2

34,002

22,075

Redemptions

(15,134)

(10,466)

(29,869)

(4,857)

(3,150)

(565)

(559)

(13)

(48,712)

(15,901)

Net sales (redemptions)

(2,338)

723

(11,466)

4,756

(588)

706

(318)

(11)

(14,710)

6,174

Net exchanges

(31)

(28)

(63)

(1)

1

0

8

0

(85)

(29)

Acquisitions/(dispositions)

0

0

0

3,524

0

0

0

0

0

3,524

Impact of foreign exchange2

(908)

(713)

(253)

(68)

(1,463)

(854)

0

0

(2,624)

(1,635)

Market gains and (losses)3

(10,417)

(1,481)

(4,900)

(2,336)

312

(232)

(447)

(23)

(15,452)

(4,072)

Ending assets

$     43,342

$    38,181

$   43,180

$   43,563

$   13,050

$      7,752

$     2,851

$        138

$ 102,423

$    89,634

1)

Includes separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products. For certain accounts, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return.

2)

Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated AUM into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes.

3)

Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by the portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions and net investment income.

Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Product Type
(in millions) 









Quarter Ended


Year Ended


Dec. 31, 2022

Sept. 30, 2022

Dec. 31, 2021


Dec. 31, 2022

Dec. 31, 2021








Total Fund Assets







Beginning assets

$             100,993

$              109,334

$             136,297


$       135,294

$        123,713

Sales

8,274

7,128

10,094


34,002

49,125

Redemptions

(12,559)

(10,056)

(11,955)


(48,712)

(44,368)

Net sales (redemptions)

(4,285)

(2,928)

(1,861)


(14,710)

4,757

Net exchanges

(32)

(5)

(11)


(85)

(356)

Acquisitions/(dispositions)

0

0

0


0

560

Impact of foreign exchange1

1,810

(1,841)

4


(2,624)

(774)

Market gains and (losses)2

3,937

(3,567)

865


(15,452)

7,394

Ending assets

$             102,423

$              100,993

$             135,294


$       102,423

$        135,294








Total Separate Accounts Assets3







Beginning assets

$               82,140

$                82,827

$               84,110


$         85,672

$          75,384

Sales4

4,110

6,686

3,968


22,075

20,454

Redemptions4

(4,566)

(2,540)

(4,168)


(15,901)

(16,243)

Net sales (redemptions)4

(456)

4,146

(200)


6,174

4,211

Net exchanges

(28)

0

0


(29)

356

Acquisitions/(dispositions)

3,524

0

0


3,524

0

Impact of foreign exchange1

1,161

(1,215)

(68)


(1,635)

(710)

Market gains and (losses)2

3,293

(3,618)

1,830


(4,072)

6,431

Ending assets

$               89,634

$                82,140

$               85,672


$         89,634

$          85,672








Total Long-term Assets3







Beginning assets

$             183,133

$              192,161

$             220,407


$       220,966

$        199,097

Sales4

12,384

13,814

14,062


56,077

69,579

Redemptions4

(17,125)

(12,596)

(16,123)


(64,613)

(60,611)

Net sales (redemptions)4

(4,741)

1,218

(2,061)


(8,536)

8,968

Net exchanges

(60)

(5)

(11)


(114)

0

Acquisitions/(dispositions)

3,524

0

0


3,524

560

Impact of foreign exchange1

2,971

(3,056)

(64)


(4,259)

(1,484)

Market gains and (losses)2

7,230

(7,185)

2,695


(19,524)

13,825

Ending assets

$             192,057

$              183,133

$             220,966


$       192,057

$        220,966

1)

Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated AUM into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes.

2)

Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by the portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions and net investment income.

3)

Includes separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, certain sub-advised funds and other managed products.

4)

For certain accounts, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return.

