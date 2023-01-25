ChoiceOne Financial Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2022 Results

SPARTA, Mich., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. ("ChoiceOne", NASDAQ:COFS), the parent company for ChoiceOne Bank, reported financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

(PRNewsfoto/ChoiceOne Financial Services, I) (PRNewswire)

Financial Highlights

ChoiceOne reported net income of $6,684,000 and $23,640,000 for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 , compared to $5,012,000 and $22,042,000 for the same periods in 2021.

Diluted earnings per share were $0.89 and $3.15 in the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 , compared to $0.66 and $2.86 per share in the same periods in the prior year.

Core loans, which exclude Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans, held for sale loans, and loans to other financial institutions, grew organically by $57.4 million or 20.3% on an annualized basis during the fourth quarter of 2022 and $206.1 million or 21.0% during the full year 2022.

Deposits increased by $65.7 million or 3.2% for the full year 2022 with related deposit interest expense increasing $2.5 million . Deposits declined $38.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 due to some seasonality in municipal deposits and increased competition.

ChoiceOne opened a loan production office in Oakland County, Michigan during the fourth quarter 2022. It is intended that this location will host both commercial and mortgage lenders and is ChoiceOne's fourth loan production office opened in recent years.

ChoiceOne plans to launch an enhanced treasury services online platform for business clients in 2023. This new platform targets mid-sized businesses and municipalities who require enhanced reporting, security, and payment capabilities.

"Our investment in growing an experienced commercial lending team continues to drive strong organic core loan growth, with core loans growing organically over 20% during 2022," said Kelly Potes, Chief Executive Officer. "Our focus on customer relationships is reflected in our deposit balances which increased $65.7 million compared to the end of 2021 despite increased pressure from competition. With higher interest rates, our local low-cost core deposit franchise provides significant value, and we expect to continue to fund our growth with local deposits and other on-balance sheet liquidity."

ChoiceOne reported net income of $6,684,000 and $23,640,000 for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022, compared to $5,012,000 and $22,042,000 for the same periods in 2021. Diluted earnings per share were $0.89 and $3.15 in the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022, compared to $0.66 and $2.86 per share in the same periods in the prior year.

Total assets as of December 31, 2022, increased $19.2 million as compared to December 31, 2021. ChoiceOne saw deposits decline $38.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 due to some seasonality in municipal deposits and increased competition. The cost of these deposits also increased by $940,000 in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the third quarter of 2022 and $1.8 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. Deposits have increased by $65.7 million in the twelve months ended December 31, 2022; however, during that time deposit expense has increased $2.5 million. Cost of interest-bearing deposits increased to 0.66% in the fourth quarter of 2022 primarily due to the increases in rates offered to retain clients and an increased interest in certificates of deposit. ChoiceOne is actively managing these costs while still retaining funds, and anticipates that deposit expense will continue to lag the expected additional increases in the federal funds rate. Borrowing interest expense for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, increased $1.2 million as compared to the same period in 2021 primarily due to the issuance of $32.5 million in subordinated debt that was completed in the third quarter of 2021 and the increase in rates on borrowings.

Core loans grew organically by $57.4 million or 20.3% on an annualized basis during the fourth quarter of 2022 and $206.1 million or 21.0% during the full year 2022. Loans to other financial institutions, consisting of a warehouse line of credit, were suspended at the end of the third quarter 2022 to preserve liquidity for loan growth. ChoiceOne continues to have ample on balance sheet liquidity to fund future loan growth, including an estimated $168 million of cash flow from securities over the next two years. Interest income increased $10.4 million in the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, compared to the same period in the prior year. The increase was driven by a $6.3 million increase in securities interest income despite the average balance of securities decreasing $7.0 million during the year. In 2022, ChoiceOne liquidated a total of $46.8 million in securities resulting in an $809,000 realized loss, in order to redeploy funds into higher yielding loans and securities, and to reduce the risk of extension on certain fixed income securities which include a call option. $4.2 million of the increase in interest income is from loan interest income and was primarily a result of higher loan balances and $2.0 million of accretion income from acquired loans partially offset by a decrease in PPP fee income of $3.9 million.

ChoiceOne had $250,000 of provision for loan losses expense for the year ended December 31, 2022. Management has seen declining deferrals and very few past due loans; however, the additional provision was deemed necessary due to consistent loan growth. On December 31, 2022, the allowance for loan losses represented 0.64% of total loans. ChoiceOne will adopt ASU 2016-13 current expected credit loss ("CECL") on January 1, 2023. Due to the current economic environment, the nature of the new calculation, and purchase accounting with our recent mergers, we anticipate an increase in our current reserve of between $6.5 million and $7.0 million which results in a reserve to total loan coverage ratio between 1.15% and 1.20% on January 1, 2023. Approximately 20% to 25% of this increase is related to the migration of purchased loans into the portfolio assessed by the CECL calculation. Purchased loans carry approximately $4 million of accretable yield which will be recognized into income over the remaining life of the loans. ChoiceOne will also book a liability for expected credit losses on unfunded loans and other commitments of between $2.5 million to $3.0 million related to the adoption of CECL guidance. These unfunded loans are open credit lines with current customers and loans approved by ChoiceOne but not funded. The increase in the reserve and the cost of the liability will be funded through equity, net of tax, in accordance with FASB guidance.

