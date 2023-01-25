Breg Partners with Correal International to Provide Orthopedic Products to Physicians & Patients in China

CARLSBAD, Calif., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Breg, Inc., a leading orthopedic bracing and billing services company, announced today that it has partnered with medical device supplier Coreal International to bring its broad portfolio of bracing and cold therapy products to Chinese physicians and their patients.

Breg Inc., Carlsbad, CA (PRNewsFoto/Breg, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"China represents an exciting market for Breg, and Coreal is a strong partner, having just delivered 20% growth and record revenue in 2022," said Bianca Flikweert, international director of sales for Breg.

Coreal currently supplies Class 1, 2 and 3 medical devices throughout China from renowned companies like Medtronic, B Braun, Johnson & Johnson and Olympus. The company was founded in 2015 and has 50 employees.

"We very much look forward to growing a strong footprint for Breg products in China," said Steven Tao, CEO of Coreal. "To us, it is more than a partnership; it is a responsibility to build Breg's reputation among physicians and patients so that they recognize Breg's products can have a significant and meaningful impact on their lives."

Breg's products will be available through Coreal beginning spring 2023.

About Breg

Breg makes orthopedic bracing and devices, but more than that, the company makes durable medical equipment dispensement easier for customers every step of the way, from hurt to healthy. Breg is committed to supporting practitioners through comprehensive partnerships, supporting patients with high-quality products and services, and delivering seamless support to facilities navigating the complexities of modern healthcare.

As the largest U.S. provider of cold therapy devices and second largest domestic provider of orthopedic bracing, Breg provides products to millions of patients annually. Founded in 1989, Breg is based in Carlsbad, Calif., and is a company of Water Street Healthcare Partners, a strategic investor focused exclusively on the health care industry. Visit www.breg.com.

About Coreal International

Coreal International launched in 2015 and is owned by Shanghai-based Honrely Medical Products Co, Ltd. Their mission is to improve health for patients by providing high-quality medical devices and empowering their employees to deliver the best solutions in the medical device space.