Unaudited Managed Assets
(in millions)

Dec. 31, 2022

Sept. 30, 2022

June 30, 2022

March 31, 2022

Dec. 31, 2021

By Asset Class






Equity

$             81,523

$            74,684

$              80,988

$               91,676

$               96,716

Fixed-income

86,743

85,365

86,253

92,146

97,550

Alternative / private markets

20,802

20,182

21,785

23,109

22,920

Multi-asset

2,989

2,902

3,135

3,555

3,780

Total long-term assets

192,057

183,133

192,161

210,486

220,966

 Money market

476,844

441,294

439,697

420,596

447,907

Total Managed Assets

$           668,901

$          624,427

$            631,858

$             631,082

$             668,873







By Product Type






Funds:






Equity

$             43,342

$            40,633

$              44,207

$               51,890

$               57,036

Fixed-income

43,180

44,896

48,215

54,830

59,862

Alternative / private markets

13,050

12,680

13,911

14,847

14,788

Multi-asset

2,851

2,784

3,001

3,401

3,608

Total long-term assets

102,423

100,993

109,334

124,968

135,294

Money market

335,937

309,859

298,031

279,514

312,834

Total Fund Assets

$           438,360

$          410,852

$            407,365

$             404,482

$             448,128

Separate Accounts:






Equity

$             38,181

$            34,051

$              36,781

$               39,786

$               39,680

Fixed-income

43,563

40,469

38,038

37,316

37,688

Alternative / private markets

7,752

7,502

7,874

8,262

8,132

Multi-asset

138

118

134

154

172

Total long-term assets

89,634

82,140

82,827

85,518

85,672

Money market

140,907

131,435

141,666

141,082

135,073

Total Separate Account Assets

$           230,541

$          213,575

$            224,493

$             226,600

$             220,745

Total Managed Assets

$           668,901

$          624,427

$            631,858

$             631,082

$             668,873

Unaudited Average Managed Assets

Quarter Ended

(in millions)

Dec. 31, 2022

Sept. 30, 2022

June 30, 2022

March 31, 2022

Dec. 31, 2021

By Asset Class






Equity

$             79,544

$            81,809

$              85,785

$               92,034

$               97,751

Fixed-income

87,849

87,042

88,740

95,475

97,229

Alternative / private markets

20,926

21,193

22,230

22,848

22,243

Multi-asset

2,988

3,144

3,337

3,621

3,763

Total long-term assets

191,307

193,188

200,092

213,978

220,986

 Money market

442,334

438,601

417,778

433,254

419,392

Total Avg. Managed Assets

$           633,641

$          631,789

$            617,870

$             647,232

$             640,378

By Product Type






Funds:






Equity

$             43,131

$            45,135

$              47,504

$               52,419

$               58,290

Fixed-income

44,099

47,489

51,173

57,413

60,339

Alternative / private markets

13,140

13,432

14,297

14,746

14,419

Multi-asset

2,855

3,012

3,193

3,460

3,590

Total long-term assets

103,225

109,068

116,167

128,038

136,638

Money market

309,232

301,940

275,631

291,157

294,618

Total Avg. Fund Assets

$           412,457

$          411,008

$            391,798

$             419,195

$             431,256

Separate Accounts:






Equity

$             36,413

$            36,674

$              38,281

$               39,615

$               39,461

Fixed-income

43,750

39,553

37,567

38,062

36,890

Alternative / private markets

7,786

7,761

7,933

8,102

7,824

Multi-asset

133

132

144

161

173

Total long-term assets

88,082

84,120

83,925

85,940

84,348

Money market

133,102

136,661

142,147

142,097

124,774

Total Avg. Separate Account Assets

$           221,184

$          220,781

$            226,072

$             228,037

$             209,122

Total Avg. Managed Assets

$           633,641

$          631,789

$            617,870

$             647,232

$             640,378

Unaudited Average Managed Assets


Year Ended

(in millions)


Dec. 31, 2022


Dec. 31, 2021

By Asset Class





Equity


$                            84,793


$                            98,040

Fixed-income


89,776


91,564

Alternative / private markets


21,799


20,754

Multi-asset


3,273


3,879

Total long-term assets


199,641


214,237

Money market


432,992


418,562

Total Avg. Managed Assets


$                          632,633


$                          632,799

By Product Type





Funds:





Equity


$                            47,047


$                            58,426

Fixed-income


50,043


58,095

Alternative / private markets


13,903


13,266

Multi-asset


3,130


3,696

Total long-term assets


114,123


133,483

Money market


294,490


293,644

Total Avg. Fund Assets


$                          408,613


$                          427,127

Separate Accounts:





Equity


$                            37,746


$                            39,614

Fixed-income


39,733


33,469

Alternative / private markets


7,896


7,488

Multi-asset


143


183

Total long-term assets


85,518


80,754

Money market


138,502


124,918

Total Avg. Separate Account Assets


$                          224,020


$                          205,672

Total Avg. Managed Assets


$                          632,633


$                          632,799