Shareholders' equity totaled $168.9 million as of December 31, 2022, down from $221.7 million as of December 31, 2021, primarily due to an increase in the after-tax net unrealized loss on securities available for sale resulting from higher market interest rates. ChoiceOne's derivative strategy implemented during the second quarter of 2022 and repositioned during the fourth quarter of 2022, is expected to better prepare the bank should rates continue to rise. The net impact on equity of the derivative strategy as of December 31, 2022, was $957,000 net of tax. ChoiceOne Bank remains "well-capitalized" with a total risk-based capital ratio of 13.0% as of December 31, 2022, compared to 12.9% on December 31, 2021. No shares of common stock were repurchased during the fourth quarter of 2022; however, ChoiceOne may strategically repurchase shares of common stock in the future depending on market and other conditions.

Total noninterest income declined $5.1 million during the year ended 2022 compared to the year ended 2021. $4.1 million of this decline is due to the change in the mortgage sales environment from the prior year. With the rapid rise in interest rates, refinancing activity has slowed, and demand has shifted towards adjustable-rate products. Customer service charges increased $722,000 during 2022 compared to 2021 as prior year service charges were depressed by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The change in market value of equity securities declined $1.4 million during 2022 compared to 2021 consistent with general market conditions. Equity investments include local community bank stocks and Community Reinvestment Act bond mutual funds.

Total noninterest expense increased $557,000, or 1.1%, in 2022 compared to 2021. Overall expense management was a focus in 2022 and will continue to be in 2023 given inflationary pressures. The increase in total noninterest expense was related to an increase in salaries and wages due to annual wage increases and the addition of new commercial loan production and wealth management staff. This increase was offset by decreases in other categories including professional fees. ChoiceOne continues to monitor expenses and looks to improve our efficiency through automation and use of digital tools. ChoiceOne plans to launch an enhanced treasury services online platform for business clients in 2023. This new platform targets mid-sized businesses and municipalities who require enhanced reporting, security, and payment capabilities. Management believes that continuing to invest in our technology and people is the right way to maintain sustainable growth.

Potes further commented, "Our growth and well managed expenses in 2022 are a result of the hard work of our employees and the client relationships that they foster. ChoiceOne's mission is to provide superior service, quality advice, and treat all we meet with utmost respect. Our value is not measured in the interest rate we pay, but the interest we take in our client's success. I am very pleased with our 2022 results and believe we have the right pieces in place to have a successful 2023."

About ChoiceOne

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Sparta, Michigan and the parent corporation of ChoiceOne Bank. Member FDIC. ChoiceOne Bank operates 36 offices in parts of Kent, Lapeer, Macomb, Muskegon, Newaygo, Ottawa, and St. Clair counties. ChoiceOne Bank offers insurance and investment products through its subsidiary, ChoiceOne Insurance Agencies, Inc. For more information, please visit Investor Relations at ChoiceOne's website at choiceone.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "intends," "is likely," "plans," "predicts," "projects," "may," "could," "look forward," "continue", "future", "will" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward looking statements. These statements reflect current beliefs as to the expected outcomes of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. These statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("risk factors") that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence. Therefore, actual results and outcomes may materially differ from what may be expressed, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Furthermore, ChoiceOne undertakes no obligation to update, amend, or clarify forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Risk factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors described in Item 1A in ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Condensed Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

12/31/2022



12/31/2021

Cash and cash equivalents

$ 43,943



$ 31,887

Securities Held to Maturity



425,906





-

Securities Available for Sale



546,897





1,116,265

Loans held for sale



4,834





9,351

Loans to other financial institutions



-





42,632

Loans, net of allowance for loan losses



1,182,163





1,009,160

Premises and equipment



28,232





29,880

Cash surrender value of life insurance policies



43,978





43,356

Goodwill



59,946





59,946

Core deposit intangible



2,809





3,962

Other assets



47,206





20,243



















Total Assets

$ 2,385,914



$ 2,366,682



















Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 599,579



$ 560,931

Interest-bearing deposits



1,518,424





1,491,363

Borrowings



50,000





50,000

Subordinated debentures



35,262





35,017

Other liabilities



13,775





7,702



















Total Liabilities



2,217,040





2,145,013



















Common stock and paid-in capital, no par value; shares authorized: 12,000,000; shares outstanding: 7,516,098 at December 31, 2022 and 7,510,379 at December 31, 2021



