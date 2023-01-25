Cadence Creek at Gosling Now Open, Celebrating with Grand Opening Event on Jan. 28

SPRING, Texas, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Caldwell Communities is pleased to announce the grand opening of its newest active adult 55+ community Cadence Creek at Gosling in Spring, TX on Saturday Jan. 28 from 12 to 4 p.m. featuring light bites and festive activities with live entertainment, door prizes and more.

Cadence Creek is hosting a a celebration for the opening of its newest 55+ active adult community on Saturday, Jan. 28 from noon to 4 p.m. in the clubhouse. (PRNewswire)

"We are extremely excited to celebrate that the community is now open and honored that so many residents have already chosen to call Cadence Creek home," says Todd Johnson, Multifamily President with Caldwell. "Not only is the community beautiful with incredible amenities, but we really specialize in giving our residents the opportunity to explore this next phase of life. Our award winning lifestyle programming is specifically designed to help residents build relationships, explore new hobbies, and give back to their community through robust wellness and social activities, educational opportunities, and unique experiences."

Developed by Caldwell Communities and professionally managed by Greystar, Caldwell Communities has been in the development business for over 30 years and specifically the active adult business for over 20 years both in our land development business and single family business. So, it was a natural progression for Caldwell Communities to transition into multifamily communities specifically for active adults.

"For empty nesters and those that are ageing, many times they don't want to mess with the maintenance of a house, and in many cases, they may have a spouse that has passed. So, with our rental product we're able to offer a beautiful home setting, we take of 100% care of the maintenance, and we give them the social contact that we know most people want. It's really great way for people to find community in a different stage of life" Fred Caldwell, CEO of Caldwell Communities said.

Cadence Creek, which is reminiscent of a resort, has a sparkling pond centered in its main courtyard that offers a peaceful landscape, letting residents live in a resort-style community while enjoying the sparkling swimming pool with shaded canopies, community garden, poolside grilling lounge, an outdoor fire pit and a spacious bark-park for our four-legged residents.

Moving indoors, the community offers an expansive demonstration kitchen which is where some of the best resident events are hosted. Chef-led demos let Cadence Creek residents learn a new culinary skill, or they can mingle with neighbors and friends as they explore the lively monthly calendars that caters to residents' passions and interests and are synched to the rhythm of their lifestyle. Beyond the kitchen, residents will find a theater and gaming lounge, a movement and fitness studio and many other resident dining and entertainment lounges.

Cadence Creek offers 1- and 2-bedroom apartment homes as well as select detached garage options. Residents will enjoy granite countertops, designer tile backsplashes, and custom cabinetry in their kitchens. Apartment homes have wood-style flooring in the kitchen and living spaces and plush carpeting in the bedrooms. They also include spacious walk-in closets with custom shelving which provide plenty of storage in the bedrooms. Each home has a stand-up shower, linen closet, and in-home washer and dryer.

Located just minutes from The Woodlands, Cadence Creek at Gosling is conveniently located with easy access to lively shopping, dining, entertainment, and recreation options such as City Place Springwoods Village and Windrose Golf Club while also offers quick access to all major freeways for easy commuting.

For more information, or to schedule a tour, please visit www.cadencecreekgosling.com or call 409-242-5936.

ABOUT CALDWELL COMMUNITIES

Founded in 1990, Caldwell Companies is an award-winning development and investment firm that creates best-in-class residential and commercial communities across Texas. Caldwell is known for creating one of a kind, amenity-focused residential communities for every type of home buyer, from new families to active adults.

Caldwell Communities has been named Developer of the Year by Greater Houston Builder Associations for multiple years, named #2 for the Best Place to Work in Houston by HBJ, and has developed over 10 master planned communities. Some of the most notable residential communities include Mission Ranch, The Highlands, Towne Lake, Rock Creek, Willowcreek Ranch. Caldwell communities are crafted with exceptional attention to detail to foster recreational lifestyles and close-knit communities that enrich lives. experience the difference at CaldwellCos.com

About Greystar

Greystar is a leading, fully integrated global real estate company offering expertise in property management, investment management, and development services in institutional-quality rental housing, logistics, and life sciences sectors. Headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, Greystar manages and operates over $240 billion of real estate in 226 markets globally with offices throughout North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia-Pacific region. Greystar is the largest operator of apartments in the United States, manages over 782,900 units/beds globally, and has a robust institutional investment management platform comprised of more than $59 billion of assets under management, including approximately $25 billion of development assets. Greystar was founded by Bob Faith in 1993 to become a provider of world-class service in the rental residential real estate business. To learn more, visit www.greystar.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Greystar