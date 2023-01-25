Year After Year, RE/MAX® Has the #1 Most Trusted Real Estate Agents in the USA and Canada, According to Survey

A BrandSpark® survey of American and Canadian shoppers reveals RE/MAX agents are the most trusted in the industry

DENVER, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RE/MAX, the global real estate franchisor, today announced it has been recognized for having the Most Trusted Real Estate Agents in the USA* and Canada** by BrandSpark International, an independent market research company. In partnership with Newsweek in the U.S., the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards are fully determined by the responses of participants who have recently shopped in the category they are voting for in a survey of more than 20,000 participants in the U.S. and in a survey of over 15,000 participants in Canada.

RE/MAX agents, who average more sales than other real estate agents and lead the industry in professional designations, help hundreds of thousands of families buy or sell a home each year. Celebrating 50 years of helping homebuyers and sellers, RE/MAX has earned the trust of American and Canadian consumers time and again.

"The process of buying and selling homes requires a deep level of trust between the real estate agent and homebuyer or seller," said Nick Bailey, RE/MAX President and CEO. "Helping people achieve their real estate goals is a cornerstone of the RE/MAX name and brand as we see immense value in the pursuit of homeownership. We are honored that the communities we continue to serve recognize our commitment to them and we look forward to helping more people reach this significant milestone."

RE/MAX has a presence in more countries and territories than any other real estate brand. From a single office that opened in 1973 in Denver, Colorado, RE/MAX has grown into a global real estate network with more than 140,000 sales associates in more than 110 countries and territories.

To view the full BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards and each of its categories, visit BrandSparkMostTrusted.com.

*Voted most trusted Real Estate Agency brand by American shoppers based on the BrandSpark® American Trust Study, years 2023, 2022 and 2019. **Voted most trusted Real Estate Agency brand by Canadian shoppers based on the BrandSpark® Canadian Trust Study, years 2019-2023 and 2017.

As one of the leading global real estate franchisors, RE/MAX, LLC is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings (NYSE: RMAX) with more than 140,000 agents in almost 9,000 offices and a presence in more than 110 countries and territories. Nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX, as measured by residential transaction sides. RE/MAX was founded in 1973 by Dave and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. RE/MAX agents have lived, worked and served in their local communities for decades, raising millions of dollars every year for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® and other charities. To learn more about RE/MAX, to search home listings or find an agent in your community, please visit www.remax.com. For the latest news about RE/MAX, please visit news.remax.com.