172,277





171,913

Retained earnings



68,394





52,332

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net



(71,797)





(2,576)

Shareholders' Equity



168,874





221,669



















Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 2,385,914



$ 2,366,682



Condensed Statements of Income

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended

(In thousands, except per share data)

12/31/2022



12/31/2021



12/31/2022



12/31/2021

Interest income































Loans, including fees

$ 14,391



$ 12,002



$ 52,823



$ 48,657

Securities and other



6,244





4,816





22,237





15,961

Total Interest Income



20,635





16,818





75,060





64,618



































Interest expense































Deposits



2,503





749





5,845





3,305

Borrowings



766





324





1,901





672

Total Interest Expense



3,269





1,073





7,746





3,977



































Net interest income



17,366





15,745





67,314





60,641

Provision for loan losses



150





-





250





416



































Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses



17,216





15,745





67,064





60,225



































Noninterest income































Customer service charges



2,350





2,319





9,350





8,628

Insurance and investment commissions



183





141





779





765

Gains on sales of loans



220





1,061





2,343





6,402

Gains (loss) on sales of securities



(4)





(43)





(809)





(40)

Gains (loss) on sales of other assets



(73)





3





99





6

Trust income



206





178





734





790

Earnings on life insurance policies



519





239





1,312





809

Change in market value of equity securities



51





18





(955)





479

Other income



297





228





1,219





1,355

Total Noninterest Income



3,749





4,144





14,072





19,194



































Noninterest expense































Salaries and benefits



7,580





7,581





30,391





29,300

Occupancy and equipment



1,501





1,577





6,189





6,168

Data processing



1,673





1,616





6,729





6,189

Professional fees



547





583





2,175





3,009

Core deposit intangible amortization



252





302





1,153





1,307

Other expenses



1,662





2,099





6,841





6,948

Total Noninterest Expense



13,215





13,758





53,478





52,921



































Income Before Income Tax



7,750





6,131





27,658





26,498

Income Tax Expense



1,066





1,119





4,018





4,456



































Net Income

$ 6,684



$ 5,012



$ 23,640



$ 22,042



































Basic Earnings Per Share

$ 0.89



$ 0.67



$ 3.15



$ 2.87

Diluted Earnings Per Share

$ 0.89



$ 0.66



$ 3.15



$ 2.86



Other Selected Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)



Quarterly

Earnings

2022 4th Qtr.



2022 3rd Qtr.



2022 2nd Qtr.



2022 1st Qtr.



2021 4th Qtr.

(in thousands except per share data)







































Net interest income

$ 17,366



$ 17,338



$ 16,289



$ 16,321



$ 15,745

Provision for loan losses



150





100





-





-





-

Noninterest income



3,749





3,047





3,430





3,845





4,144

Noninterest expense



13,215





13,416





13,157





13,690





13,758

Net income before federal income tax expense



7,750





6,869





6,562





6,476





6,131

Income tax expense



1,066





1,056





947





948





1,119

Net income



6,684





5,813





5,615





5,528





5,012

Basic earnings per share



0.89





0.77





0.75





0.74





0.67

Diluted earnings per share



0.89





0.77





0.75





0.74





0.66



End of period balances

2022 4th Qtr.



2022 3rd Qtr.



2022 2nd Qtr.



2022 1st Qtr.



2021 4th Qtr.

(in thousands)







































Gross loans

$ 1,194,616



$ 1,141,319



$ 1,129,439



$ 1,040,856



$ 1,068,832

Loans held for sale (1)



4,834





8,848





10,628





13,450





9,351

Loans to other financial institutions (2)



-





70





37,422





-





42,632

PPP loans (3)



-





-





1,758





8,476





33,129

Core loans (gross loans excluding 1, 2, and 3 above)



1,189,782





1,132,401





1,079,631





1,018,930





983,720

Allowance for loan losses



7,619





7,457





7,416





7,601





7,688

Securities available for sale



546,897





546,627





582,987





657,887





1,116,264

Securities held to maturity



425,906





428,205





429,675





429,918





-

Other interest-earning assets



15,447





21,744





9,532





62,945





9,751

Total earning assets (before allowance)



2,182,866





2,137,895





2,151,633





2,191,606





2,194,847

Total assets



2,385,914





2,363,529





2,360,205





2,376,778





2,366,682

Noninterest-bearing deposits



599,579





599,360





578,927





565,657





560,931

Interest-bearing deposits



1,518,424





1,557,294





1,559,577





1,579,944





1,491,363

Total deposits



2,118,003





2,156,654





2,138,504





2,145,601





2,052,294

Total subordinated debt



35,262





35,201





35,140





35,078





35,017

Total borrowed funds



50,000





-





7,000





-





50,000

Total interest-bearing liabilities



1,603,686





1,592,495





1,601,717





1,615,022





1,576,380

Shareholders' equity



168,874





156,657





166,460





191,118





221,669



Average Balances

2022 4th Qtr.



2022 3rd Qtr.



2022 2nd Qtr.



2022 1st Qtr.



2021 4th Qtr.

(in thousands)







































Loans

$ 1,169,605



$ 1,128,679



$ 1,076,934



$ 1,037,646



$ 1,019,966

Securities



1,072,594





1,079,584





1,098,419





1,130,681





1,079,616

Other interest-earning assets



14,809





45,210





40,728





36,460





29,999

Total earning assets (before allowance)



2,257,008





2,253,473





2,216,081





2,204,787





2,129,581

Total assets



2,373,851





2,389,550





2,361,479





2,375,864





2,298,579

Noninterest-bearing deposits



605,318





593,793





578,943





553,267





556,214

Interest-bearing deposits



1,522,510





1,576,240





1,555,721





1,548,685





1,472,022

Total deposits



2,127,828





2,170,033





2,134,664





2,101,952





2,028,236

Total subordinated debt



35,230





35,168





35,095





35,342





35,674

Total borrowed funds



36,773





2,414





5,765





10,239





8,010

Total interest-bearing liabilities



1,594,513





1,613,822





1,596,581





1,594,266





1,515,706

Shareholders' equity



160,284





164,758





177,085





206,280





221,076



Performance Ratios

2022 4th Qtr.



2022 3rd Qtr.



2022 2nd Qtr.



2022 1st Qtr.



2021 4th Qtr.











































Return on average assets



1.13 %



0.97 %



0.95 %



0.93 %



0.87 % Return on average equity



16.68 %



14.11 %



12.68 %



10.72 %



9.07 % Return on average tangible common equity



26.63 %



21.96 %



18.87 %



14.85 %



12.16 % Net interest margin (fully tax-equivalent)



3.15 %



3.15 %



3.02 %



3.04 %



3.04 % Efficiency ratio



60.15 %



61.06 %



61.43 %



64.37 %



66.15 % Cost of funds



0.59 %



0.35 %



0.25 %



0.21 %



0.21 % Cost of deposits



0.47 %



0.29 %



0.19 %



0.15 %



0.15 % Shareholders' equity to total assets



7.08 %



6.63 %



7.05 %



8.04 %



9.37 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets



4.57 %



4.07 %



4.49 %



5.51 %



6.85 % Full-time equivalent employees



376





383





380





376





374



Capital Ratios ChoiceOne Financial Services Inc.

2022 4th Qtr.



2022 3rd Qtr.



2022 2nd Qtr.



2022 1st Qtr.



2021 4th Qtr.











































Total capital (to risk weighted assets)



13.8 %



13.7 %



13.8 %



14.6 %



14.4 % Common equity Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)



11.1 %



10.9 %



11.0 %



11.5 %



11.3 % Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)



11.4 %



11.2 %



11.3 %



11.9 %



11.6 % Tier 1 capital (to average assets)



7.9 %



7.6 %



7.5 %



7.3 %



7.4 %









































Capital Ratios ChoiceOne Bank

2022 4th Qtr.



2022 3rd Qtr.



2022 2nd Qtr.



2022 1st Qtr.



2021 4th Qtr.











































Total capital (to risk weighted assets)



13.0 %



12.8 %



12.7 %



13.3 %



12.9 % Common equity Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)



12.5 %



12.3 %



12.2 %



12.8 %



12.3 % Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)



12.5 %



12.3 %



12.2 %



12.8 %



12.3 % Tier 1 capital (to average assets)



8.7 %



8.3 %



8.1 %



7.9 %



7.8 %

Asset Quality 2022 4th Qtr.

2022 3rd Qtr.

2022 2nd Qtr.

2022 1st Qtr.

2021 4th Qtr.

(in thousands)





























Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) $ (12)

$ 59

$ 185

$ 87

$ 67

Annualized net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans

0.00 %

0.02 %

0.07 %

0.03 %

0.03 % Allowance for loan losses $ 7,619

$ 7,457

$ 7,416

$ 7,601

$ 7,688

Allowance to loans (excludes held for sale)

0.64 %

0.66 %

0.66 %

0.74 %

0.73 % Non-Accruing loans $ 1,263

$ 1,197

$ 1,242

$ 1,167

$ 1,727

Non performing loans (includes OREO)

2,666



2,628



2,714



4,852



5,737

Nonperforming loans to total loans (excludes held for sale)

0.22 %

0.23 %

0.24 %

0.47 %

0.54 % Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.11 %

0.11 %

0.11 %

0.20 %

0.24 %

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc.